Guia de aprendizajes flexibles de aritmetica 7 #1.

Guía de aprendizajes flexibles de Aritmética 7 #1.

Guia de aprendizajes flexibles de aritmetica 7 #1.

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA SAN CAYETANO DE GALLEGO. Creada por Decreto No. 1006 de 31 de Diciembre del 2013, Sede No. 1 Principal Gallego; Sede No. 2 La Piedra, Sede No. 3 Patilla, Sede No. 4 Mirador y Sede No. 5 San Jacinto. Dane. 208638000253. Nit. 900605635-9 GUIA DE APRENDIZAJES FLEXIBLES ASIGNATURA: ARITMETICA GRADO: SEPTIMO EJE(S) TEMATICO(S): OBJETIVO(S) DE APRENDIZAJE: DBA DESARROLLO DE LA(S) TEMATICA(S)  Aplicar la ley de los signos en la resolución de operaciones básicas de adición y sustracción de números enteros. - Operaciones básicas con números enteros: adición y sustracción - Ley de los signos Números enteros y valor absoluto El conjunto de los números enteros lo forman los enteros positivos, enteros negativos y el cero. Los signos + y - que llevan los números enteros no son signos de operaciones (suma, resta), sino que indican simplemente la cualidad de ser positivos o negativos. Se llama valor absoluto de un número entero al número natural que resulta de prescindir del signo. Se expresa encerrando este número entre dos barras. Adicción de números enteros 1. Cuando los números enteros tienen el mismo signo: se suman los valores y se deja el signo que tengan, si son positivos signo positivo y si son negativos signo negativo. Si no se pone nada delante del número se entiende que es +. Comprende el significado de los números negativos en diferentes contextos.
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA SAN CAYETANO DE GALLEGO. Creada por Decreto No. 1006 de 31 de Diciembre del 2013, Sede No. 1 Principal Gallego; Sede No. 2 La Piedra, Sede No. 3 Patilla, Sede No. 4 Mirador y Sede No. 5 San Jacinto. Dane. 208638000253. Nit. 900605635-9 Ejemplos números enteros del mismo signo: (+5) + (+4) = +9 es lo mismo que: 5 + 4 = 9 (- 5) + (- 4) = - 9 es lo mismo que: - 5 - 4 = - 9 2. Cuando los números enteros tienen distinto signo: se restan sus valores absolutos y se pone el signo del sumando de mayor valor absoluto. Es decir, se restan y se coloca el signo del número mayor. Ejemplos números enteros de distinto signo: a) (+20) + (-10) = 20 -10 = +10 20 -10 =10, el mayor es +20, y es positivo, por tanto el resultado es 10 b) (- 8) + (+3) = - 8 + 3 = - 5 8 - 3 = 5, el mayor es el - 8, y es negativo, por tanto el resultado es -5 c) (+11) + (- 2) = 11 - 2 = + 9 11 - 2 = 9, el mayor es el 11, y es positivo, por tanto el resultado es 9 Sustracción de números enteros La resta de números enteros se obtiene sumando al minuendo el opuesto del sustraendo. Ejemplos: Caso 1: Ambos números son positivos Caso 2: El primer número es positivo y el segundo negativo Caso 3: El primer número es negativo y el segundo positivo Caso 4: Ambos números son negativos
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA SAN CAYETANO DE GALLEGO. Creada por Decreto No. 1006 de 31 de Diciembre del 2013, Sede No. 1 Principal Gallego; Sede No. 2 La Piedra, Sede No. 3 Patilla, Sede No. 4 Mirador y Sede No. 5 San Jacinto. Dane. 208638000253. Nit. 900605635-9 RECURSOS INTERACTIVOS, DIGITALES, MULTIMEDIA O WEB ACTIVIDAD(ES) EVALUATIVA(S) O DE AFIANZAMIENTO Video Sumas y restas de números enteros. Operaciones con números enteros #1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs6Qyei7XY0 Teniendo en cuenta la teoría suministrada y el video, resuelve las siguientes operaciones con números enteros: 4. Calcula las siguientes operaciones con números entero aplicando la técnica de la recta numérica, explicada en el video suministrado. a) -8 + 6 b) 5 – 2 c) -4 – (-7) d) 6 + 3 e) -5 + (-9)

