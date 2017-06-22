Google I/O 2016 報告会

Google I/O 2016 参加報告 SRA 産業第1事業部 鈴木 真吾
自己紹介 • 産業第 1 事業部 9 年目 • 最近の仕事： • Fortranコンパイラの拡張 • Apache Sparkの京への移植 • Androidの仕事は去年 2 ヵ月くらい
宣伝１ • Google Hangout でやる勉強会 • 今年度のテーマは未定
宣伝２ • ボードゲーム会
Google I/O 2016 • Google の技術者向けカンファレンス • 今年はマウンテンデューで開催 • セッションのほかに展示物・ハンズオ ンもある • 参加者 7,000 人以上
Google I/O であった発表 • 新製品・サービス • Google Assistant • Google Allo • Google Home • Google Photos • Android Instant Apps • etc •...
今日の発表 • Android N • Android Studio 2.2
Android N の新機能 Performance Security Productivity
Performance • VM の改善 • Doze mode • Data Saver • Project Svelte
VMの改善 • ART • Ahead Time Compile から JIT/AOT 方式に • 最初は JIT で動く • 動いたプロファイルを元に、ホットスポットだけコンパイル • 「アプリの最適化」時間の大幅短縮 • APKサイズが縮小
Doze モード • Mashmallowから導入 • N でいろいろ改善
Project Svelte • バックグラウンド処理の最適化３つの 暗黙的ブロードキャスト が廃止 • CONNECTIVITY_ACTION • → ConnectivityManager API • → JobScheduler • AC...
JobScheduler public static final int MY_BACKGROUND_JOB = 0; ... public static void scheduleJob(Context context) { JobSched...
Dava Saver • ユーザがデータ通信量を制限できるように • ビットレート制限 • 画質低下 • フォアグラウンドのデータ使用を抑制 • バックグランドのデータ通信を制限 • ConnectivityManager • データセーバの設...
Security • File Based Encryption • Media Framework Hardening • Seamless Update • Permissions • Authentication • Secure Net...
Media Framework Hardening
Runtime Permissions if (ContextCompat.checkSelfPermission(thisActivity, Manifest.permission.READ_CONTACTS) != PackageManag...
ネットワーク セキュリティ構成機能 <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> ... <app ...> <meta-data android:name="android.security.net.confi...
クリアテキスト トラフィックのオプトアウト <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <network-security-config> <domain-config usesCleartextTraffic...
CA の制限 <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <network-security-config> <domain-config> <domain includeSubdomains="true">s...
デバッグ用CA <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <network-security-config> <debug-overrides> <trust-anchors> <certificates s...
ダイレクトブート • 端末のロックを解除する前にアプリを起動できる • ロック解除前にアクセスできるストレージは端末暗号化ストレージ 端末暗号化ストレージ ユーザ 1 資格情報 暗号化ストレージ ユーザ ２ 資格情報 暗号化ストレージ
ダイレクトブート <receiever android:encryptionAware="true" > ... <intent-filter> <action android:name="android.intent.action.LOCKE...
ダイレクトブート Context directBootContext = Context.createDeviceEncryptedStorageContext(); // Access appDataFilename that lives i...
Productivity • Notification • Multi Windows • Quick Setting Tile
Notification • Direct Reply • Notifiaction から直接入力できる • バンドル通知 • 通知のキューのされ方が変更できる • カスタムビュー • 通知の表示をカスタマイズ
Multi Window • DEMO
Quick Setting Tiles • クイック設定タイルを独自に定義可能 • android.service.quicksettings.Tile
Android Studio 2.2 (Preview 2 3) • Design • Layout Editor • Constraint Layout • Layout Inspector • Development • Firebase ...
Android Studio 2.2 • DEMO
Google I/O に参加して感じたこと • ネイティブアプリとWebアプリ • Instant Apps と Progressive Web Apps • Background as a Service としてのFirebase • Goo...
Google I/O に参加して感じたこと • 参加者は多国籍 • 日本、中国、台湾、ベトナム、インド • 録画がないセッションはすごい行列ができる • ならんだけど入れなかったセッションがあったり • 割とハズレのセッションもある • 熱いア...
質疑応答
