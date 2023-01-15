2.02 DCV.pptx

1.
MODULE 2:
VILLAGE STUDY (DCV)
MD. SIDDIQUR RAHMAN
DIRECTOR, BPATC
EVALUATION METHODS: PRESENTATION
• Individual Presentation on Disadvantaged Citizen Visit(DCV) 25 Marks
Objectives of DCV
• To internalize the problems of Disadvantaged Citizen;
• To understand how they are getting Public Services;
• Recall them at the time of policy formulation/implementation;
DCV DURING
My Village My Town/
District/ Upazila attachment
Beggary and vagrancy will be rooted out completely.
(Para 3.13 of Bangladesh on the march towards Prosperity);
POINTS TO BE COVERED
• Identification of Disadvantaged Citizen/poorest family (Beggar Family)
• Visiting the family: bed room, kitchen, toilets, area of their home etc.
• Socio-economic problems of the family
• Root causes of the problems
• Inclusion of social safety net program;
POINTS (CONT’D)
• Classification of the problems;
• Identification of instantly solvable problems;
• Internalizing and taking initiatives to solve the problem with the help of local
authority;
• Observing Public Service Delivery to the poor;
• Recommendation to improve their living standard
• Photographs and copies of applications to govt. office to be included
INTERNALIZE THEIR PROBLEMS
If you were at their
place, what would
you do?
GROWING EMPATHY
• Do something for solving at least one or two of their problems;
• Go to concerned persons or office and apply for them;
• Request the authority to address their problem as soon as possible;
EXAMPLES OF INITIATIVES
if he/she is landless;
• Apply for khas land to Assistant Commissioner
(Land);
• If he/she is not included Social Safety Net Program,
apply to concerned persons/offices to get it done
If he/she is homeless;
• Apply for home to UNO and so on;
DOCUMENTATION
• Please take photo of your activities and show it in your presentation;
THANK YOU IN
ADVANCE FOR
YOUR NICE
COOPERATION