An environmentally friendly concrete, which uses less energy in its production and produces less CO₂ than the normal concrete is green concrete.

Published in: Engineering
Green concrete

  1. 1. GREEN CONCRETE SHIVANANDA ROY M.TECH (STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING)
  2. 2. WHAT IS GREEN CONCRETE • An environmentally friendly concrete, which uses less energy in its production and produces less CO₂ than the normal concrete is called green concrete. • Utilization of fly ash as part of replacement of cement or as mineral admixture in concrete saves on cement and hence the emission of carbon dioxide. • Concrete which is made from concrete wastes that are eco-friendly are called as “Green concrete”.
  3. 3. HISTORY • Green concrete is a revolutionary topic in the history of concrete industry. This was first invented in Denmark in the year 1998 by Dr. WG. • Green concrete has nothing to do with color. It is a concept of thinking environment into concrete considering every aspect from raw materials, manufacture over mixture design to structural design, construction, and service life. • A concrete that made with concrete waste and uses less energy in its production & produces less carbon dioxide than normal concrete..
  4. 4. ACTUAL DEFINITION Green concrete can be defined as the concrete with material as a partial or complete replacement for cement or fine or coarse aggregates. The substitution material can be of waste or residual product in the manufacturing process.
  5. 5. WHY GREEN CONCRETE ? • Green concrete is very often also cheap to produce, e.g.: waste products from thermal power plant, iron manufacturing plant are used as a partial substitute for cement, charges for the disposal of waste as mentioned above are avoided, energy consumption in production is lower, and durability is greater. • Green concrete is a type of concrete which resembles the conventional concrete but the production or usage of such concrete requires minimum amount of energy and causes least harm to the environment. • The CO2 emission related to concrete production, inclusive of cement production, is between 0.1 and 0.2 t per ton of produced concrete.
  6. 6. WHY GREEN CONCRETE ? • However, since the total amount of concrete produced is so vast the absolute figures for the environmental impact are quite significant, due to the large amounts of cement and concrete produced. • Since concrete is the second most consumed entity after water it accounts for around 5% of the world‘s total CO2 emission. The solution to this environmental problem is not to substitute concrete for other materials but to reduce the environmental impact of concrete and cement.
  7. 7. ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS Reduction of CO2 emissions by 21 %. This is in accordance with the Kyoto Protocol of 1997. Increase the use of inorganic residual products like fly ash, blast furnace slag etc from industries other than the concrete industry by approx. 20%. Reduce the use of fossil fuels like coal by increasing the use of waste derived fuels in the cement industry. The recycling capacity of the green concrete must not be less compared to existing concrete types. The production and the use of green concrete must not deteriorate the working environment. The structures do not impose much harm to the environment during their service life.
  8. 8. MATERIALS FOR GREEN CONCRETE • Recycled Demolition Waste Aggregate • Recycled Concrete Aggregate • Blast furnace Slag (BFS) • Manufactured Sand • Glass Aggregate • Fly ash
  9. 9. MATERIALS FOR GREEN CONCRETE (COARSE AGGREGATE) Fresh Local Aggregate Recycled Concrete Material Recycled Demolition Waste Aggregate Blast Furnace Slag (Also as Fine Aggregate)
  10. 10. MATERIALS FOR GREEN CONCRETE (FINE AGGREGATE) Recycled Glass Aggregate Fly Ash Manufactured Sand for Concrete
  11. 11. MATERIALS FOR GREEN CONCRETE (CEMENTITIOUS MATERIAL) Fly ash is a by-product produced during the operation of coal-fired power plants. The finely divided particles from the exhaust gases are collected in electrostatic precipitators. These particles are called Fly ash.
  12. 12. ADVANTAGES OF USING FLY ASH IN CONCRETE • Utilization of fly ash as a part replacement of cement or as a mineral admixture in concrete saves on cement and hence the emission of CO2. • Use of good quality fly ash in concrete has shown remarkable improvement in durability of concrete, especially in aggressive environment.
  13. 13. SOME TECHNICAL BENEFITS BY USE OF FLY ASH IN GREEN CONCRETE • Higher ultimate strength • Increased durability • Improved workability • Reduced bleeding • Increased resistance to alkali-silica reactivity • Reduced shrinkage.
  14. 14. GREEN LIGHT WEIGHT CONCRETE • Synthetic lightweight aggregate produced from environmental waste is a viable new source of structural aggregate material. • The uses of structural grade lightweight concrete reduce considerably the self load of a structure and permit larger precast units to be handled. • Water absorption of the green aggregate is large but the crushing strength of the resulting concrete can be high. The 28 days cube compressive strength of the resulting light weight aggregate concrete with density of 1590 kg/m3 and respective strength of 34 MPa.
  15. 15. ADVANTAGES OF GREEN CONCRETE • Reduction of the concrete industry’s CO2- emmision by 30 %. • Increased concrete industry’s use of waste products by 20%. • NO environmental pollution and sustainable development. • Green concrete requires less maintenance and repairs. • Green concrete having better workability than conventional concrete. • Good thermal resistant and fire resistant. • Compressive strength behavior of concrete with water cement ratio is similar to conventional concrete. • Flexural strength of green concrete is almost equal to that of conventional concrete. • Green concrete might solve some of the societies problems with the use of inorganic, residual products which should otherwise be deposited.
  16. 16. LIMITATIONS OF GREEN CONCRETE • By using stainless steel, cost of reinforcement increases. • Structures constructed with green concrete have comparatively less life than structures with conventional concrete. • Split tension of green concrete is less than that of conventional concrete.
  17. 17. APPLICATIONS OF GREEN CONCRETE
  18. 18. SCOPE IN INDIA • Green concrete is a revolutionary topic in the history of concrete industry. • As green concrete is made with concrete wastes it does not take more time to come in India because industries having problem to dispose wastes. • Also having reduced environmental impact with reduction in CO2 emission. INFINITY BENCHMARK, Kolkata
  19. 19. CONCLUSION • Green concrete having reduced environmental impact with reduction of the concrete industries CO2 emissions by 30%. • Green concrete is having good thermal and fire resistant. • In this concrete recycling use of waste material such as ceramic wastes, aggregates, so increased concrete industry’s use of waste products by 20% . • Hence green concrete consumes less energy and becomes economical. • So definitely use of concrete product like green concrete in future will not only reduce the emission of CO2 in environment and environmental impact but also economical to produce.
  20. 20. THANK YOU Shivananda Roy

