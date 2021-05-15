Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pedro Abraham Valdelomar Pinto fue un narrador, poeta, periodista, ensayista y dramaturgo peruano. Es considerado uno de l...
• Fecha de nacimiento: 27 de abril de 1888, Pisco • Fallecimiento: 3 de noviembre de 1919, Ayacucho • Obras notables: El c...
Abrahamvaldelomar
Abrahamvaldelomar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
44 views
May. 15, 2021

Abrahamvaldelomar

Sin descripción

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Abrahamvaldelomar

  1. 1. Pedro Abraham Valdelomar Pinto fue un narrador, poeta, periodista, ensayista y dramaturgo peruano. Es considerado uno de los principales cuentistas del Perú, junto con Julio Ramón Ribeyro
  2. 2. • Fecha de nacimiento: 27 de abril de 1888, Pisco • Fallecimiento: 3 de noviembre de 1919, Ayacucho • Obras notables: El caballero Carmelo (libro); El caballero Carmelo (cuento); Los hijos del Sol

×