Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DE にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい 2020-03-27 Shinya Watanabe ( @nabe52602946)
⾃⼰紹介 • FLECT 4年⽬ (=SF歴) • SF6プロジェクト • ⼤体の地雷は踏んだような… • 開発者 • アプリケーションアーキテクト • 最近やっと RANGER • 最近モバイルの開発
DEにデモで作った lwcを元に 開発したいな (…ソースは手元にない) (…今⽇お話ししたいこと)
lwc は開発者コンソールで編集 できない (…ソースをどうにかしてローカルに取得する必要がある) (…困ってしまう点)
Developer Edition Lightning Web Component Scratch Org (どうにかして取得したい)
https://medium.com/eigen-x/sfdx-quick-tip-pulling-source-from-a-sandbox-into-an-sfdx-project- 2361835d9f98
パッケージ作成
(ポイント1/3) DE で未管理パッケージを作成 (かつ、取得したいコンポーネントをパッケージに追加)
sfdxコマンド (パッケージ取得)
macOS Mojave 10.14.6 VSCode: 1.43.0 sfdx: sfdx-cli/7.50.0-9030e49cbb darwin-x64 node-v10.15.3
(zip展開後)
force:mdapi:retrieve で パッケージを取得する (対象 DE にログイン済みであることを確認の上で) (ポイント2/3)
sfdxコマンド2 (sfdxプロジェクト化)
(コンポーネントが展開された)
force:mdapi:convert で コンポーネントを展開する (ポイント3/3)
sfdx で DE (と Sandbox) の ソースを取得することができる (実はもちろん、lwc 以外のメタデータもOK) (まとめ) ありがとうございました
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい

35 views

Published on

I want to develop with lwc which is only in Developer Edition in sfdx

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Developer Edition にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい

  1. 1. DE にしかない lwc をどうにか sfdx で scratch 組織にて開発したい 2020-03-27 Shinya Watanabe ( @nabe52602946)
  2. 2. ⾃⼰紹介 • FLECT 4年⽬ (=SF歴) • SF6プロジェクト • ⼤体の地雷は踏んだような… • 開発者 • アプリケーションアーキテクト • 最近やっと RANGER • 最近モバイルの開発
  3. 3. DEにデモで作った lwcを元に 開発したいな (…ソースは手元にない) (…今⽇お話ししたいこと)
  4. 4. lwc は開発者コンソールで編集 できない (…ソースをどうにかしてローカルに取得する必要がある) (…困ってしまう点)
  5. 5. Developer Edition Lightning Web Component Scratch Org (どうにかして取得したい)
  6. 6. https://medium.com/eigen-x/sfdx-quick-tip-pulling-source-from-a-sandbox-into-an-sfdx-project- 2361835d9f98
  7. 7. パッケージ作成
  8. 8. (ポイント1/3) DE で未管理パッケージを作成 (かつ、取得したいコンポーネントをパッケージに追加)
  9. 9. sfdxコマンド (パッケージ取得)
  10. 10. macOS Mojave 10.14.6 VSCode: 1.43.0 sfdx: sfdx-cli/7.50.0-9030e49cbb darwin-x64 node-v10.15.3
  11. 11. (zip展開後)
  12. 12. force:mdapi:retrieve で パッケージを取得する (対象 DE にログイン済みであることを確認の上で) (ポイント2/3)
  13. 13. sfdxコマンド2 (sfdxプロジェクト化)
  14. 14. (コンポーネントが展開された)
  15. 15. force:mdapi:convert で コンポーネントを展開する (ポイント3/3)
  16. 16. sfdx で DE (と Sandbox) の ソースを取得することができる (実はもちろん、lwc 以外のメタデータもOK) (まとめ) ありがとうございました

×