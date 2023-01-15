5.02 Whole-of-Government Approach (WGA).pptx

1.
Whole-of-Government
Approach (WGA) in the
Civil Service
M Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan
October 2021
Outline of Discussions
What is the Whole-of-Government Approach (WGA)?
Origin and development of the concept of WGA
The Whole-of-Society Approach
The Whole-of-Nation Approach
The driving forces of WGA
WGA: how it works
Outline of Discussions (contd.)
WGA in Bangladesh: the legal framework
The concept of collective responsibility
Opportunities of WGA in Bangladesh
Challenges of WGA in Bangladesh
Imperatives for an effective WGA in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu’s idea of a national plan
What is the Whole-of-Government
Approach (WGA)?
An integrated, holistic approach towards improved public
service delivery
Also called “joined-up government”, “one-stop
government”
Refers to the joined activities performed by various
ministries, agencies and other public institutions in
fulfilling government’s obligations to the citizens
Ensures coherence in the formulation and implementation
of public policies
Origin and Development of the Concept
of WGA
The first reference is found in Tony Blair’s UK as “Joined-
Up-Government” to address narrow “departmentalism”
Many other countries in the North and the South adopted
the approach as a critical public sector reform measure
United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs
(UNDESA) promoted WGA as a key contributor to e-
government
Led to the development of Whole-of-Society and Whole-
of-Nation approaches (WSA, WNA)
The Whole-of-Society Approach (WSA)
SDG17: Partnerships for the Goals
Thematic Area: Stakeholder Engagement and Partnerships
The Whole-of-Society Approach: Assessment of the levels
of engagement and meaningful participation of different
stakeholders in the review process of the 2030 Agenda
The Whole-of-Nation Approach (WNA)
An evolutionary outgrowth of WGA
Mobilization of all stakeholders in an inclusive manner so
that everyone interested in or impacted by community
development and nation-building can participate in the
process
Defined as bringing various government agencies together,
as well as engage with the private sector, NGOs and the
youth, to achieve the desired goals
A M Omar, University of Brunei Darussalam
WGA: How It Works
Coherent and integrated policies and strategies
Greater collaboration and coordination among ministries
and agencies
Creation of synergies among public institutions
Optimization and sharing of resources
Citizen-centric public management
Effective communication and information sharing,
interoperability of data
WGA in Bangladesh: The Legal
Framework
Parliamentary democracy: the Cabinet is collectively
responsible to the Parliament, Article 55(3) of the
Constitution
No-confidence motion can be moved against the Cabinet, not
any individual Minister, Rule 159, Rules of Procedure 2007
Rules of Business 1996, made by the President under Article
55(6) of the Constitution: distribution and transaction of
business in the Government
Rules of Business specifies the coordination and consultation
mechanism of the Government
These are further elaborated in the Secretariat Instructions
2014, issued under Rule 4(vii) of the Rules of Business
Opportunities of WGA in Bangladesh
The unitary system of the State
The existing legal framework
Central planning, comprehensive strategies
Unified civil service structure
Country-wide network of public institutions
Elaborate instructions issued from time to time
The Concept of Collective Responsibility
A government after the parliamentary model, is one
united whole. It has joint responsibility. Each member
of the government must support others so long he
remains in the government. It is quite absurd for any
Minister to oppose or even give the impression of
opposing his colleague. Opinions may be freely expressed
within the Cabinet. Outside, the government should
have only one opinion.
-Jawaharlal Nehru
Challenges of WGA in Bangladesh
Gap between policies versus implementation, rules versus
practices
Inadequate coordination and consultations
Long-term vision and wider perspectives are often missing
Role ambiguity; weakness in conflict management
Imperatives for Effective WGA in
Bangladesh
Stronger motivation and communication
Professionalism; spirit de corps
Effective coordination, vertical and horizontal
Wider and deeper consultations
Adherence to national policies and strategies, such as,
Delta Plan 2100, Perspective Plan 2021-2041, Five-Year
Plans
Bangabandhu’s Idea of A National Plan
A plan is not a merely a technical and economical
document, but also a socio-political document. It
must be able to enthuse, mobilize and motivate
people. It must provide with a vision and
perspective for the nation.
-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Foreword to the First Five Year Plan
If you want to go fast,
go alone;
if you want to go far,
go together.
-African proverb