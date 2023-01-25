Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lesson 4, principles of Law.pptx

Jan. 25, 2023
Lesson 4, principles of Law.pptx

Jan. 25, 2023
Law

principles of law

principles of law

Law
Lesson 4, principles of Law.pptx

  1. 1. PRINCIPLES OF LAW Law and ideology • If law is a system of enforceable rules governing social relations and legislated by a political system, it might seem obvious that law is connected to ideology.z 1
  2. 2. PRINCIPLES OF LAW •Ideology refers, in a general sense, to a system of political ideas, and law and politics seem inextricably intertwined. 2
  3. 3. PRINCIPLES OF LAW • Just as ideologies are dotted across the political spectrum, so too are legal systems. • most people probably assume that a law is the legal expression of a political ideology. 3
  4. 4. PRINCIPLES OF LAW •One would expect the practice and activity of law to be shaped by people's political beliefs, so law might seem to emanate from ideology in a straightforward and uncontroversial way. 4
  5. 5. PRINCIPLES OF LAW •Law and social being Karl Marx argued that “the foundation of social being and history is predicated on something entirely necessary for our survival; he calls this the mode of production” 5
  6. 6. PRINCIPLES OF LAW Karl Marx focuses on this mode of production and its relationship with law. He thinks of law as being an ideology that is used to maintain the existing mode of production, for example in his society he would see that the law is used to maintain a capitalist society 6
  7. 7. PRINCIPLES OF LAW •Therefore the ruling class is able to maintain its domination in society by instilling rules through law which substantiate the system. 7
  8. 8. PRINCIPLES OF LAW • It can be argued that the dominating class in Canada today, are Caucasian white males, who manipulate the law to maintain their status in society. For example, women are equal before the law, yet in certain occupations such as business and legal areas they are grossly underrepresented. 8
  9. 9. PRINCIPLES OF LAW • Administrative justice relates to the law, procedures, and systems that individual members of society can use to challenge decisions, typically made by state institutions, which regulate their lives. 9
  10. 10. PRINCIPLES OF LAW • The administrative justice system is a key mechanism for individuals to hold the state to account, and as such is important to the overall legitimacy and accountability of the wider justice system. 10
  11. 11. Purposes and Functions of Law • The law serves many purposes and functions in society. Four principal purposes and functions are 1. Establishing standards, 2. Maintaining order, 3. resolving disputes, 4. and protecting liberties and rights. 11
  12. 12. The four functions of law provide a basis for how society would optimally function. Defending people from evil declares that the law will protect humans from other people who want to do harm to mankind. 12 Purposes and Functions of Law
  13. 13. Promoting the common good essentially provides support to those who organize themselves into a group to fight for specific rights. 13 Purposes and Functions of Law
  14. 14. In the case of resolving disputes, it provides support to people who cannot agree with another person, such as during a divorce. 14 Purposes and Functions of Law
  15. 15. Encouraging people to do the right thing came about during Aristotle's time, but it still remains true today. Having a law system helps people feel more comfortable about reporting injustices and crimes that they may witness. 15 Purposes and Functions of Law
  16. 16. 1. Establishing Standards The law is a guide post for minimally acceptable behaviour in society. Some activities, for instance, are crimes because society has determined that it will not tolerate certain behaviours that injure or damage persons or their property. • For example, under a typical state law, it is a crime to cause physical injury to another person without justification—doing so generally constitutes the crime of assault. 16 Purposes and Functions of Law
  17. 17. 2. Maintaining Order This is an offshoot of establishing standards. Some semblance of order is necessary in a civil society and is therefore reflected in the law. The law—when enforced— provides order consistent with society’s guidelines. 17 Purposes and Functions of Law
  18. 18. 3. Resolving Disputes Disputes are unavoidable in a society made of persons with different needs, wants, values, and views. The law provides a formal means for resolving disputes—the court system. 18 Purposes and Functions of Law
  19. 19. In a Federal States, there is a federal court system and each state has its own separate court system. There are also various less formal means for resolving disputes—collectively called alternative dispute resolution (ADR). 19 Purposes and Functions of Law
  20. 20. 4. Protecting Liberties and Rights The constitutions and statutes of the United States and its constituent states provide for various liberties and rights. A purpose and function of the law is to protect these various liberties and rights from violations or unreasonable intrusions by persons, organizations, or government. 20 Purposes and Functions of Law
  21. 21. For example, in the United- States, subject to certain exceptions, the First Amendment to the Constitution prohibits the government from making a law that prohibits the freedom of speech. Someone who believes that his free speech rights have been prohibited by the government may pursue a remedy by bringing a case in the courts. 21 Purposes and Functions of Law
  22. 22. You have probably realized that laws may serve more than one principal function and there are obviously more principal functions than the four that we have identified. 22 Purposes and Functions of Law
  23. 23. QUIZ 1. Law is connected to ideology • True • False 2. Law refers to a system of political ideas • True • False 3. Law and politic are separable • True • False 23 Bấm để thêm nội dung Bấm để thêm nội dung
  24. 24. 4. Mode of production doesn’t have relationships with law • True • False 5. Law is used to maintain the existing mode of production • True • False 6. Administrative justice relates to the law, procedures, and systems that individual members of society can use to challenge decisions • True • False 24
  25. 25. 7. Purposes and Functions of Law a. Establishing standards, Maintaining relationships, Resolving disputes, Protecting conflicts. b. Establishing relationships, Maintaining order, Resolving disputes, Protecting liberties and rights. c. Establishing standards, Maintaining order, Resolving disputes, Protecting liberties and rights. 8. The law will protect humans from a. Justice system b. Other people who want to do harm to mankind c. Groups fighting for specific rights 9. The law a. Promote the common good b. Promote special organizations c. Promote special social groups 25
  26. 26. 10. In case of resolving dispute, the law provides a. Support to divorce b. Support to people who neglect conflict c. Support to people who cannot agree with other person 11. The law is a guide post for minimally acceptable behaviour in society • True • False 12. The law provides order consistent with society’s guidelines. • True • False 13. The law provides a UNFORMAL means for resolving disputes • True • False 26
  27. 27. Question 1.What are the functions of law? Reference http://www.businesslawbasics.com/chapter-3-purposes-and-functions-law-1 27

