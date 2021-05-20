営業DXを実現するための人と組織を動かすテクニック

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sansanユーザコミュニティでお話した、営業DXを進めたいが、進め方で課題がある方向けの講演となっています。

  1. 1. 営業DXを実現するための ⼈と組織を動かすテクニック
  2. 2. 名刺を集める前に営業が使いやすいCRMを整備 営業ファーストなサービスを作った話
  3. 3. 過去の接触状況から出稿状況を可視化 訪問すべき顧客がすぐに⾒つかる 商談報告は30秒もあれば完成 メールで上司への報告不要 - レコリン - 訪問すべき企業がすぐに⾒つかる デジタル⼿帳
  4. 4. 営業現場への浸透を実現した、DX⼿法とは？
  5. 5. 営業データの 収集&活⽤が実現 UXの追求がDXの 実現に繋がった
  6. 6. • 営業DXを推進したいが、営業が動いてくれない こんな⽅にオススメ • SFAやMAツールの浸透が進んでいない • 営業現場における業務効率の始め⽅がわからない • 営業年次による理解差を無くしたい
  7. 7. dipで成功した営業DXの進め⽅
  8. 8. 2015年 営業AIを作ることから始まった
  9. 9. 求⼈ニーズのある企業を特定する 営業AIを作れないか︖
  10. 10. AIを作ろうとデータを⾒に⾏った
  11. 11. 商談受注データが全体の約70%
  12. 12. 商談No発⾏ツールとなっていた...
  13. 13. 必要な機能は申し分ない
  14. 14. CRM/SFA導⼊したけれど 利⽤してくれなかった
  15. 15. CRMを使わない理由 ・条件次第ではあるが、顧客検索に30秒以上 ・商談項⽬も多く⼊⼒が⾯倒くさい ・PC版のみ、VPNを張るのも⾯倒くさい ・⼊⼒して意味あるんですか︖
  16. 16. 過去の接触状況から出稿状況を可視化 訪問すべき顧客がすぐに⾒つかる 商談報告は30秒もあれば完成 メールで上司への報告不要 レコリン 訪問すべき企業がすぐに⾒つかる デジタル⼿帳
  17. 17. 1⽇1hの営業時間が作れて 営業が超ラクになった
  18. 18. 1.700⼈ 99.7%
  19. 19. 営業活動をデジタル化 1⽇に数万件のデータが貯まってくる
  20. 20. 現場 インタビュー 使われない 原因調査 活⽤に向けた 仮説検証 プロトタイプ 開発 1⼈の成功を 組織に広げる レコリンリリースまでの流れ
  21. 21. 営業を知るために 神⽥オフィスに通い詰めた
  22. 22. CRMへの不満がホント多い（笑） ⾃分の役に⽴たないツールは必要ない
  23. 23. さらに、トップタウンで ツールを使えと強制される
  24. 24. ⾃分が営業だったら 使いたいだろうか
  25. 25. 営業を理解して ⼊⼒以上のメリットを提供
  26. 26. ツールを改良するのではなく 営業の嬉しい事を探ることにした
  27. 27. 佐⼝くんに密着すること 3ヶ⽉
  28. 28. インタビューを基に 課題と機能を検証
  29. 29. 顧客管理が⾯倒 仮説① A 仮説① B 仮説① C データ収集 データ収集 機能改善 CRM何が不満？ 仮説② 仮説③ 1つずつ優先順位を付けて仮説を潰すことが⼤事 商談⼊れるの⾯倒
  30. 30. 佐⼝くんの業務が超ラクになって 喜んでくれる専⽤ツールを開発
  31. 31. ここまで丁寧に作ってくると 価値が刺さる営業が数⼈登場する
  32. 32. 後は⼝コミで課から部へ ⾃然と良いものは広まっていった
  33. 33. CRMに否定的な役員の説得 現場の声があるとGoしか⾔えない
  34. 34. 全顧客リストをCRMへ反映
  35. 35. 商談の⼊⼒数も約3倍に
  36. 36. CRM利⽤率は99.7%
  37. 37. 営業活動のKPIを完全網羅 正確な数値と予測ができるように
  38. 38. 成功したポイントを解説
  39. 39. 1. 信頼関係を作る 2. 課題解決と仮説検証が⼤事 3. 営業が嬉しいメリットを全⾯に出す 4. 営業全体ではなく対象を絞る 5. 組織サンドイッチを利⽤する
  40. 40. 新しい魔法みたいな⼿法はなく 少し⽬線を変えるだけで誰でもできる
  41. 41. 信頼関係を作る 成功ポイント①
  42. 42. ・現場に⾏くときは⼿⼟産を持っていく ・営業と親しくなって相談相⼿になる ・⼀緒に作ってる感を出すことが⼤事
  43. 43. 課題と仮説検証が⼤事 成功ポイント②
  44. 44. ・課題は１番困っている事を狙う ・困っている事は全部書きだしてみる ・仮説検証は、速さと数をこなすことが⼤事
  45. 45. 営業が嬉しいメリットを出す 成功ポイント③
  46. 46. ・売上が増えるツールであることを⾔う ・業務がラクになると実感させる ・データは⾃然と集まるので欲しいと⾔わない
  47. 47. 営業全体ではなく対象を絞る 成功ポイント④
  48. 48. ・1⼈のファンを作ると⼝コミで広がる ・新卒/2~3年⽬/中堅でアイデアを変えてみる ・全体最適をやると価値が薄いツールになる
  49. 49. 組織サンドイッチを利⽤する 成功ポイント⑤
  50. 50. ・現場で成功体験を作ることが必要 ・役員は現場の声に逆らうことができない ・中堅の頑固な⼈もサンドイッチには勝てない
  51. 51. 明⽇から使えるテクニック
  52. 52. 営業になりきってみる
  53. 53. コスプレをするみたいに 業務を真似る知識を⾝につけよう
  54. 54. Zoomでインタビューしよう
  55. 55. 機能やツールから考えずに ⾯倒なことを解消しよう
  56. 56. 営業が嬉しくなる 売上が上がる⽅法を提供しよう
  57. 57. 営業メンバーが開発にジョイン 横断組織が誕⽣
  58. 58. 営業と仲良くなって 導⼊の壁を無くしていきましょう
  59. 59. Thank you

