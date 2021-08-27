Successfully reported this slideshow.
OCI スキルアップセミナー #11 OCI外部接続大全 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure External Network Connection 日本オラクル株式会社 Shiro Kobayashi 2021/8/24
Shirok ここでの発言は私個人の見解であり、所属する会社＆組織 の見解を反映したものではありません。ご了承ください。 好きな OCI サービス: DRG 2 Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affil...
“The Network is the Computer.” Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 3 Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS YouTube: The Net...
本日のセミナーでお伝えしたいこと Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 4 一家に一台VPNルーターがあれば世界中のCloudリージョンと接続できる 接続できるかどうかは、実際にNWつ...
VCN Oracle Cloud Infrastructure(OCI)への接続 5 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure IPsec VPN FastConnect 専⽤線 Internet オンプレミス ネットワーク キャ...
On-Premises • CISCO 841M • NEC UNIVERGE IX2105 • YAMAHA NVR700W, RTX810 Software Router • Cisco ASAv • Fortinet FortiGate-...
Transit Routing • Oracle Cloud：VCN Transit Routing で Hub and Spoke構成をしてみてみた • Transit Routing + IPSec VPN / FastConnectで O...
DRG 追加機能 • Oracle Cloud: DRGで東京リージョンを経由して、オンプレミスと 大阪リージョンを接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud: 契約が異なるテナンシ、異なるリージョン間を Cross-Tenancy Rem...
• Cisco 841M : 初期設定してインターネット接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud: Cisco 841M ルーターを IKEv2 と BGPで IPSec VPN接続してみてみた 外部接続: Cisco IOS Copyr...
通常接続 • Oracle Cloud:イオンモバイルを入れたYAMAHA RTXルータでIPSec VPN接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud:YAMAHA NVR700wでOCIへIPsec VPN接続してみてみた • Oracl...
通常接続 • Oracle Cloud:NEC UNIVERGE IXルーターでOCIへIPsec VPN接続してみてみた 冗長接続 • Oracle Cloud: NEC IXルーターを冗長構成でIKEv2 IPSec VPN接続してみてみた...
Yamaha • YAMAHA vRXでAWSとOracle Cloudを接続してみてみた Cisco • Oracle Cloud: Oracle Cloud と AWS を Cisco ASAvで IPSec VPN接続してみてみた Jun...
Azure • Azure Virtual WAN を Hub にして、オンプレミスと Oracle Cloud を接続してみてみた • Microsoft Azure と Oracle CloudをCross-Cloud接続してみてみた AW...
本日のセミナーでお伝えしたいこと Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 14 これであなたもCloud Network Master 一家に一台VPNルーター 世界中の クラウド へ接...
Thank you 15 Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates |
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 外部接続大全
Aug. 27, 2021
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure External Network Connection

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 外部接続大全

  1. 1. OCI スキルアップセミナー #11 OCI外部接続大全 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure External Network Connection 日本オラクル株式会社 Shiro Kobayashi 2021/8/24
  2. 2. Shirok ここでの発言は私個人の見解であり、所属する会社＆組織 の見解を反映したものではありません。ご了承ください。 好きな OCI サービス: DRG 2 Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates |
  3. 3. “The Network is the Computer.” Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 3 Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS YouTube: The Network is the Computer YouTube: The Network is the Computer
  4. 4. 本日のセミナーでお伝えしたいこと Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 4 一家に一台VPNルーターがあれば世界中のCloudリージョンと接続できる 接続できるかどうかは、実際にNWつないで疎通テストしてみる 外部接続の技術は公開ナレッジ少ないのでやってみたら公開してみよう
  5. 5. VCN Oracle Cloud Infrastructure(OCI)への接続 5 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure IPsec VPN FastConnect 専⽤線 Internet オンプレミス ネットワーク キャリア網 CPE 1. Internet • グローバルな情報通信網を使⽤ • セキュリティはSSL/TLS等で確保 • 回線速度はベストエフォート 2. IPsec VPN • インターネットを使⽤した仮想プライベート・ネットワークを構築 • セキュリティは IPsecで通信を暗号化 • 回線速度はInternet回線によるベストエフォート 3. FastConnect • ネットワークプロバイダのネットワーク・サービスを使⽤ • セキュリティはお客様環境とOCIを直接プライベート接続 • 回線速度は低レイテンシで安定した必要速度を提供 接続イメージ Public IP Private IP Private/Public IP Public IP Private IP Private/Public IP Dynamic Routing Gateway Internet Gateway Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates |
  6. 6. On-Premises • CISCO 841M • NEC UNIVERGE IX2105 • YAMAHA NVR700W, RTX810 Software Router • Cisco ASAv • Fortinet FortiGate-VM • Juniper vSRX • Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Next Generation Firewall • YAMAHA vRX Network as a Service (NaaS) • Equinix Network Edge • Megaport Cloud Route r(MCR) Cloud Provider • Azure Virtual WAN 使用Router Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 6
  7. 7. Transit Routing • Oracle Cloud：VCN Transit Routing で Hub and Spoke構成をしてみてみた • Transit Routing + IPSec VPN / FastConnectで Object Storage, Autonomous Databaseへ接続してみてみた Non-Use Transit Routing • Oracle Cloud：VPN接続による プライベート・ロード・バランサ で Web Server分散アクセスさせてみてみた • Oracle Cloud：オンプレミスからVPN経由でObject Storageにアクセスさせてみてみた • Oracle Cloud：オンプレミスからVPNでLoad Balancer経由でPublic IPのインスタンスにアクセスしてみてみた • Oracle Cloud：オンプレミスからVPNとProxy経由でAutonomous Databaseにアクセスさせてみてみた Internetアクセス • Oracle Cloud: Cloudに配置したProxy経由でオンプレミスからInternet接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud: オンプレミスのルータ経由でOCI Compute InstanceからInternetアクセスしてみてみた その他 • Macへ X Window Systemで GUI表示してみてみた 外部接続: VCNアクセス Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 7
  8. 8. DRG 追加機能 • Oracle Cloud: DRGで東京リージョンを経由して、オンプレミスと 大阪リージョンを接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud: 契約が異なるテナンシ、異なるリージョン間を Cross-Tenancy Remote Peeringしてみてみた • Oracle Cloud: 契約が異なるテナンシの VCNを Cross-Tenancy Peering VCNs (Local Peering Gateway無し)してみ てみた • Oracle Cloud: ECMP有効にして IPSec VPN接続してみてみた 外部接続: VCNアクセス Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 8
  9. 9. • Cisco 841M : 初期設定してインターネット接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud: Cisco 841M ルーターを IKEv2 と BGPで IPSec VPN接続してみてみた 外部接続: Cisco IOS Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 9
  10. 10. 通常接続 • Oracle Cloud:イオンモバイルを入れたYAMAHA RTXルータでIPSec VPN接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud:YAMAHA NVR700wでOCIへIPsec VPN接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud:YAMAHAルーターとOCIをBGPでIPSec VPN接続してみてみた 他Cloudプロバイダ接続 • Yamaha NVR700W で Azure へ IPSec VPN(IKEv2 + BGP)接続してみてみた • YAMAHAルーター経由でOracle CloudとAWSをIPSec VPNで接続してみてみた • YAMAHA NVR700W から AWS Transit Gateway経由で IPSec VPN接続してみてみた Twice NAT • YAMAHA NVR700WのTwice NATでOracle Cloudとオンプレミスが重複するNetworkどうしを通信できるように してみてみた Hawaii経由接続 • YAMAHA NVR700W: Hawaii経由でOracle Cloud Tokyo と Phoenix RegionをIPSec VPN接続してみてみた 外部接続: YAMAHA Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 10
  11. 11. 通常接続 • Oracle Cloud:NEC UNIVERGE IXルーターでOCIへIPsec VPN接続してみてみた 冗長接続 • Oracle Cloud: NEC IXルーターを冗長構成でIKEv2 IPSec VPN接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud: VRRP+BGPでIPSec VPN Routerを冗長構成してみてみた • UNIVERGE IXルーターとOracle CloudをIPSec接続してAS-Path Prependで経路制御してみてみた その他 • Non-RFC1918 NetworkでIPSec + BGP接続してみてみた • NEC UNIVERGE IX2105: 楽天ひかり IPoE/IPv4 over IPv6(DS-Lite)接続してみてみた 外部接続: NEC Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 11
  12. 12. Yamaha • YAMAHA vRXでAWSとOracle Cloudを接続してみてみた Cisco • Oracle Cloud: Oracle Cloud と AWS を Cisco ASAvで IPSec VPN接続してみてみた Juniper • Juniper vSRXでOracle CloudへIPsec VPN接続してみてみた • Juniper vSRX Virtual FirewallをOracle Cloudにインストールしてみてみた • Oracle Cloud：Juniper vSRXをFirewallにしたTransit Routing で Hub and Spoke構成してみてみた Fortinet • Oracle Cloud:FortiGateでOCIへIPsec VPN接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud:Fortinet FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall(NGFW) を導入してみてみた Palo Alto • Oracle Cloud: Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Next Generation Firewallをセットアップしてみてみた 外部接続: Software Router Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 12
  13. 13. Azure • Azure Virtual WAN を Hub にして、オンプレミスと Oracle Cloud を接続してみてみた • Microsoft Azure と Oracle CloudをCross-Cloud接続してみてみた AWS • AWS Transit Gateway経由でオンプレミスとOracle Cloudを接続してみてみた • Oracle Cloud：Oracle Cloud と AWS を IPSec VPN(Libreswan)でつないでみた Megaport • 大阪リージョン・マルチクラウド接続: Megaport で Oracle Cloud とAzureを接続してみてみた • Megaport Cloud Router(MCR)でAzure, Google Cloud, AWSとOracle Cloudを接続してみてみた • Megaport Cloud Router(MCR)でAWSとOracle Cloudを接続してみてみた Equinix Network Edge • Equinix Network Edge で Oracle Cloud とAWSを接続してみてみた • Equinix Network Edge で Oracle Cloud と Google Cloudを接続してみてみた 外部接続: FastConnect + Multi-Cloud Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 13
  14. 14. 本日のセミナーでお伝えしたいこと Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates | 14 これであなたもCloud Network Master 一家に一台VPNルーター 世界中の クラウド へ接続してみよう やってみた技術は忘備録にもなる, Blogしてみよう
  15. 15. Thank you 15 Copyright © 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates |

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure External Network Connection

