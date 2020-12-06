Fault Detection Methods in Sequential System

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fault DetectionMethods in Sequential Circuits Switching Theory and Logic Design – ETEC 205 ShivangDubey 20320802819
Methods ofFault Detection • PathSensitization • Boolean Difference • D-Algorithm • *FaultMatrix • *Partitioning • *State-T...
Fault • Physical defect withina circuit; may/may not cause system failure
Stuck atFaults • Assumptions:  Only 1 line is faulty  Faulty line set to ‘1’ or ‘0’  Fault line can be at output orinpu...
Approachesto Fault Detection • Circuit Test approach; experimenter iswell versed with circuitsand faultsoccurrence • Trans...
Path SensitizationMethod • Forcombinational logic circuits onepowerful approach to test generation relies on path sensitiz...
BooleanDifference • Algebraic algorithm for detecting faults • df/dxi = fxi(0) ⊕fxi(1)  Sa0 = xi*df/dxi = 1 [Stuck at0] ...
x3x2(bar) x2 x2(bar) x1 x1x2 x3 y = x1x2 + x3x2(bar) Comparingboth terms on LHS to 1
D Algorithm • Formalversion of PathSensitizationMethod • Singular Cover: compactversion oftruth table  Each row is singul...
Propertiesof D Algorithm • 0 ∩0 = 0 ∩ x = x ∩ 0 = 0 • 1 ∩ 1= 1∩ x = x ∩ 1 = 1 • x ∩ x = x • 1 ∩0 = D • 0 ∩ 1 = D’
