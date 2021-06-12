Heridas - Cicatrización

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE MEDICINA TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA LIC. MARLENE ELIZABETH ROMAN TORREZ HERIDAS - CICAT...
CARÁCTERÍSTICAS DE LA PIEL La piel representa por su peso el órgano más grande en el cuerpo humano, ya que constituye el 1...
LÍNEAS DE LANGER La piel gracias a la organización de las fibras colágenas, presenta zonas donde la elasticidad normal en ...
PIEL vs. HERIDA A consecuencia de que las heridas son una solución de continuidad de la piel, en la cual se ven afectados ...
PIEL vs. HERIDA ESTRATO LÚCIDO: Limitado a la piel gruesa (ej. piel de palmas y plantas), es una subdivisión del estrato c...
HERIDA Las heridas se definen como una lesión, intencional o accidental, que puede producir pérdida de la continuidad de l...
HERIDA – NATURALEZA DE LA LESIÓN INCISIÓN: Causada mediante objetos afilados, que generan daño en piel, generalmente con u...
HERIDA – NATURALEZA DE LA LESIÓN CONTUSIÓN: La fuerza de aplastamiento genera muerte celular inmediata y daño del suminist...
HERIDA – PROFUNDIDAD
EXCORIACIÓN: Herida que abarca epidermis y dermis, afectando solamente el estrato de la piel. Generalmente cicatrizan de f...
HERIDA – PROFUNDIDAD AGUDA: < 6 horas de evolución, son potencialmente estériles SUBAGUDA: > 6 horas, pero < 5 días de evo...
HERIDA – CONTAMINACIÓN • CLASE I (LIMPIA): Herida desinfectada y en ausencia de inflamación. En la cirugía no se accede al...
HERIDA – CONTAMINACIÓN • CLASE III (CONTAMINADA): Herida abierta < 6hrs y accidental, que no presenta una infección aguda....
CICATRIZACIÓN DE LAS HERIDAS CICATRIZ es la masa de tejido conjuntivo esencialmente fibroso revestido por la epidermis neo...
REPARACIÓN Y REGENERACIÓN REPARACIÓN: es la sustitución de los tejidos destruidos por un tejido conjuntivo neoformado REGE...
TIPOS DE CICATRIZACIÓN
TIPOS DE CICATRIZACIÓN
TIPOS DE CICATRIZACIÓN
FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN LARGA SECUENCIA DE FENÓMENOS inducidos MEDIADORES BIOQUÍMICOS MEDIADORES ENZIMÁTICOS MEDIADORES HOR...
FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N LESIÓN después de la VASOCONSTRICCI ÓN TRANSITORIA VASODILATACIÓN PERMEABILID AD CAPIL...
Hemostasi a Vasoconstricció n Inicial Iniciación de la cascada de coagulacion:Fv W Adhesión plaquetari a: TxA2 Agregació n...
FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N Inflamació n Diapesi s Exudado inflamatorio x Leucocitos, Eritrocitos y Proteínas plas...
FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N Aumento de células endotelial es Neoformació n de capilares Mamelón angioblástico cuya...
FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN FORMACIÓN DEL COÁGULO DESPUES DE ESTABLECER EL COÁGULO EMPIEZA LA ACCIÓN PLAQUETARIA E INTERACCIÓN ...
FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN EPITELIZACIÓ N Los puntos no deben retirarse antes de 5 a 10 días según localización edad y circuns...
LIMPIEZA DEL FOCO TRAUMÁTICO Y MATERIAL Y EQUIPO MATERIALES. Algodón. Gasa estéril. Apósitos. Torundas estériles y apósito...
PROCEDIMIENTO Y FUNDAMENTACIÓN, PARA LA CURACIÓN DE HERIDAS 1. Lavarse las manos 2. Preparar y trasladar el carro a la uni...
11.Enjuagar la herida con solución para irrigación o agua estéril. 12.Secar con gasa estéril, preferentemente combinando l...
FACTORES QUE AFECTAN A LA CICATRIZACIÓN DE UNA HERIDA
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Jun. 12, 2021

Heridas - Cicatrización

Heridas y cicatrización

Heridas - Cicatrización

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE MEDICINA TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA LIC. MARLENE ELIZABETH ROMAN TORREZ HERIDAS - CICATRIZACIÓN ESTUDIANTE: UGARTE HEREDIA SHIRLEY NIEVES
  2. 2. CARÁCTERÍSTICAS DE LA PIEL La piel representa por su peso el órgano más grande en el cuerpo humano, ya que constituye el 15 a 20% de la masa corporal total. • Barrera mecánica, de permeabilidad y ultravioleta Este órgano cumple con 6 funciones principales, dentro de las cuales encontramos • Homeostasis. • Endocrinológica. • Excretora. • Sensitiva. • Inmunitaria. La piel consta de 2 estratos principales que se separan mediante la membrana basal EPIDERMIS DERMIS epi = sobre Membrana Basal Epitelio estratificado plano, ubicado superior a la membrana basal. Esta capa se renueva constantemente gracias al balance entre la proliferación de las células basales y la diferenciación de las células de las capas superiores. Contiene una alta densidad de fibroblastos, además de una densa y delgada malla de fibras de colágeno dispuestas al azar. Ubicada debajo de la membrana basal. Dermis papilar: Dermis reticular: Contiene una baja densidad celular y una malla gruesa y organizada de fibras de colágeno, es la capa más grande de la dermis Las fibras de colágeno forman las líneas regulares de tensión de la piel, denominadas líneas de Langer
  3. 3. LÍNEAS DE LANGER La piel gracias a la organización de las fibras colágenas, presenta zonas donde la elasticidad normal en la piel se ejerce con menos fuerza. Las líneas que se forman en esta zona se denominan líneas de menor tensión de la piel o líneas de Langer Normalmente se corresponden con las arrugas y son perpendiculares a la contracción del músculo de la región. Las incisiones electivas deben seguir las líneas de Langer para que la cicatriz sea más favorable
  4. 4. PIEL vs. HERIDA A consecuencia de que las heridas son una solución de continuidad de la piel, en la cual se ven afectados los distintos estratos y sus componentes, es de relevancia conocer cuáles son las estructuras (tipo de tejido, células y receptores sensitivos) pertenecientes a cada estrato ESTRATO BASAL: Capa de 1 célula de espesor, contiene células madre con actividad mitótica que se apoyan en la lámina basal. Estas células contienen poco citoplasma y se unen entre sí y a los queratinocitos mediante desmosomas En este estrato también se encuentran dispersos los melanocitos que emiten evaginaciones al estrato espinoso. Estas células son productoras y secretoras de melanina, la cual protege del daño de la irradiación UV no ionizante. Además, este estrato presenta células de Merkel que, en combinación con una fibra nerviosa, componen el corpúsculo de Merkel, un mecanorreceptor celular. ESTRATO ESPINOSO: Espesor de variadas células. Contiene queratinocitos con múltiples evaginaciones citoplasmáticas o espinas que se unen a las semejantes de células contiguas mediante desmosomas. A medida que maduran migran a la superficie, aumentan de tamaño y se adelgazan. ESTRATO GRANULOSO: Espesor de 1 a 3 células. Los queratinocitos contienen abundantes gránulos de queratohialina con proteínas precursoras de filagrina que aglomera los filamentos de queratina de las células cornificadas. Este estrato contiene también terminaciones nerviosas libres que tienen modalidades sensoriales múltiples (tacto fino, calor, frío y dolor).
  5. 5. PIEL vs. HERIDA ESTRATO LÚCIDO: Limitado a la piel gruesa (ej. piel de palmas y plantas), es una subdivisión del estrato córneo. En estas células los organelos desaparecen a medida que la célula se llena de queratina. ESTRATO CÓRNEO: Espesor variable. Consiste en células queratinizadas escamosas anucleadas y planas repletas de filamentos de queratina DERMIS PAPILAR: Tejido conjuntivo laxo. Contiene fibras colágenas no tan gruesas como las de la dermis reticular que se organizan en una red irregular. Asimismo, contiene vasos sanguíneos que permiten la irrigación de la epidermis, pero no la penetran. Presenta evaginaciones digitiformes, las ‘’papilas dérmicas’’, que se extienden a lo profundo de la epidermis que se complementan con protuberancias de la epidermis, las ‘’crestas epidérmicas’’. En las zonas en donde la piel está sometida a mayor tensión mecánica DERMIS RETICULAR: Tejido conjuntivo laxo inferior a la dermis papilar de grosor variable dependiente de la superficie corporal, pero es más grueso y menos celular que la dermis papilar. Contiene gruesas fibras de colágeno y fibras elásticas, además de células adiposas, el plexo arterial dérmico profundo, folículos pilosos asociados a sus músculos erectores y glándulas sebáceas. Además de los corpúsculos de Ruffini, mecanorreceptores que responden al estiramiento y la tensión de la piel.
  6. 6. HERIDA Las heridas se definen como una lesión, intencional o accidental, que puede producir pérdida de la continuidad de la piel o no (tejidos blandos) . Lo anterior activa mecanismos fisiológicos destinados a recuperar su continuidad y, por ende, su función CLASIFICACIÓN DE HERIDAS Naturaleza de la lesión Profundidad Temporalidad Contaminación Incisión Quemadura Cizallamiento Ulceración Contusión Mordedura Limpia Limpia contaminada Contaminada Sucia Según su Excoriación Superficial Profunda Penetrante Perforante Empalamiento Aguda Subaguda Crónica Abrasiones Avulsión Amputación
  7. 7. HERIDA – NATURALEZA DE LA LESIÓN INCISIÓN: Causada mediante objetos afilados, que generan daño en piel, generalmente con una baja disrupción del aporte sanguíneo. Sanan rápidamente, en general por primera intención en caso de ser CIZALLAMIENTO O DESACELERACIÓN: Causada por objetos capaces de superar la fuerza de cohesión del tejido. Es una laceración en la cual las capas de piel se separan del tejido subyacente, acompañadas de una devascularización significativa de la piel y el tejido blando. La lesión tendrá bordes QUEMADURAS: Causada por el contacto de la piel con una fuente de calor, la cual puede provenir de variadas fuentes, entre las más comunes están fuegos/llamas, escaldaduras y objetos calientes. Las quemaduras tienen su propia clasificación basada en la profundidad, la cual se evalúa mediante la apariencia, palidez a ULCERACIÓN: Causada por alteración en el revestimiento epitelial. Su patogénesis se basa en una alteración gradual de los tejidos por una etiología/patol ogía interna. Se clasifica como una herida crónica.
  8. 8. HERIDA – NATURALEZA DE LA LESIÓN CONTUSIÓN: La fuerza de aplastamiento genera muerte celular inmediata y daño del suministro de sangre subyacente al tejido. Esto suele asociarse a avulsión de nervios y vasos sanguíneos, lo que se asocia a un mal pronóstico de reparación y MORDEDURAS: Causadas por humanos o animales. Requieren cuidados específicos y se consideran altamente contaminadas, requiriendo siempre tratamiento antibiótico específico contra la microbiota oral AVULSIÓN: Lesión con desgarro y destrucción del tejido, suele ser producida por maquinaria, las mordidas pertenecen a esta clase de lesiones. AMPUTACIÓN : Pérdida de un fragmento o una
  9. 9. HERIDA – PROFUNDIDAD
  10. 10. EXCORIACIÓN: Herida que abarca epidermis y dermis, afectando solamente el estrato de la piel. Generalmente cicatrizan de forma completa e íntegra, sin dejar cicatriz HERIDA – PROFUNDIDAD SUPERFICIAL: Heridas que pueden abarcar desde la epidermis hasta la hipodermis, pudiendo incluso lesionar la fascia superficial ubicada entre el tejido adiposo y el músculo. PROFUNDA: Herida que compromete el espesor desde la epidermis hasta el músculo, pudiendo lesionar vasos sanguíneos y/o nervios de mayor calibre. Estas tienen alcance hasta fascia profunda de revestimiento que reviste el compartimiento muscular, pero no de la fascia profunda subserosa. PENETRANTE: Herida que abarca desde la epidermis hasta la fascia profunda subserosa que cubre las paredes internas musculoesquelética s y forma el peritoneo. Estas comunican el medio externo con alguna cavidad corporal, definiéndose por el nombre de la cavidad comunicada. Ejemplo: Herida penetrante abdominal, torácica o craneal. PERFORANTE: Herida que abarca desde la epidermis hasta una víscera contenida en una cavidad, ya sea lesionándola superficialmente o perforándola como tal. EMPALAMIENTO: Herida generada por un objeto inciso -punzante de forma tal que queda atrapado en el organismo. Dependiendo de su ubicación pueden o no atravesar cavidades (12). Son más frecuentes en pelvis, tronco y paladar. En la mayoría de los casos el objeto causal es retirado del área
  11. 11. HERIDA – PROFUNDIDAD AGUDA: < 6 horas de evolución, son potencialmente estériles SUBAGUDA: > 6 horas, pero < 5 días de evolución, puede ser colonizada, a menos que se tomen determinadas medias de limpieza CRÓNICA: > 5 días de evolución, se considera colonizada por bacterias.
  12. 12. HERIDA – CONTAMINACIÓN • CLASE I (LIMPIA): Herida desinfectada y en ausencia de inflamación. En la cirugía no se accede al tracto respiratorio, gastrointestinal o genitourinario. Son principalmente cerradas. Tiene riesgo de desarrollar infección del 2%, la cual se da principalmente por Gram +. No requiere profilaxis antibiótica. Ejemplos: Incisiones para reparación de hernia, • CLASE II (LIMPIA/CONTAMINADA): Herida desinfectada y en ausencia de inflamación. En la cirugía se accede intencionalmente al tracto respiratorio, gastrointestinal o genitourinario y no presenta derrame significativo de contenido. El riesgo de desarrollar infección es del 5 – 15%, por microorganismos endógenos del paciente. Se benefician de profilaxis antibiótica. Ejemplos: Histerectomía,
  13. 13. HERIDA – CONTAMINACIÓN • CLASE III (CONTAMINADA): Herida abierta < 6hrs y accidental, que no presenta una infección aguda. Comprenden incisiones con inflamación aguda no purulenta, interrupciones importantes de la técnica estéril o derrames groseros del tracto gastrointestinal. El riesgo de desarrollar infección es del 15%, por microorganismos endógenos o exógenos del procedimiento. Requieren profilaxis antibiótica, de lo contrario se infectarán inevitablemente al cabo de 6 horas. Ejemplos: Apendicectomía en apendicitis aguda, • CLASE IV (SUCIA/INFECTADA): Herida > 6hrs, traumática que contiene tejido desvitalizado con inflamación purulenta. Ubicada en área con infección clínica o en víscera perforada, sugiere infección previa a la incisión. El riesgo de desarrollar infección es >30%, dada por microorganismos atípicos o patogénicos. Requiere tratamiento antibiótico y no profilaxis, debido a su alto riesgo de infección. Ejemplos: Apendicectomía por rotura de apéndice, apendicectomía con presencia de pus, tratamiento quirúrgico de un
  14. 14. CICATRIZACIÓN DE LAS HERIDAS CICATRIZ es la masa de tejido conjuntivo esencialmente fibroso revestido por la epidermis neoformada que ocupa una antigua solución de continuidad producida por el traumatismo CICATRIZACIÓN es la respuesta de reparación de los tejidos vivos a una agresión o lesión por ejemplo heridas cortantes quemaduras erosión etcétera CICATRIZACIÓN PRIMARIA se produce cuando aproximamos los bordes de una herida como la sutura también en casos de erosión y quemaduras no muy profundas el proceso de cicatrización comprende: CICATRIZACIÓN SECUNDARIA se produce después de varias semanas cuando hay pérdidas de substancias o tejido también en lesiones extensas en casos de ablaciones abrasiones que no reparan rápidamente
  15. 15. REPARACIÓN Y REGENERACIÓN REPARACIÓN: es la sustitución de los tejidos destruidos por un tejido conjuntivo neoformado REGENERACIÓN: es aquella que sustituye los tejidos destruidos por otros histológicamente semejantes. EPITELIZACIÓN es el proceso que hace el cierre hermético de la herida y la síntesis de tejido fibroso es la que aporta la fuerza de las estructuras.
  16. 16. TIPOS DE CICATRIZACIÓN
  17. 17. TIPOS DE CICATRIZACIÓN
  18. 18. TIPOS DE CICATRIZACIÓN
  19. 19. FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN LARGA SECUENCIA DE FENÓMENOS inducidos MEDIADORES BIOQUÍMICOS MEDIADORES ENZIMÁTICOS MEDIADORES HORMONALES Tipo local • Reparar el defecto • Cubrir la solución de continuidad entre el interior y el exterior • Conseguir la recuperación funcional Cicatriz de carácter conectivo- vascular destinados a HERIDA tras producirse Tejido total o parcialmente desvitalizados Sangre extravasada Cuerpos extraños Gérmenes desarrollo progresivo de una INFLAMACIÓN AGUDA
  20. 20. FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N LESIÓN después de la VASOCONSTRICCI ÓN TRANSITORIA VASODILATACIÓN PERMEABILID AD CAPILAR favoreciendo la produciendo EXUDADO INFLAMATORI O PLEXO SUBDERMICO causará HEMORRAGI A COÁGUL O establecerá RESPUESTA VASCULAR MOVIMIENTOS CELULARES 1 2 La función de los fibroblastos, célula básica de reparación, es sintetizar los dos componentes básicos del tejido conectivo: EL COLÁGENO LOS MUCOPOLISACÁRIDOS DE LA SUSTANCIA FUNDAMENTAL
  21. 21. Hemostasi a Vasoconstricció n Inicial Iniciación de la cascada de coagulacion:Fv W Adhesión plaquetari a: TxA2 Agregació n plaquetari a Tapón plaquetari o Fibrin a FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N
  22. 22. FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N Inflamació n Diapesi s Exudado inflamatorio x Leucocitos, Eritrocitos y Proteínas plasmáticas Fagocitosis:PM N (Neutrófilos) y Monocitos Fagocitosi s: Macrófago s Aumenta el flujo linfático Migración de Queratinocit os
  23. 23. FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓ N Aumento de células endotelial es Neoformació n de capilares Mamelón angioblástico cuya suma es tejido de granulación, visible en heridas que curan por 2da intención NEOANGIOGÉNESI S Se producen a partir de las células endoteliales de los capilares abiertos Que por proliferación constituyen “YEMAS VASCULARES Äportan para la fase REPARADOR A
  24. 24. FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN FORMACIÓN DEL COÁGULO DESPUES DE ESTABLECER EL COÁGULO EMPIEZA LA ACCIÓN PLAQUETARIA E INTERACCIÓN ENTRE LA TROMBINA Y LA COLÁGENA LAS PLAQUETAS SE ADHIEREN ENTRE SÍ Y FORMAN EL COÁGULO ADHERIENDOSE A LAS PAREDES DE LA HERIDA TRATANDO DE CERRAR LA HERIDA Y HACIENDOLA MENOS EXTENSA EL COÁGULO SE ORGANIZA EN FORMA DE BANDAS DE FIBRINA, ESTAS SIGUEN UN PATRÓN ANÁRQUICO EXUDADO INFLAMATORIO INVADIDO POR LEUCOCITOS LOS PRIMEROS EN ENTRAR SON LOS POLIMORFONUCLEARES ( Encargados de proteger la heridas de invasion bacteriana) LOS NEUTROFILOS SON LOS PRIMEROS EN SALIR, DESPUÉS DE LA LESIÓN ESTOS PERMANECEN EN LA HERIDA DE 2 A 3 DIAS LOS MONOCITOS APARECEN ENTRE LAS 4 A 5 HORAS y se convierten en fagotitos (fagocitando tejido necrótico) De 3 a 4 semanas se forman las fibras elásticas
  25. 25. FASES DE CICATRIZACIÓN EPITELIZACIÓ N Los puntos no deben retirarse antes de 5 a 10 días según localización edad y circunstancias de lesionado o enfermo. La contracción en ocasiones puede ser perjudicial por lo que se puede reducir colocando inmediatamente un injerto o un colgajo cutáneo durante meses la cicatrización aumentará su resistencia en los bordes de la herida La producción del colágeno requiere el aporte de aminoácidos, y para la cohesión entre las fibras de colágeno “la sustancia fundamental” PRIMERA INTENCIÓN En las heridas cerradas, la proliferación, a partir de los queratinocitos del epitelio se inician rápidamente y en 48 horas a rellenado el mínimo defecto existente entre ambos bordes aproximados, cuando todavía no se ha formado colágeno en el seno de la herida SEGUNDA INTENCIÓN Es una herida que está curando por segunda intención con el tejido de granulación a la vista, se desarrolla un proceso de contracción, complementario de la reparación, en virtud de que sus bordes se acercan concéntricamente, disminuyendo el área granulante: este proceso se denomina contracción de la herida y es independiente de la epitelización, desarrollándose por mecanismo activo situado a nivel del tejido de granulación. Ello reduce el tiempo de cicatrización y las necesidades reparativas comienza a los 2 a tre3 días y hasta 3 a 4 semanas y está generado por miofibroblastos.
  26. 26. LIMPIEZA DEL FOCO TRAUMÁTICO Y MATERIAL Y EQUIPO MATERIALES. Algodón. Gasa estéril. Apósitos. Torundas estériles y apósitos de distintas medidas Vendas de distintos tamaños. Campos. Guantes estériles de varias tallas Guantes no estériles. Jeringa Bolsas de desecho Toallas de papel Tubos para canalización Vendas plásticas poroso en forma depulverizado. Esparadrapo hipo alergénico de distintas medidas INSTRUMENTAL. Caja Metálica Tijeras Mayo Pinzas: Kelly y Anatómica SOLUCIONES Solución para irrigacción Solución antiséptica Jabón líquido Medicación prescrita
  27. 27. PROCEDIMIENTO Y FUNDAMENTACIÓN, PARA LA CURACIÓN DE HERIDAS 1. Lavarse las manos 2. Preparar y trasladar el carro a la unidad clínica si es necesario, o trasladar al paciente al cuarto de curaciones. 3. Explicar al paciente el procedimiento y la forma en que puede colaborar. 4. Aislar al paciente o cerrar la puerta del cuarto de curaciones. 5. Dar al paciente una posición adecuada descubriendo únicamente la zona a curar. 6. Retirar al material sucio con la pinza o los guantes y observar la herida y el curso de cicatrización existente. 7. Lavarse las manos y abrir los equipos estériles, haciendo con la envoltura un campo estéril para colocar el equipo y material requeridos. 8. Calzarse los guantes. 9. Limpiar con jabón líquido la herida del centro a la periferia o en línea recta, con una gasa sostenida por una pinza. Cambiar gasas cuantas veces sea necesario. 10.Retirar los productos de desecho del proceso supurativo y tejido necrosado si es necesario.
  28. 28. 11.Enjuagar la herida con solución para irrigación o agua estéril. 12.Secar con gasa estéril, preferentemente combinando la pinza y gasa. 13.Colocar tubos de drenaje en la parte baja de la herida y suministrar solución antiséptica o medicamento prescrito. 14.Aplicar vendoletes o retirar puntos de sutura si el caso lo amerita y cubrir la herida con material de curación estéril. 15.Retirase los guantes y sujetar al apósito con material adhesivo o de contención, según el caso. 16.Colocar el instrumental sucio en recipiente con agua jabonosa, así mismo colocar el material sucio en el lugar indicado. 17.Dejar cómodo al paciente en su unidad o llevarlo a la misma. 18.Lavar el instrumental y equipo utilizado, con guantes. 19.Reponer el material y equipo utilizado en el carro de curaciones. PROCEDIMIENTO Y FUNDAMENTACIÓN, PARA LA CURACIÓN DE HERIDAS
  29. 29. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN A LA CICATRIZACIÓN DE UNA HERIDA
  30. 30. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

