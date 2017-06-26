Gmail Account Disabled How To Enable +1-844-260-7869

Are you having any issues such as troubleshooting issue,updation issues,installation issues,enable/diable issue,just contact us on toll free number +1-844-260-7869 to get instant solution as soon as possible in a cost effective way.We are here to support you in all aspects.



You need to follow these steps



1.Go to https://www.google.com/accounts/recovery

2.Select "I forgot my password"

3.Enter the account name that you are trying to recover

4.Solve the Captcha (if offered)

5.In the next page, under the blue Continue button on this page, you'll see "Can't access any of these recovery options? Verify your identity by answering multiple questions about your account."

6.Click on the link Verify your identity



