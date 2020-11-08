Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION SYSTEM

  1. 1. . GIS
  2. 2. GROUP-3 TEAM • EDVK SANDEEP-190804130196 • T NIKHIL RAJ-190804130197 • SHIVAM MAHAPATRA-190804130199 • M HIMA VARSHINI-190804130200 • T SWAPNA SAI-190804130201 BSc Agriculture (Hons.) Agriculture Informatics Presentation
  3. 3. WHAT IS GIS? • A geographic information system (GIS) is a computer system for capturing, storing, checking, and displaying data related to positions on Earth’s surface.
  4. 4. PRINCIPLES Data Capture Database Management and Update Geographical Analysis Preparing Result
  5. 5. FUNCTIONS Data Capture Data storage Data Manipulation Query And Analysis Visualization
  6. 6. COMPONENTS Hardware Software DataPeople Method
  7. 7. WHAT WE CAN DO WITH GIS? 1. Mapping quantities 2.Mapping densities TREES 3.Finding what is nearby
  8. 8. Mapping change
  9. 9. WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF GIS? Improved decision making Reduce costs and increase efficiency Improved communication Easy recordkeeping Managing geographically
  10. 10. WHAT ARE THE DISADVANTAGES OF GIS? Excessive damage incase internal fault. Expensive software. Integration with traditional map is difficult. Lack of proper knowledge in members.
  11. 11. APPLICATION OF GIS IN AGRICULTURESOIL TYPE MAPPING CROP COVER MAPPING RIVER CHANNEL MAPPING CONTOUR MAPPING METEOROLOGICAL MAPPING
  12. 12. GIS SOFTWARES • ArcGIS (Esri) • Geomedia (Hexagon Geospatial)

