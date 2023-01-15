Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

2.02 DCV.pptx

Jan. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
1.09 Potential Resources of Bangladesh, Special Emphasis on Tourism and Distr...
1.09 Potential Resources of Bangladesh, Special Emphasis on Tourism and Distr...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

drro.ppt
Shimanta Easin
chikitsha shubidha bidhimala 1974.pptx
Shimanta Easin
eid.pptx
Shimanta Easin
budget 2022-23.pptx
Shimanta Easin
dc.ppt
Shimanta Easin
cons natore.pptx
Shimanta Easin
গ্রাম আদালত আইন ২০০৬.pptx
Shimanta Easin
24 april.pptx
Shimanta Easin
1 of 12 Ad

2.02 DCV.pptx

Jan. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit

Disadvantaged Citizen Visit
uploaded By
Easin Sadek
Assistant Commissioner, 38th BCS

Disadvantaged Citizen Visit
uploaded By
Easin Sadek
Assistant Commissioner, 38th BCS

Government & Nonprofit
Advertisement

Recommended

1.09 Potential Resources of Bangladesh, Special Emphasis on Tourism and Distr...
Shimanta Easin
0 views
10 slides
An Interactive Session on ‘Draft National Pension 2022'.pptx
Shimanta Easin
0 views
15 slides
Manners at Office PLUS
Shimanta Easin
0 views
20 slides
fp.ppt
Shimanta Easin
5 views
1 slide
14th dec- buddijibi dibosh.pptx
Shimanta Easin
6 views
10 slides
hematopoiesis 1610.ppt
Shimanta Easin
19 views
7 slides
food banner [Autosaved].pptx
Shimanta Easin
7 views
2 slides
jubo unnoyon dibosh.ppt
Shimanta Easin
4 views
3 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Shimanta Easin (20)

drro.ppt
Shimanta Easin
2 views
chikitsha shubidha bidhimala 1974.pptx
Shimanta Easin
4 views
eid.pptx
Shimanta Easin
5 views
budget 2022-23.pptx
Shimanta Easin
10 views
dc.ppt
Shimanta Easin
6 views
cons natore.pptx
Shimanta Easin
12 views
গ্রাম আদালত আইন ২০০৬.pptx
Shimanta Easin
7 views
24 april.pptx
Shimanta Easin
9 views
digital innovation.pptx
Shimanta Easin
20 views
Digital Centre-PPT (1).pptx
Shimanta Easin
14 views
নথি (1).ppt
Shimanta Easin
4 views
Gladiolus.pptx
Shimanta Easin
21 views
সাইদ-আল-সাবিত রোলঃ০৯ শ্রেণিঃ ১০ম নাটোর সুগার মিলস উচ্চ বি্যালয়.pptx
Shimanta Easin
5 views
দত্তপাড়া মডেল ডিগ্রী নাটোর.pptx
Shimanta Easin
6 views
Priyo Sheikh Russel by Joya RBGWC .pptx
Shimanta Easin
11 views
nobobidhan.pptx
Shimanta Easin
3 views
nischintapur high school.pptx
Shimanta Easin
1 view
ahmedpur m,h high school.pptx
Shimanta Easin
2 views
_Lalore High School,Singra, Natore. _Sheikh rasal digital lab presentation.....
Shimanta Easin
2 views
করিমপুর সরকারি উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের পক্ষ থেকে ‘.pptx
Shimanta Easin
12 views
drro.ppt
Shimanta Easin
2 views
3 slides
chikitsha shubidha bidhimala 1974.pptx
Shimanta Easin
4 views
20 slides
eid.pptx
Shimanta Easin
5 views
1 slide
budget 2022-23.pptx
Shimanta Easin
10 views
12 slides
dc.ppt
Shimanta Easin
6 views
1 slide
cons natore.pptx
Shimanta Easin
12 views
20 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Let's Build a Library in Uganda!
JayMawakaSmith1
0 views
report97Karlskrona.pdf
Per-Olav Gramstad
12 views
Letter of Recommendation - HT.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
3 views
AgencyCanvasingPresentation (1).pptx
Gurpreet524348
2 views
Eglinton - Mt Pleasant CLC - January 11, 2023.pdf
Crosstown TO
107 views
final presentation NSDC Slideshare.pdf
AkashMishra879207
0 views
Sponsor an Older Woman
SERUDS INDIA
5 views
Human Rights Watch: World Report 2023
Energy for One World
4 views
Introduction to the Local Government System of Ghana - Test Presentation.pptx
PaulAppiahKonadu
2 views
Marketing Project Ticket Management Process 2023.pptx
AIHA
8 views
Global Affairs Ch - 1 @freshman_course.pptx
GadisaKanchora
0 views
fema_hermits-peak-calf-canyon-claims-public-comment-transcript-penasco-010423...
SGB Media Group
4 views
sample-5 sol (2).pptx
bnvj
0 views
[L3] - (JEE 2.0) - Probability - 22th Dec.pdf
ArchitSingh90
0 views
Reference Letter Alphonso Jefferson - JT.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
4 views
CLC Deck - Brentcliffe to Victoria Park - January 12, 2023 - Compressed.pptx
Crosstown TO
49 views
M-E for OVC programs presentation.pptx
RichardKariuki5
0 views
A. Jefferson - Letter of Reccomendation - PT.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
3 views
Stakeholder Identification in Net Zero Initiatives
ESD UNU-IAS
6 views
Gender in the NDCs: Towards Transformation
Sophia Huyer
4 views
Let's Build a Library in Uganda!
JayMawakaSmith1
0 views
18 slides
report97Karlskrona.pdf
Per-Olav Gramstad
12 views
21 slides
Letter of Recommendation - HT.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
3 views
1 slide
AgencyCanvasingPresentation (1).pptx
Gurpreet524348
2 views
27 slides
Eglinton - Mt Pleasant CLC - January 11, 2023.pdf
Crosstown TO
107 views
11 slides
final presentation NSDC Slideshare.pdf
AkashMishra879207
0 views
16 slides
Advertisement

2.02 DCV.pptx

  1. 1. MODULE 2: VILLAGE STUDY (DCV) MD. SIDDIQUR RAHMAN DIRECTOR, BPATC
  2. 2. EVALUATION METHODS: PRESENTATION • Individual Presentation on Disadvantaged Citizen Visit(DCV) 25 Marks Objectives of DCV • To internalize the problems of Disadvantaged Citizen; • To understand how they are getting Public Services; • Recall them at the time of policy formulation/implementation;
  3. 3. DCV DURING My Village My Town/ District/ Upazila attachment Beggary and vagrancy will be rooted out completely. (Para 3.13 of Bangladesh on the march towards Prosperity);
  4. 4. VISIT THEIR FAMILY
  5. 5. IDENTIFY THEIR PROBLEMS
  6. 6. POINTS TO BE COVERED • Identification of Disadvantaged Citizen/poorest family (Beggar Family) • Visiting the family: bed room, kitchen, toilets, area of their home etc. • Socio-economic problems of the family • Root causes of the problems • Inclusion of social safety net program;
  7. 7. POINTS (CONT’D) • Classification of the problems; • Identification of instantly solvable problems; • Internalizing and taking initiatives to solve the problem with the help of local authority; • Observing Public Service Delivery to the poor; • Recommendation to improve their living standard • Photographs and copies of applications to govt. office to be included
  8. 8. INTERNALIZE THEIR PROBLEMS If you were at their place, what would you do?
  9. 9. GROWING EMPATHY • Do something for solving at least one or two of their problems; • Go to concerned persons or office and apply for them; • Request the authority to address their problem as soon as possible;
  10. 10. EXAMPLES OF INITIATIVES  if he/she is landless; • Apply for khas land to Assistant Commissioner (Land); • If he/she is not included Social Safety Net Program, apply to concerned persons/offices to get it done  If he/she is homeless; • Apply for home to UNO and so on;
  11. 11. DOCUMENTATION • Please take photo of your activities and show it in your presentation;
  12. 12. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR NICE COOPERATION

×