Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Why taxi booking app is On-Demand? In this technology ruling world, everything become online like what not. Thus made the ...
transport booking app go in on-demand in the business industry and among all sort of people. The increase of the booking a...
 Membership : The membership options is also know as tempting option, where the users can get numerous offers and can arr...
 Rating & Reviews : The rating and reviews is available for both the driver and vehicle separately. Which helps to get fe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

On Demand Taxi booking

8 views

Published on

Taxi Booking app. Evergreen Industry in the business world, right choice for startups and business people to develop their business.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

On Demand Taxi booking

  1. 1. Why taxi booking app is On-Demand? In this technology ruling world, everything become online like what not. Thus made the business peoples also to take a look at online technology and to reshape and rebuild their business into app technology, where they can reach their targeted customers easily. And people too started to prefer the things which save their precious time with profit. The combination of the profit with the time saving was a dreamy one, when it comes true it became gateway for wonderful future generation. When this benefit the people, it will get red carpet welcome. The app development made it successful and got a place as evergreen technology in the market. The app are started to develop for all kind of industry and it started to create a mild-stone in each industry. App benefit the people and the entrepreneur everyday simultaneously through various industry, mainly in Transport Industry. Reason of taxi booking is on-demand The transport is the necessary part in everyone’s life. So, automatically this industry become an demanding one. When this kind of demanding industry is available on the online at fingertips, then it started to create a great impact among the people and the industry. This makes the industry go crazy because of huge benefit and that tempt the start-ups to grow their business in this wonderful platform. The main goal of the transport booking app is to reach the customers easily and to available for the customers 24/7. This tempt the people, where they can get the cab easily on time without wasting time and putting affect. This made the
  2. 2. transport booking app go in on-demand in the business industry and among all sort of people. The increase of the booking app is on-demand in this modern world because no one knows when they need to travel. Late hours work or emergency cases leads to the demand of the transport, that enhanced the demanding of the transport booking app in online. Benefits of online booking When we talk about the benefit of the app technology it automatically consider as for all sort of peoples from public to business magnets. This online booking can provide huge benefit in different ways and some are precious like --------->Time saving, --------->Less investment, --------->User-friendly, --------->Huge profit, --------->Available at fingertip. The other benefit given by the on-demand online booking app can also be valuable ones as well as profitable. It aid the entrepreneur to grow their business to next stage and reach global market for universal business brand meanwhile the business approaches worldwide people. These can happen only by the app technology in the business field. What features are available in taxi app? This app is very necessary one, among the current generation that is because for all people, the ultimate reason is to save their precious time. The rider can book taxi from anywhere to different destination on any time in affordable rate, which is a tempting as well as very useful and helpful option for all customers. The app features can be varied for both rider and driver but most of the options remain same. Hear is the driver and rider app features. Rider Featured Options: The riders can book any taxi based on the number of persons and from anywhere on any time.This taxi app is supported in both the platforms of IOS and Android.  Booking : Booking can be done in two methods, one is prior booking and other one is one time booking. This prior booking is very effective when planned for tours. Where the one time booking is used by most of the people because none of them know when they need transport, on the emergency situation is option is an very helpful one.  Tracking : This option helps to locate where the taxi is and it is in right direction or not. And on traveling, this live tracking is very helpful to locate our destination and identify the right route.  Affordable price : During the emergency situation and in rush or peak hours getting the taxi is on-demand and the fare will be too high. To avoid that these kind of things and to get the taxi in on time and at affordable price, this taxi booking app is outstanding one.
  3. 3.  Membership : The membership options is also know as tempting option, where the users can get numerous offers and can arrange trip in affordable fare.  SOS : SOS option enhanced the benefit of the taxi booking. If the rider or driver felt something wrong or in danger, this option can be used.  Payment : Well, in this technology world people prefer muti option payment method. Most of them don’t prefer the same payment option. Some people prefer cash and where rest prefer cash.  Refer : This app help to make money by referring and recommending the app.  Rating & Reviews : It is the favorite option for all the users, where they can share a open thoughts about the service provider and provide reviews to them. Driver Featured Options: The Drivers can use their authorized account through smart phones and get the full details about the rider and assigned destination. Live Notifications are available to enhance the drivers feature options.  Authorized Account : Accounts can be handled only by authorized person so the detail of admin, driver and rider. No one can hack the details and it will remain safe.  Rider Detail : The riders details and destination is sent to driver when the cab is booked and destination place remain safe with rider and admin panel.  Instant Notification : The instant notification from the user and admin, helps the driver to know about if their is any change in booking.  Fare : Based on the destination and route the fare will vary. Drivers can show that lively to the riders for payment collection.  SOS : SOS is the favorable option for both rider and driver. In the case of emergency both can use SOS option.  Payment History : Driver payment can be stored in the history, to check and collect the amount from the admin panel. Administration Features Options: The whole thing is maintained under a one roof that is admin panel. The main moto of admin panel is to monitor both the rider and driver. The admin panel features are as follows,  User Management : This user management refers to both the rider and the driver. Where both the peoples are monitored under and provide safety journey under this option.  Vehicle management : While traveling vehicle is also important like driver, to get satisfying journey. If the vehicle is damaged then the damage wont be satisfying the user and it will turn as a headache to driver, which lead to bad impact to Brand.  Payment : The riders cannot pay directly to the drivers, they are maintained under this admin payment option, to provide satisfy result on both side.
  4. 4.  Rating & Reviews : The rating and reviews is available for both the driver and vehicle separately. Which helps to get feedback and identify if their is any issues or everything is going safe. These beneficial features are available in the handyserviceshub taxi booking app. If the business people or start-up planned to start business in the transport industry, then it is the right time and handyserviceshub is the right choice. Just contact Handyserviceshub to get the instant script and we also develop the script if it need any additional enhancement for the Business Branding.

×