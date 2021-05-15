Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
超簡単！ git入門 （用語編） 2 0 2 1 . 5 . た に や ん OSSPlaza.com
0. GITとは gitは「ギット」または「ジット」と呼ばれる、 一種の文書データベース です。「版（バージョン）を管理」しているので、 「バージョン管理システム」とも呼ばれます。 バージョン管理については別のスライドがあるので、そちらを参考に...
1. 本スライドで説明すること これからはじめてgitを使う方が、管理者や他のユーザとgit についての会話ができる、ようになることが目標です。 git（ギット）を使用するに当たって必要となる、 ・基本的な構成・動作と用語 を説明します。デモは...
2. はじめに 2.1 操作は手動 一種のバックアップツールですが、「自動」ではしてくれません。 なぜなら、「ここまでの状況で一区切りとする」「この修正をひとつの単位とする」と明示的に指 定して保存するためです。 C O P Y R I G H...
2. はじめに 2.2 分散型です 履歴情報が１箇所のサーバで管理される集中型とは違い、Gitは「分散型」です。つまり、履 歴データが複数の場所（関係者各人のPCにも）分散する、ということです。これは、各人は自 分の持っている履歴情報を自分の裁...
2. はじめに 2.3 GUIクライアント Gitはコマンドラインを使って操作するように作られていますが、それだと不便なのでマウスで使え るGUIツールが色々でています。「いろいろでている」ということは、個々人異なるものを使ってい る可能性があ...
3. リポジトリとブランチ 「リポジトリ」は、通常「あるプロジェクト」単位に作成する、履歴情報データのデータベースのよ うなものです。そのプロジェクトに関するフォルダ構造やファイル、及びそれらの全履歴情報が 入っているというものです。 C O ...
4. 共用、リモート、ローカル リポジトリは、自分のPCの中にある「ローカル・リポジトリ」と、サーバに置いて皆で共有する「共 用（リモート）リポジトリ、がある。多くの操作がリポジトリ全体というよりもブランチに対する操作 であることから、その際は...
5. 作業ツリーとチェックアウト リポジトリの中、に（複数の）ブランチが収納されていますが、直接はさわれません。「チェックアウ ト（切り替え）」という操作をして、（ローカル）リポジトリの中からブランチを引き出して、作業する ブランチに切り替えま...
6. クローン プロジェクトに参加した田中氏、マネージャーから「サーバのリポジトリをクローン」するように言わ れました。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L...
7. チェックアウト C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 11 担当している作業が作業ツリーにチェッ...
8. ステージング、コミット、プッシュ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 12 ファイルを新しく作...
8. ステージング、コミット、プッシュ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 13 ファイルを新しく作...
8. ステージング、コミット、プッシュ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 14 ファイルを新しく作...
9. タグ タグは、コミットにつける「目印」。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 15 2.0 1...
10. フェッチ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 16 共用リポジトリ時にある、他の人の変更を取...
11. マージ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 17 ブランチを統合する（２つのブランチの差を統...
12. プル C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 18 プル、は、先程のフェッチとマージを一度に行う...
13.ブランチ、マスターブランチ、HEAD 開発していると、「枝分かれ」していくことがあります。この「枝」を「ブランチ」といいます。枝全体 ではなく、枝の最新のものをいいます。 デフォルトで一つ設定されており、これを「マスター・ブランチ」と言い...
Public class Main { public static void printArray (int[] array) { for (int element : array ) { System.out.println (element...
15.スタッシュ(STASH) スタッシュ(Stash)は、作業ツリーで作業中の状態を「棚上げ」しておく機能。 例えば、作業ツリーで変更作業中、割り込みで別の変更作業が入ったとします。その間、元 の変更中の作業をスタッシュ・退避しておき、割り込...
16. リセット、リバート リセット 変更を取り消す。基本的にはやらない。リポジトリ間の整合を取るのが難しい。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I ...
17. リベース(REBASE) リベース 枝分かれの起点を変更する。コミットをまとめる。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E ...
18. その他用語 コミットログ コミットログはコミットの「履歴」。ログって多くのソフトではあまり見ることはないが、Gitは履歴を 管理しているソフトなので頻繁に参照する。 チェリーピッキング 特定のコミットの修正だけピンポイントでマージするこ...
19. まとめ 今回は、駆け足でGitの基本的な用語と動作を説明しました。 主に使う用語は概ね網羅したかな、と思っています。 Subversionのユーザの方、同じ用語が異なる意味や動作を表しているものがありま すので、注意してください。 説明...
OSSPlazaでは、お役に立ちそうな情報発信しています。 Webサイト https://www.ossplaza.com/ Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ossplaza Youtube https://ww...
C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 2 0 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D 27 OSSPlaza.com OSSPlaza.com
弊社で「サーバ構築」する際、OSの準備まではお客様に用意していただくのですが、その際本 書の手順＋ネットワーク設定、までをお願いしています(仮想環境はVirtualBoxではないことが 多いのでお客様にお願いしています)。 本書中に登場する会社...
C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 29
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
89 views
May. 15, 2021

Git入門-概念編

バージョン管理ソフトの定番となりつつあるGit。このGitを使い始めるにあたって最初に必要となる用語の説明です。

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
From Counterculture to Cyberculture: Stewart Brand, the Whole Earth Network, and the Rise of Digital Utopianism Fred Turner
(2.5/5)
Free
How to Be Invisible: Protect Your Home, Your Children, Your Assets, and Your Life J. J. Luna
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Brian Christian
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(4/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality Blake J. Harris
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Git入門-概念編

  1. 1. 超簡単！ git入門 （用語編） 2 0 2 1 . 5 . た に や ん OSSPlaza.com
  2. 2. 0. GITとは gitは「ギット」または「ジット」と呼ばれる、 一種の文書データベース です。「版（バージョン）を管理」しているので、 「バージョン管理システム」とも呼ばれます。 バージョン管理については別のスライドがあるので、そちらを参考にしてくださ い。gitのソフトウェアはオープンソースとなっており、一プロジェクトとして公開 されて開発されています。なるべく実機で動作を確認するようにしています。 その際、Windows環境、TortoiseGitを使用しています。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 2 OSSPlaza.com
  3. 3. 1. 本スライドで説明すること これからはじめてgitを使う方が、管理者や他のユーザとgit についての会話ができる、ようになることが目標です。 git（ギット）を使用するに当たって必要となる、 ・基本的な構成・動作と用語 を説明します。デモはありません。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 3 OSSPlaza.com
  4. 4. 2. はじめに 2.1 操作は手動 一種のバックアップツールですが、「自動」ではしてくれません。 なぜなら、「ここまでの状況で一区切りとする」「この修正をひとつの単位とする」と明示的に指 定して保存するためです。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 4 あるファイル 仮完成 完成 中身をタイプ。 一旦入力済 み。 空のファイルを 作る その後、タイプ ミスを見つけた ので修正する 最後に見直し て、少し直し て上司に見て もらう。 上司の指摘を 反映して完成 とする。 ある時点に戻す、事情がある際、「どの時点」を明確に指定できなければい けない。「作業の区切り」を明確にして保存する事が重要。
  5. 5. 2. はじめに 2.2 分散型です 履歴情報が１箇所のサーバで管理される集中型とは違い、Gitは「分散型」です。つまり、履 歴データが複数の場所（関係者各人のPCにも）分散する、ということです。これは、各人は自 分の持っている履歴情報を自分の裁量で操作管理できる自由がある、という一方で、履歴 情報間の整合性を合わせる必要があって、複雑になっている、ということでもあります。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 5 時々同期さ せる 最初は、共用のリポジトリをコピーしてくる。一種の親子関係である。 ただ、子の独立性が強く、子は子で管理できる部分が大きい。 そのため、皆で共用サーバーとは節目節目で同期しなければならない。
  6. 6. 2. はじめに 2.3 GUIクライアント Gitはコマンドラインを使って操作するように作られていますが、それだと不便なのでマウスで使え るGUIツールが色々でています。「いろいろでている」ということは、個々人異なるものを使ってい る可能性があり、（細かい操作ではなく）「共通的な知識」をちゃんと押さえておく事が重要だ、 ということです。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 6 *スクリーンは転載 git-cola SourceTree TortoiseGit GitHub Desktop http://www.git-scm.com/downloads/guis
  7. 7. 3. リポジトリとブランチ 「リポジトリ」は、通常「あるプロジェクト」単位に作成する、履歴情報データのデータベースのよ うなものです。そのプロジェクトに関するフォルダ構造やファイル、及びそれらの全履歴情報が 入っているというものです。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 7 ところで、開発は一直線では進まず、枝分かれする事が多くあります。変更履歴も枝分かれに 応じて管理しますが、そのひとつひとつの枝を「ブランチ」と呼んでいます。元々は同じフォルダや ファイルで、異なる変更を施して管理するものです。Gitでは、通常「ブランチ」というと、その枝の 最新の状態のことを表します。 ひとつのリポジトリの中に、ブランチがいくつもあります。Gitの操作には、リポジトリに対して行うも のと、ブランチに対して行うものがあります。 変更 履歴 リポジトリ リポジトリ ブランチ ブランチを 作る ブランチA ブランチB
  8. 8. 4. 共用、リモート、ローカル リポジトリは、自分のPCの中にある「ローカル・リポジトリ」と、サーバに置いて皆で共有する「共 用（リモート）リポジトリ、がある。多くの操作がリポジトリ全体というよりもブランチに対する操作 であることから、その際はローカル・ブランチ/リモート・ブランチと呼称します。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 8 リモート・リポジトリ リモート・ブランチ ローカル・リポジトリ ローカル・ブランチ *チームで共有しているの で「共用リポジトリ」とも
  9. 9. 5. 作業ツリーとチェックアウト リポジトリの中、に（複数の）ブランチが収納されていますが、直接はさわれません。「チェックアウ ト（切り替え）」という操作をして、（ローカル）リポジトリの中からブランチを引き出して、作業する ブランチに切り替えます。引出されたものは、作業ツリー（ワーキング・ツリー）、と言って、通常の OSのフォルダやファイルになりますが、Gitの管理下にあります。編集作業はこの作業ツリーの中 のフォルダやファイルに対しておこないます。 通常、共用リポジトリは作業ツリーを持たず、「ベア・リポジトリ」と呼ばれています。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 9 ローカル・リポジトリ ローカル・ブランチ 作業ツリー ブランチのひとつを チェックアウト（切り 替え）する repo01 folder1 folder2 .git ローカルリポジトリは任 意のフォルダ下(e.g. デ スクトップ)。中身が作 業ツリーとリポジトリに分 かれる 隠しフォルダ 下がリポジト リ チェックアウトされた作 業ツリー ブランチA ブランチB
  10. 10. 6. クローン プロジェクトに参加した田中氏、マネージャーから「サーバのリポジトリをクローン」するように言わ れました。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 10 サーバ クローン： ローカル・リポジトリ を作成し、そこにリ モート・リポジトリを （過去の歴史も含 めて）コピーすること。 田中さん repo01 repo01 クローンしてくると、通常はデフォ ルトのブランチが作業ツリーとし てチェックアウトされる ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチB ブランチA
  11. 11. 7. チェックアウト C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 11 担当している作業が作業ツリーにチェックアウトされている場合、そのまま作業できます。が、 違っている場合、対象のブランチをチェックアウト（切り替え）します。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 もともとブランチAが作業ツリーに あったとすると、ブランチBに「切り 替える」（スイッチする） ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチA ブランチB ブランチB
  12. 12. 8. ステージング、コミット、プッシュ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 12 ファイルを新しく作ったり、エディタなどでファイルを修正して保存しても、まだ、リポジトリには登 録しません。まずは「ステージング（追加）」をして、次の「コミット（リポジトリ更新）」対象に含め ます。その後、対象が揃ったところで「コミット」します。(ステージングの操作自体は省略すること も多い（ステージングとコミットを一緒やる。ただし新規ファイルなどはステージングしないとGitの 管理下にならない）) コミットはローカル・ブランチを更新するのみです。共用リポジトリにあるリモート・ブランチを更新 するには「プッシュ」をします。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 ①変更したファイルをス テージング（追加）する ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチB ブランチB
  13. 13. 8. ステージング、コミット、プッシュ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 13 ファイルを新しく作ったり、エディタなどでファイルを修正して保存しても、まだ、リポジトリには登 録しません。まずは「ステージング（追加）」をして、次の「コミット（リポジトリ更新）」対象に含め ます。その後、対象が揃ったところで「コミット」します。(ステージングの操作自体は省略すること も多い（ステージングとコミットを一緒やる。ただし新規ファイルなどはステージングしないとGitの 管理下にならない）) コミットはローカル・ブランチを更新するのみです。共用リポジトリにあるリモート・ブランチを更新 するには「プッシュ」をします。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 ②コミット ローカルリポジトリに反 映され、履歴が残る ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチB ブランチB コミットには「コミット・メッ セージ」（コメント）を付け、 コミットIDが振られる
  14. 14. 8. ステージング、コミット、プッシュ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 14 ファイルを新しく作ったり、エディタなどでファイルを修正して保存しても、まだ、リポジトリには登 録しません。まずは「ステージング（追加）」をして、次の「コミット（リポジトリ更新）」対象に含め ます。その後、対象が揃ったところで「コミット」します。(ステージングの操作自体は省略すること も多い（ステージングとコミットを一緒やる。ただし新規ファイルなどはステージングしないとGitの 管理下にならない）) コミットはローカル・ブランチを更新するのみです。共用リポジトリにあるリモート・ブランチを更新 するには「プッシュ」をします。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 ③プッシュ リモート・ブランチへ反映 ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチB ブランチB
  15. 15. 9. タグ タグは、コミットにつける「目印」。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 15 2.0 1.0 1.1 タグ キリの良いコミットに目印をつ けることで、後で探しやすくす る。コミットした後に、コミットに 対して付与する。
  16. 16. 10. フェッチ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 16 共用リポジトリ時にある、他の人の変更を取り込みましょう。他の人の変更クローンが、リポジト リ全体をコピーしてくる事に対して、フェッチは「リモート・ブランチ」をローカルのリポジトリに取り込 むことをいいます。フェッチしただけではローカル・ブランチにまでは統合されず、「リモート追跡ブ ランチ」という特殊なブランチとして持ちます。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 フェッチ リモート・ブランチAをローカルのリ モート追跡ブランチとして取得 ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチA ブランチB ブランチAのリモート 追跡ブランチ ブランチA 山本さん
  17. 17. 11. マージ C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 17 ブランチを統合する（２つのブランチの差を統合して一つのブランチのまとめる）作業を、マージ、 と言います。ここでは、リモート追跡ブランチをローカル・ブランチに統合します。自動でマージで きる場合（オートマージ）と、手動で行う場合があります。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 マージ ブランチAのリモート追跡ブラン チをローカル・ブランチに統合、 作業ツリーにも。 ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチA ブランチB
  18. 18. 12. プル C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 18 プル、は、先程のフェッチとマージを一度に行うものです。 サーバ 田中さん repo01 repo01 プル フェッチー＞マージの組み合 わせ ローカル・リポジトリ 作業ツリー リモート・リポジトリ ブランチA ブランチA ブランチB
  19. 19. 13.ブランチ、マスターブランチ、HEAD 開発していると、「枝分かれ」していくことがあります。この「枝」を「ブランチ」といいます。枝全体 ではなく、枝の最新のものをいいます。 デフォルトで一つ設定されており、これを「マスター・ブランチ」と言います。 (Subversionのトラン クに近い） C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 19 1.0 1.1 1.2 2.0 2.1 Masterブランチ Releaseブランチ Masterの1.1を元にして作った Releaseブランチ 現在チェックアウトしている作業 ツリー”HEAD” HEAD
  20. 20. Public class Main { public static void printArray (int[] array) { for (int element : array ) { System.out.println (element) : } } public static void main (String [] args) { int [] array = { } : printArray (array); } } 14. コンフリクト(競合)とマージ ２つのブランチの間で、一方の変更を他方にも取り込みたい場合に「マージ」します。プッシュ、 プルなどの操作の際にも起こります。同じテキストファイル中でも、離れた箇所であればマージ すれば自動的に統合されます（オートマージ）。 が、同じファイルの同じ行に異なる修正を施した場合、そのままでは共存できない状態となりま す。この状態が「コンフリクト（競合）」です。コンフリクトが発生した場合は、ツールを使って手動 で修正して解消します。自分のローカルにリモートの修正を取り込んでコミットします。 勝手に修正するのではなく、競合する相手の了解を得ること！が重要です。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 20 Public class Main { public static void printArray (int[] array) { for (int element : array ) { System.out.println (element) : } } public static void main (String [] args) { int [] array = { 3, 4, 5 } : printArray (array); } } Public class Main { public static void printArray (int[] array) { for (int element : array ) { System.out.println (element) : } } public static void main (String [] args) { int [] array = { 1, 2,3 } : printArray (array); } } 元のファイル 田中さん の修正 山本さん の修正 コンフリクト（競合） 同じ場所を直した場合、修正が競合す る。田中さんと山本さんは話し合って、 手修正してコミット・マージする。 オートマージ 修正場所が離れている場合は、自動で マージしてくれる。
  21. 21. 15.スタッシュ(STASH) スタッシュ(Stash)は、作業ツリーで作業中の状態を「棚上げ」しておく機能。 例えば、作業ツリーで変更作業中、割り込みで別の変更作業が入ったとします。その間、元 の変更中の作業をスタッシュ・退避しておき、割り込み作業が終わったら戻して作業を続けま す。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 21 1. 作業中に、割り込みの 修正依頼 が発生する。 作業ツリー 2. をスタッシュで退避し、 の修正を行いコミットす る。 3. をスタッシュから戻して 作業する。 スタッシュ
  22. 22. 16. リセット、リバート リセット 変更を取り消す。基本的にはやらない。リポジトリ間の整合を取るのが難しい。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 22 リバート（Revert, コミットの変更を戻す、打ち消し） 変更を取り消す。特定の版に「内容を」戻すが、管理上は新しいコミットになる。 このコミットへリセット その後のコミットはなかったことに。 このコミットへリバート リバート: 新しくコミット するが、コミット”1”の 内容に戻る。 1 2 3 4 2 3 4 1 5
  23. 23. 17. リベース(REBASE) リベース 枝分かれの起点を変更する。コミットをまとめる。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 23 2の変更を取り込んでそこをブランチ の起点に再設定 2)コミットをまとめる 1) 起点を変更 コミットをまとめてひとつのコミットに 1 2 2” 3” 4” 1 2 2” 3” 4” 2の変更が取り込まれているので、左 の2”, 3“, 4”とは異なる 1 2 2” 3” 4” 1 2 2” 4”
  24. 24. 18. その他用語 コミットログ コミットログはコミットの「履歴」。ログって多くのソフトではあまり見ることはないが、Gitは履歴を 管理しているソフトなので頻繁に参照する。 チェリーピッキング 特定のコミットの修正だけピンポイントでマージすること。 プルリクエスト 共用リポジトリにプッシュする際、他のメンバーに「プルしてください」と通知すること。Git自身の 機能ではない。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 24
  25. 25. 19. まとめ 今回は、駆け足でGitの基本的な用語と動作を説明しました。 主に使う用語は概ね網羅したかな、と思っています。 Subversionのユーザの方、同じ用語が異なる意味や動作を表しているものがありま すので、注意してください。 説明は以上です。このスライドがGitを使い始める際の一助になれば幸いです。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 25
  26. 26. OSSPlazaでは、お役に立ちそうな情報発信しています。 Webサイト https://www.ossplaza.com/ Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ossplaza Youtube https://www.youtube.com/ にて、”OSSちゃんねる”または”OSSplaza”を検索 Slideshare https://www.slideshare.net/ (twitter/youtubeにリンクを貼ります） C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 2 0 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D 26 OSSPlaza.com OSSPlaza.com
  27. 27. C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 2 0 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D 27 OSSPlaza.com OSSPlaza.com
  28. 28. 弊社で「サーバ構築」する際、OSの準備まではお客様に用意していただくのですが、その際本 書の手順＋ネットワーク設定、までをお願いしています(仮想環境はVirtualBoxではないことが 多いのでお客様にお願いしています)。 本書中に登場する会社名、製品名は各社の登録商標または商標です。本文中では ®©TMなどの記載は省略しています。 本書は、エイチスリーパートナーズ有限会社にて行なったインストールなどの結果を掲載してい るのみであり、内容については一切保証していません。読者の責任においてご利用ください。 著作者人格権はエイチスリーパートナーズに帰属しますが、個人や社内で自由に複写して構 いません。 C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 2 0 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D 28 注意：
  29. 29. C O P Y R I G H T ( C ) 2 0 1 9 O S S P L A Z A . C O M A L L R I G H T R E S E R V E D . 29

×