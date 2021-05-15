Successfully reported this slideshow.
21 best ideas for first date
First date is always important because it's where you drop your first impression and most importantly, it plays a big role
  First date is always important because it's where you drop your first impression and most importantly, it plays a big role to determine whether or not this relationship will work out. It's just like choosing what to read. Let's not talk about the book cover (I know, I know, Don't just a book by its cover!) so now we all judge by how the story begins. No matter how amazing the storyline is, if the introduction failed to grab readers' attention, no one is going to read it because no one likes to get their time wasted. Relationship works this way too. If you need ideas to secure your first date and your own impression, You've come to the right place! When I first started dating, my idea of a date was the stereotypical cheap-dinner-and-a-movie. Don't hate on me, I didn't know any better! By the time I finished high school I was pretty comfortable in my own skin and got pretty good at coming up with ideas for dates. I've put together a list of some of my favorite as well as some suggested by friends.
  Outdoor Adventures 1. Go for a walk – This is such a simple first date idea but most shy away from it because they feel like they must do something complex in order for their date to be impressed. Wrong! The only ideas you need to impress your date with are the ones that you articulate as your conversation progresses. If you are an interesting person and have found a fun person to spend time with, rest assured that a walk about town will be just fine. Remember, the idea is to leave your date wanting more. As a warning, you may be tempted to start talking about previous relationships. Don't. That's Rather, enjoying the company of a fun new person without dwelling on th e past will serve you best! 2. Watch an outdoor movie – Going to a movie is pretty worn out in the world of first date ideas. You can resurrect it in a fun way by going to see a movie outdoors or, even better, at a drive-in movie theater if you still happen to have one near where you live. 3. Create your own picnic – Pick a nice spot near where you're meeting up and swing by a grocery store or take-out restaurant for some quick eats before setting up camp for food and conversation with your new favorite person. There's no need to spend a lot of money. Picnics are supposed to be simple and you want it to be about getting to know your date, not truffles wrapped in gold foil! 4. Go boating – The idea of sailing on a first date seems like a recipe for disaster but something milder, like canoeing, row boating, or taking a paddle boat out on a sunny afternoon would work well. Admittedly, the last time I took a girl on a paddle boat for a date we both ended up soaking wet with marsh moss in our hair. It was amazing though! Go for a run together – If running is your idea of a good time, an easy run with a new friend can make for a great date! 5. Volunteer at a soup kitchen – One of the best first dates I've ever been on involved meeting up with a woman at 5:30am to serve breakfast at the local soup kitchen. Not only did we get to know each other better but we got to do something worthwhile that helped our community. It's hard to come up with a reason why giving back to your community could be considered a bad idea for a first date! If you don't have a soup kitchen or other short-order volunteer opportunity, be creative and come up with your own. There is always somebody nearby who could use some help if we are willing to give it.
  6. Get up insanely early and be the first customers at your favorite breakfast joint – You'll get a chance to chat before the restaurant gets busy and have time to do some people-watching when the regulars start pouring in. Note: If you find somebody who is cool with rolling out of bed early to join you for a breakfast date, it'd be a bad idea to let them get away! 7. Don't be late. This is a common rule but a lot of people still fail to do so. No one likes to spend their timing waiting and being late is simply disrespectful. Give yourself enough time to prepare and try to arrive the location 10-15 mins earlier. If you are running late, make sure you give your date a call or text so they can go to a cafe or find somewhere to sit while waiting for you. 8. Don't get over-dressed. I know how that feel, you want to look perfect for your date and try very hard to dress up to impress them. However, it's best to dress according to the event you are going to. Imagine if you guys are going for pinic and you are in suit or high heels, that would be super awkward for both of you. I am pretty sure you won't impress him/her for this. 9. Don't talk about past relationship. Either asking or talking about them are a big "NO-NO". This is something very personal to ask on a first date because you are not sure whether your date is comfortable to talk about it. Talking about your ex might also leave your date an impression that you still haven't moved on yet. 10. Don't get too drunk. If you can't control yourself when you are drunk, I am pretty sure you know what to do. Also, it's always nice to stay a sharp mind to remember all the things that happened on your first dates so you guys can start to build on memories and topics to talk about on your next date. 11. Do offer to split the bill. If you are a guy and you feel comfortable to pay the bill, that's very nice of you. But for ladies, don't just sit there and expect people to pay for your meal, it's always nice to offer help on the bill! It shows that you are friendly and considerable person. Of course, if the guy insist to pay, just let them do the job and don't argue over it.
  12. Don't focus on talking about yourself. Who doesn't love to understood? Dates are supposed to be chances for you guys to know more about each other before getting into a relationship (or friendship, oops) So if you can't help to blablabla about yourself, you will leave an impression of you not interested in your dates. Always remember it's not a stand-up comedy, it's a CONVERSAION. Try to ask your dates about their interests, jobs and hobbies, nothing too serious and personal!

