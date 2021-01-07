Trabajo de artistica leyenddas 1 a3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NOMBRE: SHIRLEY LLUMIQUINGA CURSO: 1ª3 LICENCIDADO: TEMA: LOS 5 MITOS Y LEYENDAS MAS CONOCIDAS DEL ECUADOR. MATERIA: EDUCACION ARTISTICA
  2. 2. PRIMERALEYENDA: Cantuña y su pacto con el diablo Una leyenda ecuatoriana que es muy popular y forma parte de nuestra cultura , identidad y tradición, esta leyenda quiteña relata la audacia del personaje que burla al demonio. Esta interesante historia de Cantuña es muy difundida y nace en el Centro Histórico de Quito, y también es conocida como la leyenda del atrio de la San Francisco. PERSONAJES: Personajes principales: Cantuña el indio d) Personajes secundarios: Los pobladores y el demonio e) Los hechos: Cantuña quien es el protagonista de esta leyenda, se compromete a hacer una obra de construcción a una iglesia local, pero desesperado por no terminarlo rápido (sin esto no tendría paga) ofrece lo que sea para terminar y esto llega a odios del demonio quien se aprovecha de la situación y le pide el alma al indio a cambio de terminar el atrio. f)) Elementos sobrenaturales: Es un pacto entre Cantuña y el Demonio, esto es increíble así que es un elemento completamente sobrenatural, el mismo empieza a construir este atrio
  3. 3. SEGUNDA LEYENDA: La Docella De Pumapungo Posted in Restaurante, on 4 febrero 2019, by Hasta la Vuelta, Señor, 0 Comments Pumapungo, localizado en Cuenca, era el destinode descanso preferidopor los emperadores incas. Este lugar estaba impresionantemente decoradoyhoy en día es posible visitar sus ruinas.El lugar contaba con una fuente sagrada que era usada exclusivamente por el emperador. También n se encontraba atendidopor unasdoncellas conocidas como las Vírgenes del Sol. Estas mujereseran criadasdesde pequeñasen distintasartesy habilidades que usaban para entretener a los emperadores.Nina era una de las Vírgenes del Sol residentes en Pumapungoy aunque estaba prohibido, se enamoró de uno de los sacerdotesdel templo. Este par solía reunirse en las noches de luna llena en los jardinesdel lugar. Cuando el Emperador se enteró de este hecho mandóa matar al sacerdote, pero prohibió que se informara a Nina de esto. La doncella al ver que su amante no acudía a sus encuentros finalmente murióde pena moral. Se dice que hoy en día en las mismasnoches de luna llena se puede oír su lamentoentre las ruinasdel lugar. PERSONAJES: Son Los yanapumas. *Chullachaqui, pies desiguales. Pumapungo es un complejo arqueológico importante que muestra la cosmovisión de la cultura inca, y su creencia en los tres mundos El Bohío de Santiaguillo constituye un lugar con potencial atractivo, propicio para rescatar y reactivar los valores culturales del Pueblo Pasto
  4. 4. TERCERA LEYENDA: El barranco del Diablo La historia de la comarca del Pallars está escrita de leyendas. Y en el Jussà, concretamente en la aldea deshabitada de la Bastida de Bellera i Estabillo -a dos horas a pie de Senterada-, sus vecinos cuentan cómo se empeñaron en construir un puente sobre el barranco de Sant Genís que desafiara no solamente la ley de la gravedad, sino también el sentido común. Cuenta la leyenda que si la naturaleza, obra de Dios, creó un barranco infranqueable, el ser humano que consiguiera franquearlo sería ayudado por otro ser divino poderoso: el Diablo. PERSONAJES: Se dividen en dos: las personas y los animales. Las personas: La señora Grimalda, que es la patrona. El mayordomo don Fermín, de la casa de la señora Grimalda. La vaquera, que ordeña las vacas de la señora Grimalda. Los maktillos o muchachos becerreros, es decir, cuidadores de los becerros de la señora Grimalda. Los concertados o muchachos sirvientes de la casa de la señora Grimalda. Los animales: El Pringo, el becerro que muere en el barranco de K’ello-k’ello. Era de color blanco entero y el de mejor porte de todos los becerros, por lo que era el preferido. La vaca Ene, la vaca lechera madre del Pringo; se llamaba así porque tenía en el lomo negro dibujada una letra N en piel blanca. Era alta y robusta, y había dado excelentes crías y rendía diariamente un balde lleno de leche
  5. 5. CUARTA LEYENDA: El Guagua Auca Sin un solo centavo en los bolsillos, el borracho salió de la cantina cerca de la media noche. Lo había perdido todo apostando al cuarenta. Menos mal su compadre de toda la vida les invitó a unos cuantos tragos de contrabando, sino le hubiera tocado aguantarse la derrota a secas. Dirigió los pasos hacia su hogar ubicado cerca del cementerio. Caminó por el Penipe desierto de calles en penumbra, cercos de cabuyo negro y lúgubres sombras de cedros en la oscuridad. En medio de la embriaguez, estuvo consciente cuando pasaba frente al campo santo. Aceleró sin atreverse a dirigir ni una sola mirada a las tumbas porque le aterraba. Dobló a la derecha en la esquina y anduvo unos metros más. Ahí estaba el lugar que le advirtió su abuela señalándolo con el índice ¡Huy, cuidado con esa parte del cementerio hijito!, por ahí ronda el diablo. No le sorprendió la mala fama de ese sector del panteón, pues por causa de las novelerías de la iglesia, ahí era donde se enterraban a los suicidas y a los niños que morían sin el perdón del pecado original. El borracho pensó que la noche se tornaba cada vez más oscura, de pronto, escuchó el llanto de un bebé. Fue un ruido casi imperceptible, un leve quejido entrecortado apenas audible, al cual, no le prestó atención. Siguió caminando, avanzó unos cuantos pasos más, y entonces el llanto fue más evidente. Era un lamento desgarrador, un cloqueo repentino y estridente que le pareció el de un recién nacido. El borracho samaritano buscó por todas partes al bebé, fue difícil por la ausencia de luz, pero al final lo halló, debajo de un enorme cabuyo negro, estaba envuelto como una humita llorando sin tregua. PERSONAJES: PADRE ARTURO LA PRESENCIA DEL DIABLO DON VICENTEOROZCO AUTOR: Fue creado por Rosa Cecilia Ramires Muños
  6. 6. QUINTA LEYENDA: La leyendadelpadreAlmeida Si has escuchado la frase por la calle ¿Hasta cuándo Padre Almeida?, y no has encontrado lógica en dichas palabras; te contamos como es la leyenda del famoso Padre Almeida. La trama del sacerdote transcurre en la ciudad de Quito, en la zona del “Centro histórico de Quito”. El padre forma parte de las leyendas ecuatorianas más conocidas por lo jocoso del relato. Se dice que el padre salía por las noches a tomar un trago de aguardiente. Cada que tenía la oportunidad salía en las noches Esa noche después de haber bebido tanto en la bar o cantina que frecuentaba, se encontró con una marcha fúnebre camino al cementerio. En la dicha marcha choco con el féretro y al ver que la persona que estaba en dicho ataúd era el mismo. De pronto el padre Almeida de la borrachera que estaba reacciono y recobro la sobriedad. Fue corriendo hacia la iglesia y le prometió al Cristo que se encontraba en la Iglesia que no volvería a tomar ni una gota de alcohol. Las personas que van a dicha iglesia en el centro de Quito ven a la imagen del Cristo con una ligera sonrisa. Se especula que es porque la satisfacción de que sus ovejas vuelvan al rebaño PERSONAJES: Principales:‐Padre Almeida. –Jesús. Secundarios:‐Compañerosde cuarto TERCIARIOS:‐Sacerdote encargadodel convento.

