NUTRITIONAL MEASURES TO OVERCOME MALNUTRITION Submitted to : Mrs. Parminder kaur Submitted By : Shivani (5406)
We will discuss about :  Malnutrition  Food Fortification  Germination  GM foods
Malnutrition  Malnutrition is a condition that results from eating a diet in which one or more nutrients are either absen...
 According to FAO estimates in 'The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, 2018” report, 195.9 million people...
FOOD FORTIFICATION “ Probably no other technology available today offers as large an opportunity to improve lives and acce...
As defined by the (WHO) and (FAO) ,Fortification refers to "the practice of deliberately increasing the content of an esse...
 Impact of wheat flour fortification in West Bengal : The government of West Bengal undertook a pilot wheat flour fortifi...
 Effect of milk fortification on vitamin D levels : Consumption of fortified milk by children in India has shown encourag...
Advantages :  Since the nutrients are added to staple foods that are widely consumed, this is an excellent method to impr...
Disadvantages :  A specific fortified foodstuff might not be consumed by all members of a target population. While, every...
GERMINATION :  Germination is the process by which a new plant grows from a seed. The most common example of germination ...
Effect of germination on protein digestibility : • Pulses are rich in protein. Thus provide balanced amount of amino acids...
Effect of germination on carbohydrates :  Germination induces biochemical changes in carbohydrate that reduce energy valu...
Effect of germination on vitamins and minerals :  Germination can generate bioactive components such as riboflavin, thiam...
Disadvantages of Sprouting/Germination :  The FDA says people most at risk from foodborne illness- children, the elderly,...
GM FOODS :  According to WHO Genetically modified (GM) foods are derived from organisms whose genetic material (DNA) has ...
Genetically Modified Foods : FOODS USES Corn Used to produce many different ingredients used in processed foods and drinks...
FOODS USES Canola GM canola is used to make oil for cooking. It's also used to produce emulsifiers that are used in packag...
One more genetically modified crop is :  GOLDEN RICE : Golden Rice is rice that has been genetically engineered to produc...
Advantages of GM foods :  More nutritious food.  Tastier food.  Disease- and drought-resistant plants that require fewe...
Disadvantages :  Can induce unexpected or harmful genetic changes.  Crops share fields with other plants, including weed...
Malnutrition is one of the biggest problem in countries. know about food fortification, gm foods and germination methods to overcome this problem !

