Markntel Global Medical Plastic Market Analysis, 2020

Global Medical Plastic Market Analysis, 2020 marknteladvisors.com
Document Outline Table of Content
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 3 Market Segmentation • Engineering Plas...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 4 Table of Content (1/19) Historical Yea...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 5 Table of Content (2/19) Historical Yea...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 6 Table of Content (3/19) Historical Yea...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 7 Table of Content (4/19) Historical Yea...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 8 Table of Content (5/19) Historical Yea...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 9 Table of Content (6/19) Historical Yea...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 10 Table of Content (7/19) Historical Ye...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 11 Table of Content (8/19) Historical Ye...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 12 Table of Content (9/19) Historical Ye...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 13 Table of Content (10/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 14 Table of Content (11/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 15 Table of Content (12/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 16 Table of Content (13/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 17 Table of Content (14/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 18 Table of Content (15/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 19 Table of Content (16/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 20 Table of Content (17/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 21 Table of Content (18/19) Historical Y...
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 22 Table of Content (19/19) Historical Y...
Document Outline Table of Content
Global Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2
Global Medical Plastic Market Outlook
Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue
Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue
Global Medical Plastic Market Size, B
Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue
Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue
Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue
North America Medical Plastic Market Out
North America Medical Plastic Market
North America Medical Plastic Market
North America Medical Plastic Market
North America Medical Plastic Market
North America Medical Plastic Market
North America Medical Plastic Market
The US Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2
The US Medical Plastic Market Outlook
The US Medical Plastic Market Revenue
The US Medical Plastic Market Size, B
The US Medical Plastic Market Revenue
Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 44 +1 (613) 707-5086 sales@marknteladvis...
  1. 1. Global Medical Plastic Market Analysis, 2020 marknteladvisors.com
  2. 2. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 2 Document Outline Table of Content Market Segmentation, Scope of Work 05 Research Process & Methodology Primary Research, Secondary Research, Companies Interviewed, Respondent Profile, Research Methodology, Forecasting 26 Introduction About Us, Key Questions Answered In This Study 02 Sample Pages Global Medical Plastic Market Analysis, 2020 34 Commercials 73 Disclaimer 75
  3. 3. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 3 Market Segmentation • Engineering Plastics o Polycarbonate (PC) o Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) o Polyoxymethylene o Others (polyamide, etc.) • Standard Plastics o Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) o Polypropylene (PP) o Polystyrene (PS) o Polyolefin (PE) o Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) • High Performance Plastic (HPP) o Polyetheretherket one (PEEK) o Polytetrafluoroeth ylene (PTFE) o Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) o Polyetherimide o Others (Polyethersulfone, etc.) • Silicon • Others (Biodegradable Polymers, etc.) Global Medical Plastic Market Segmentation By Material • SABIC • BASF • Eastman • Covestro • Saint-Gobain • Celanese Tekni-Plex • Solvay • Arkema • Trinseo • DuPont • Lubrizol • Ensinger • GW Plastics • DSM By Application • Medical Tools & Instruments • Dental Tools • Surgical Instruments • Diagnostic Instruments & Devices • Prosthetics • Medical Disposables • Medical Bags • Syringes • Catheters • Mask • Gloves • Others • Drug Delivery Devices • Others (medical trays, sterilization trays, and lab wares, etc.) By Region • North America o The US o Canada o Mexico • Europe o The UK o France o Germany o Russia o Spain o Italy o The Netherlands o Belgium o Others • Asia-Pacific o China o Japan o India o South Korea o Australia o South East Asia o Others • South America o Brazil o Argentina o Others • Middle East and Africa o UAE o Saudi Arabia o South Africa o Turkey o Others By Company
  4. 4. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 4 Table of Content (1/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 1. Introduction 1.1. Product Definition 1.2. Research Process 1.3. Glossary 1.4. Market Segmentation 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Market Overview 4. Plastics in Medical Applications Overview 5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Plastic Market 6. Expert Verbatim- Interview Excerpts of industry experts 7. Global Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 7.1. Market Size & Analysis 7.1.1. By Revenues 7.1.2. By Volume 7.2. Market Share & Analysis 7.2.1. By Material 7.2.1.1. Engineering Plastics 7.2.1.1.1. Polycarbonate (PC)
  5. 5. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 5 Table of Content (2/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 7.2.1.1.2. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) 7.2.1.1.3. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) 7.2.1.1.4. Polyoxymethylene 7.2.1.1.5. Others (polyamide, etc.) 7.2.1.2. Standard Plastics 7.2.1.2.1. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) 7.2.1.2.2. Polypropylene (PP) 7.2.1.2.3. Polystyrene (PS) 7.2.1.2.4. Polyolefin (PE) 7.2.1.2.5. Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) 7.2.1.3. High Performance Plastic (HPP) 7.2.1.3.1. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) 7.2.1.3.2. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) 7.2.1.3.3. Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) 7.2.1.3.4. Polyetherimide 7.2.1.3.5. Others (Polyethersulfone, etc.) 7.2.1.4. Silicon 7.2.1.5. Others (Biodegradable Polymers, etc.)
  6. 6. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 6 Table of Content (3/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 7.2.2. By Application 7.2.2.1. Medical Tools & Instruments 7.2.2.1.1. Dental Tools 7.2.2.1.2. Surgical Instruments 7.2.2.1.3. Diagnostic Instruments & Devices 7.2.2.2. Prosthetics 7.2.2.3. Medical Disposables 7.2.2.3.1. Medical Bags 7.2.2.3.2. Syringes 7.2.2.3.3. Catheters 7.2.2.3.4. Mask 7.2.2.3.5. Gloves 7.2.2.3.6. Others 7.2.2.4. Drug Delivery Devices 7.2.2.5. Others (medical trays, sterilization trays, and lab wares, etc.) 7.2.3. By Region 7.2.3.1. North America 7.2.3.2. South America
  7. 7. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 7 Table of Content (4/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 7.2.3.3. Europe 7.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific 7.2.3.5. Middle East & Africa 7.2.4. By Company 7.2.4.1. Revenue Shares 7.2.4.2. Strategic Factorial Indexing 7.2.4.3. Competitor Placement in MarkNtel Quadrant 7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7.3.1. By Material 7.3.2. By Application 7.3.3. By Region 8. North America Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 8.1. Market Size & Analysis 8.1.1. By Revenues 8.1.2. By Volume 8.2. Market Share & Analysis 8.2.1. By Material 8.2.2. By Application
  8. 8. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 8 Table of Content (5/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 8.2.3. By Country 8.2.3.1. The US 8.2.3.2. Canada 8.2.3.3. Mexico 8.3. The US Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 8.3.1. Market Size & Analysis 8.3.1.1. By Revenues 8.3.1.2. By Volume 8.3.2. Market Share & Analysis 8.3.2.1. By Material 8.3.2.2. By Application 8.4. Canada Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 8.4.1. Market Size & Analysis 8.4.1.1. By Revenues 8.4.1.2. By Volume 8.4.2. Market Share & Analysis 8.4.2.1. By Material 8.4.2.2. By Application
  9. 9. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 9 Table of Content (6/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 8.5. Mexico Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 8.5.1. Market Size & Analysis 8.5.1.1. By Revenues 8.5.1.2. By Volume 8.5.2. Market Share & Analysis 8.5.2.1. By Material 8.5.2.2. By Application 8.6. Competitive Scenario for various Countries 8.6.1. Mapping Countries and Market Potential (High, Medium, Low) 8.6.2. Companies Dominating in Countries 9. South America Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 9.1. Market Size & Analysis 9.1.1. By Revenues 9.1.2. By Volume 9.2. Market Share & Analysis 9.2.1. By Material 9.2.2. By Application 9.2.3. By Country
  10. 10. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 10 Table of Content (7/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 9.2.3.1. Brazil 9.2.3.2. Argentina 9.2.3.3. Others 9.3. Brazil Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 9.3.1. Market Size & Analysis 9.3.1.1. By Revenues 9.3.1.2. By Volume 9.3.2. Market Share & Analysis 9.3.2.1. By Material 9.3.2.2. By Application 9.4. Argentina Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 9.4.1. Market Size & Analysis 9.4.1.1. By Revenues 9.4.1.2. By Volume 9.4.2. Market Share & Analysis 9.4.2.1. By Material 9.4.2.2. By Application 9.5. Competitive Scenario for various Countries
  11. 11. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 11 Table of Content (8/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 9.5.1. Mapping Countries and Market Potential (High, Medium, Low) 9.5.2. Companies Dominating in Countries 10. Europe Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.1.1. By Revenues 10.1.2. By Volume 10.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.2.1. By Material 10.2.2. By Application 10.2.3. By Country 10.2.3.1. Germany 10.2.3.2. The UK 10.2.3.3. France 10.2.3.4. Italy 10.2.3.5. Spain 10.2.3.6. The Netherlands 10.2.3.7. Russia 10.2.3.8. Belgium
  12. 12. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 12 Table of Content (9/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 10.2.3.9. Others 10.3. Germany Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.3.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.3.1.1. By Revenues 10.3.1.2. By Volume 10.3.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.3.2.1. By Material 10.3.2.2. By Application 10.4. The UK Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.4.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.4.1.1. By Revenues 10.4.1.2. By Volume 10.4.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.4.2.1. By Material 10.4.2.2. By Application 10.5. France Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.5.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.5.1.1. By Revenues
  13. 13. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 13 Table of Content (10/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 10.5.1.2. By Volume 10.5.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.5.2.1. By Material 10.5.2.2. By Application 10.6. Italy Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.6.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.6.1.1. By Revenues 10.6.1.2. By Volume 10.6.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.6.2.1. By Material 10.6.2.2. By Application 10.7. Spain Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.7.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.7.1.1. By Revenues 10.7.1.2. By Volume 10.7.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.7.2.1. By Material 10.7.2.2. By Application
  14. 14. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 14 Table of Content (11/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 10.8. The Netherlands Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.8.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.8.1.1. By Revenues 10.8.1.2. By Volume 10.8.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.8.2.1. By Material 10.8.2.2. By Application 10.9. Russia Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.9.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.9.1.1. By Revenues 10.9.1.2. By Volume 10.9.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.9.2.1. By Material 10.9.2.2. By Application 10.10. Belgium Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 10.10.1. Market Size & Analysis 10.10.1.1. By Revenues 10.10.1.2. By Volume
  15. 15. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 15 Table of Content (12/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 10.10.2. Market Share & Analysis 10.10.2.1. By Material 10.10.2.2. By Application 10.11. Competitive Scenario for various Countries 10.11.1. Mapping Countries and Market Potential (High, Medium, Low) 10.11.2. Companies Dominating in Countries 11. Asia Pacific Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 11.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.1.1. By Revenues 11.1.2. By Volume 11.2. Market Share & Analysis 11.2.1. By Material 11.2.2. By Application 11.2.3. By Country 11.2.3.1.China 11.2.3.2.India 11.2.3.3.Japan 11.2.3.4.South Korea
  16. 16. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 16 Table of Content (13/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 11.2.3.5.Australia 11.2.3.6.South East Asia 11.2.3.7.Others 11.3. China Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 11.3.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.3.1.1.By Revenues 11.3.1.2.By Volume 11.3.2. Market Share & Analysis 11.3.2.1.By Material 11.3.2.2.By Application 11.4. India Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 11.4.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.4.1.1.By Revenues 11.4.1.2.By Volume 11.4.2. Market Share & Analysis 11.4.2.1.By Material 11.4.2.2.By Application 11.5. Japan Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F
  17. 17. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 17 Table of Content (14/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 11.5.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.5.1.1.By Revenues 11.5.1.2.By Volume 11.5.2. Market Share & Analysis 11.5.2.1.By Material 11.5.2.2.By Application 11.6. South Korea Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 11.6.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.6.1.1.By Revenues 11.6.1.2.By Volume 11.6.2. Market Share & Analysis 11.6.2.1.By Material 11.6.2.2.By Application 11.7. Australia Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 11.7.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.7.1.1.By Revenues 11.7.1.2.By Volume 11.7.2. Market Share & Analysis
  18. 18. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 18 Table of Content (15/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 11.7.2.1.By Material 11.7.2.2.By Application 11.8. South East Asia Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 11.8.1. Market Size & Analysis 11.8.1.1.By Revenues 11.8.1.2.By Volume 11.8.2. Market Share & Analysis 11.8.2.1.By Material 11.8.2.2.By Application 11.9. Competitive Scenario for various Countries 11.9.1. Mapping Countries and Market Potential (High, Medium, Low) 11.9.2. Companies Dominating in Countries 12. Middle East & Africa Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 12.1. Market Size & Analysis 12.1.1. By Revenues 12.1.2. By Volume 12.2. Market Share & Analysis 12.2.1. By Material
  19. 19. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 19 Table of Content (16/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 12.2.2. By Application 12.2.3. By Country 12.2.3.1.UAE 12.2.3.2.Saudi Arabia 12.2.3.3.South Africa 12.2.3.4.Turkey 12.2.3.5.Others 12.3. UAE Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 12.3.1. Market Size & Analysis 12.3.1.1.By Revenues 12.3.1.2.By Volume 12.3.2. Market Share & Analysis 12.3.2.1.By Material 12.3.2.2.By Application 12.4. Saudi Arabia Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 12.4.1. Market Size & Analysis 12.4.1.1.By Revenues 12.4.1.2.By Volume
  20. 20. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 20 Table of Content (17/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 12.4.2. Market Share & Analysis 12.4.2.1.By Material 12.4.2.2.By Application 12.5. South Africa Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 12.5.1. Market Size & Analysis 12.5.1.1.By Revenues 12.5.1.2.By Volume 12.5.2. Market Share & Analysis 12.5.2.1.By Material 12.5.2.2.By Application 12.6. Turkey Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F 12.6.1. Market Size & Analysis 12.6.1.1.By Revenues 12.6.1.2.By Volume 12.6.2. Market Share & Analysis 12.6.2.1.By Material 12.6.2.2.By Application 12.7. Competitive Scenario for various Countries
  21. 21. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 21 Table of Content (18/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 12.7.1. Mapping Countries and Market Potential (High, Medium, Low) 12.7.2. Companies Dominating in Countries 13. Global Medical Plastic Market Dynamics 13.1. Drivers 13.2. Challenges 13.3. Impact Analysis 14. Global Medical Plastic Market Regulations, Product Standards 15. Global Medical Plastic Value Chain Analysis 16. Global Medical Plastic Market Hotspots & Opportunities 17. Global Medical Plastic Market Trends & Insights 18. Global Medical Plastic Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth 19. Competition Outlook 19.1.Competitor Wise Growth Strategies 19.1.1. Product Portfolio 19.1.2. Target Markets 19.1.3. Target End Users 19.1.4. Manufacturing Units 19.1.5. Research & Development
  22. 22. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 22 Table of Content (19/19) Historical Year: 2015 Base Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2025 Table of Content 19.1.6. Strategic Alliances & Initiatives 19.2.Company Profiles (Business Description, Product Segments, Business Segments, Financials, Strategic Alliances/ Partnerships, Future Plans) 19.2.1. SABIC 19.2.2. BASF 19.2.3. Eastman 19.2.4. Covestro 19.2.5. Saint-Gobain 19.2.6. Celanese 19.2.7. Tekni-Plex 19.2.8. Solvay 19.2.9. Arkema 19.2.10. Trinseo 19.2.11. DuPont 19.2.12. Lubrizol 19.2.13. Ensinger 19.2.14. GW Plastics 19.2.15. DSM 20. Disclaimer
  Global Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F
  25. 25. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 25 Global Medical Plastic Market Outlook, By Revenues & Volume Figure XX: Global Medical Plastic Market Revenues (USD Million) & Volume (Kiloton), 2015- 2025F • The global medical plastic market burgeoning over the past couple of years due to the rising aging population, surging demand for medical devices with improved shelf life, and disposable sterilized instruments. The sterile disposables such as hypodermic needles, applicators, syringes, etc. have been used worldwide for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds. The growing prevalence of developing leg and foot ulcers due to the increasing number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes is surging the demand for such products globally. Hence, expected that the demand for medical plastic would augment among the manufactures of disposable sterilized instruments is rising by 2025. • The recently spread of COVID-19 infection across the globe is surging the demand for respirators, gloves, face masks, thermal scanners, PPE, in healthcare settings. The implementation of medical plastic in the manufacturing of such products is generating its demand among 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenue (USD Million) Volume (Kiloton) CAGR CAGR Revenue: XX% Volume: XX% Revenue: XX% Volume: XX% Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  26. 26. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 26 Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Material Figure XX: Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Material, 2019 & 2025F • Standard Plastic: This segment is expected to dominate the global medical plastic market during 2025-25. Polyvinyl chloride, Polypropylene, and Polyethylene are the majorly used materials that have been used to the manufacturing of medical products such as drapes, gowns, gloves, face masks, etc. across the globe owing to low cost and consequently, supporting the segment to grow during the forecast years. • The government focus to increase medical tourism coupled with the rising number of healthcare units in the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, particularly in China, India, UAE and Saudi Arabia, are expected to add more demand for medical products by 2025. This would provide huge potential to healthcare manufacturers in the region, which in turn the demand for standard plastic is anticipated to augment over the next 5 years. 2025F Engineering Plastics Standard Plastics High Performance Plastic Silicon Others 2019 Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  27. 27. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 27 Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Material Projects Cost (USD Billion) Completion Date Location King Faisal Medical City 1.06 2021 Saudi Arabia XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX Source: Arab Health, News Article Hospitals construction projects in Middle East
  28. 28. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 28 Global Medical Plastic Market Size, By Standard Plastic Figure XX: Global Medical Plastic Market Size (USD Million), By Standard Plastic, 2019 & 2025F • Polyvinyl chloride (PVC): This segment is anticipated to account for the maximum share in the standard plastic market in the coming years. This material is used to store dialysis solutions, IV fluids, and blood worldwide due to its impermeable to microorganism feature. Growing demand for such products due to snowballing kidney related diseases among individuals would support the segment to increase further in the coming years. • Polyvinyl chloride is a low-cost material, used around 25% in medical applications. Switching to the alternatives may increase the cost of end-use products due to the rising cost of medical plastic. To make its product affordable, the manufacturers of the medical products are majorly using polyvinyl chloride across the globe. Thereby, expected that the polyvinyl chloride segment is rising by 2025. • Polyvinyl chloride is a primary option for medical tubing and it also found applications in dialysis fluids containers and bags, surgical gloves, blood bags. The availability of a large number of medical applications is helping the segment to rise by 2025. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyolefin (PE) Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyolefin (PE) Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) 2019 2025F Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  29. 29. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 29 Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Application Figure XX: Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2019 & 2025F • Medical Disposables: This segment projected to account for the largest share in the global market. USA, Brazil, Mexico, Germany are among the top 10 countries where surgical procedures have been performed in large numbers. With the growing number of surgical procedures, the demand for disposables instruments such as tweezers, scissors, forceps, etc. is surging among healthcare settings to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination between patients. To meet the growing demand of customers the manufacturing of disposables is increasing and consequently, supporting the segment to grow from the past few years. • The reusable medical instruments comprise the cost of disinfection chemicals, device handling, transportation to an autoclave facility, etc. this increases the operating cost of medical devices which is high compared to disposable instruments cost. Therefore, the demand for medical disposables is rising among healthcare settings and consequently is augmenting the demand for medical plastics to manufacture medical disposable. Thus, anticipated that the segment would experience positive growth by 2025. 2019: USD XX Million Medical Tools & Instruments Prosthetics Medical Disposables Drug Delivery Devices Others 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% *Others: Medical Trays, Sterilization Trays, and Labwares, etc. Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  30. 30. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 30 Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Medical Tools & Instruments Figure XX: Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Medical Tools & Instruments, 2019 - 2025F • The plastic helps to reduce the weight of surgical and diagnostic instruments by around 80% enhance healthcare expert’s comfort during surgical procedures. Therefore, manufacturers of surgical & diagnostic equipment are increasing the usage of plastic over metal worldwide. This factor is supporting the surgical and diagnostic instrument segments to increase its market share form the past few years. • Plastic is used in manufacturing diagnostic instruments and devices such as MRI, ECG monitor, etc. across the globe. The growing awareness about early diagnosis among individuals is adding more demand for diagnostic instruments owing to the increasing number of patients footfall in healthcare settings. Moreover, the surging number of diagnostic centers globally is further generating additional demand for diagnostic equipment in the coming years. Hence, expected that the demand for medical plastic is surging among diagnostic device manufacturers and consequently, supporting the diagnostic instruments and devices segment to grow further by 2025. Source: MarkNtel Advisors 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Dental Tools Surgical Instruments Diagnostic Instruments & Devices
  31. 31. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 31 Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Region Figure XX: Global Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2019 & 2025F 2019: X% 2025F: X% Source: MarkNtel Advisors 2019: X% 2025F: X% 2019: X% 2025F: X% 2019: X% 2025F: X% North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Source: MarkNtel Advisors 2019: X% 2025F: X% Middle East & Africa
  North America Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F
  33. 33. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 33 North America Medical Plastic Market Outlook, By Revenues & Volume Figure XX: North America Medical Plastic Market Revenues (USD Million) & Volume (Kiloton), 2015- 2025F • North America is one of the leading regions contributing to the positive growth of the global medical plastic market. The presence of major healthcare manufacturers such as BD, Stryker, Medtronic, etc. in the region is driving the North American market. Moreover, glass and metal have a high probability of corrosion which declines the shelf life of medical products. Hence, the demand for medical plastic is boosting among healthcare manufacturers in the region. • Plastic used to manufactures metered-dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, nebulizers, soft mist inhaler, which are utilized for the treatment of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Asthma in the region. Above 25 million individuals diagnosed with asthma across the US and more than 3 million in Canada. The increasing number of COPD and asthma patients in such countries is driving the demand for medical plastic among the manufacturers of inhalers to meet the additional requirement of end-users by 2025. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenue (USD Million) Volume (Kiloton) CAGR CAGR Revenue: XX% Volume: XX% Revenue: XX% Volume: XX% Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  34. 34. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 34 North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Material Figure XX: North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Material, 2019 & 2025F 2025F Engineering Plastics Standard Plastics High Performance Plastic Silicon Others 2019 • •Engineering plastic: The technological advancement in the medical sector such as 3D printing for implants, AI-driven procedures, etc. is shifting end-users preference from metal to engineering plastics from the past few years. However, the availability of low-cost alternatives comprises Polyvinyl chloride and Polypropylene is supposed to restrict the growth of the engineering plastic segment. • The government regulations to use better quality and eco-friendly plastic to develop medical instruments and packaging drugs is rising the demand for polyethylene terephthalate among medical manufacturers. Hence, the engineering plastic segment is projected to surge over the next 5 years. • Engineering plastic has low weight characteristics, increasing demand for low weight plastic in developing medical devices and instruments to ensure comfortability during usage is surging adoption of engineering plastic over standard plastic in the region. Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  35. 35. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 35 North America Medical Plastic Market Size, By Standard Plastic Figure XX: North America Medical Plastic Market Size (USD Million), By Standard Plastic, 2019 & 2025F Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyolefin (PE) Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyolefin (PE) Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) 2019 2025F • Polyolefin: The demand for polyolefin is rising rapidly among healthcare end users since 2015, owing to several attributes such as o Polyolefin comprises superb organoleptic properties, improved clarity and gloss characteristics. o The polyolefin is easily available in the market. o The shifting consumer preference towards home healthcare requires medical products that are easier to use and safe. o The aging population is expected to reach around 96 million by 2050. Hence, the demand for such standard plastic is anticipated to increase by 2025. o Polyolefin comprises polyethylene and polypropylene, the polyethylene is rising across North America due to its low-cost feature, which is close to polyvinyl chloride plastic. Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  36. 36. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 36 North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Application Figure XX: North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2019 & 2025F Source: MarkNtel Advisors*Others: Medical Trays, Sterilization Trays, and Labwares, etc. 2019: USD XX Million Medical Tools & Instruments Prosthetics Medical Disposables Drug Delivery Devices Others 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% Source: MarkNtel Advisors • Drug Delivery Devices: Drug Delivery Devices: The rising number of type 2 diabetic patients across North America, leads to the demand for prefilled syringe, insulin pumps, which are made of using medical plastic. Around 55 million individuals aged 20-79 years diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the region as per the International Diabetic Federation. The growing number of type 2 diabetes patients in the region would propel the demand for medical plastic for the manufacturing of insulin pumps. • Growing competition in the healthcare manufacturing sector in the region is generating a need for developing innovative drug delivery devices at an affordable cost. Continuously launch of drug delivery devices is expected to add more demand for medical plastic among medical device manufacturers owing to its properties such as easy to mold, lightweight, low cost, etc. Thus, expected that the drug delivery segment would rise over the next 5 years.
  37. 37. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 37 North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Medical Tools & Instruments Figure XX: North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Medical Tools & Instruments, 2019 - 2025F 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Dental Tools Surgical Instruments Diagnostic Instruments & Devices • Cancer is the leading cause of death in the US, the American Cancer Society expected 1.8 million new cancer cases in the country in 2020. With the increasing cases of cancer, the demand for surgical and diagnostic instruments is increasing for managing the rising footfall of cancer patients in the United States. • Moreover, the growing trend of minimally invasive procedures is mounting in the US for the treatment of several diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), arthritis, cancer, etc. This procedure requires laparoscopic devices, endoscope, etc., which comprise the implementation of medical plastic. Thereby, it is anticipated the demand for medical plastic is boosting among the healthcare manufacturing organizations. These are some factors that contribute to the growing trend of surgical and diagnostic instruments and devices segments by 2025.
  38. 38. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 38 North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Country Figure XX: North America Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Country, 2019 & 2025F Canada  2019: XX%  2025F: XX% United States  2019: XX%  2025F: XX% Mexico  2019: XX%  2025F: XX% Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  The US Medical Plastic Market Outlook, 2015-2025F
  40. 40. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 40 The US Medical Plastic Market Outlook, By Revenues & Volume Figure XX: The US Medical Plastic Market Revenues (USD Million) & Volume (Kiloton), 2015- 2025F • The US medical plastic market is anticipated to dominate the North American market during 2020-25. The increasing investment in R&D to the manufacturing of innovative medical instruments & devices is expected to bring more applications of medical plastic in the country by 2025. For instance: Healthcare researchers are working to develop dummy organs, artificial hearts for practice procedures in the US. • The rising healthcare spending of the population has been generated more requirements for medical products such as orthopedic sutures, surgical cables, inhalation masks, catheters owing to increase patient footfall in healthcare facilities. Such products are made of using medical plastic, hence expected that the demand for medical plastic is anticipated to surge during the forecast years. • The low process cost of plastic than metal is spurring the healthcare manufacturers for the utilization of medical plastic in the country. Thereby, the US medical plastic market is supposed to boost by 2025. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenue (USD Million) Volume (Kiloton) CAGR CAGR Revenue: XX% Volume: XX% Revenue: XX% Volume: XX% Source: MarkNtel Advisors
  41. 41. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 41 The US Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Material Table XX: The US Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Material, 2015 & 2025F 2025F Engineering Plastics Standard Plastics High Performance Plastic Silicon Others 2019 Source: MarkNtel Advisors • High performance plastic: The properties of high-performance plastic such as high impact resistance, excellent dimensional stability, resistance to repeated sterilization, resistance to hydrolysis, etc. are driving its demand for manufacturing the innovative and advanced medical devices in the country. Moreover, high-performance plastic meets the regulatory standards of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which adds to the rising demand for high-performance plastic among medical device manufacturers. These are some attributes that contribute to the rising growth of high-performance plastic in the country from the past few years.
  42. 42. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 42 The US Medical Plastic Market Size, By Standard Plastic Figure XX: The US Medical Plastic Market Size (USD Million), By Standard Plastic, 2019 & 2025F Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyolefin (PE) Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyolefin (PE) Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA) 2019 2025F • The use of toxic chemicals such as ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride, etc. in the manufacturing of Polyvinyl chloride plastic is posing an environmental challenge. Therefore, the demand for PVC free medical devices is rising in the healthcare setting, this spurring medical device manufacturers to adopt alternatives of polyvinyl chloride for the manufacturing of medical devices. Thus, expected that the PVC segment would experience low market growth by 2025. • On the basis of several studies, the US government believed that the polyvinyl chloride may harm human health, therefore, the US government pushed healthcare manufacturing organizations to adopt alternatives of polyvinyl chloride. This expected to impact the US polyvinyl chloride market negatively during the forecast years 2020-25.
  43. 43. Copyright 2020. Reproduction is forbidden unless authorized. All rights reserved. 43 The US Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share, By Application Figure XX: The US Medical Plastic Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2019 & 2025F Source: MarkNtel Advisors*Others: Medical Trays, Sterilization Trays, and Labwares, etc. 2019: USD XX Million Medical Tools & Instruments Prosthetics Medical Disposables Drug Delivery Devices Others 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% 2019 2025 XX% XX% Source: MarkNtel Advisors • This segment is experiencing a positive market growth since 2015 due to rising accidental injuries. Accidental injuries sometimes cause serious damage to the body parts that require amputation which made of using medical plastic. Around 50 thousand new amputation cases annually recorded in the US as per the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). With the increasing demand for amputation, the sale of medical plastic is surging among prosthetics manufacturers from the past few years. Moreover, limb infection, cancerous tumors in limb bone is also generating the demand for amputation in the country. • However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is detaining the elective surgeries in the US due to diversion of healthcare resources towards dealing the coronavirus patients. This expected to restrict the growth of the prosthetics segment in the coming years. Medical Tools & Instruments
