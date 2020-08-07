Shiftup Exclusive Explorer Webinar: Become a Product Manager

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Become a Product Manager Role and Responsibilities Thursday 6 August 2020, 9:00 CEST Jurgen Appelo @jurgenappelo
At the end of this session, you will… Know how Product Management compares to Project Management and Product Ownership Und...
Clearing up some confusion The responsibilities of the PM Wrapping up Become a Product Manager
versus Project Product A project is a temporary endeavor with start and end points. Closed-ended Manage done Hand off poin...
There is nothing wrong with projects IF there is an inevitable hand-off. You could have a Product Manager and a Project Ma...
versus Product Owner Product Manager Product Owner is a role on a Scrum team or agile team, representing the customer, not...
A Product Manager is the obvious one to play the Product Owner role. However, delegation of that work to one or more dedic...
PROBLEM The Product Manager acting as the manager of the Product Owners. Anti-pattern 1: hierarchy Product Manager Product...
PROBLEM The Product Manager acting as the interface between customer and Product Owner. Anti-pattern 2: hand-offs Product ...
Exploration Execution Build the right thing Build the thing right Lifecycle stages (maturity) of the business model
Clearing up some confusion The responsibilities of the PM Wrapping up Become a Product Manager
Photo by Dewang Gupta on Unsplash Photo by Rhys Kentish on Unsplash Photo by Felicia Buitenwerf on Unsplash Photo by Eric ...
Product Vision https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=502ILHjX9EE
Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) Vision Mission Create a product vision Moonshot 10x G...
Needs & GoalsDemographics Description Tasks & Behaviors Pains & Problems Mark Male 34 years Amsterdam Higher education Lik...
“Offer better coffee and more comfortable seating for a time span of 20 minutes.” Jobs to be DonePhoto by Lex Sirikiat on ...
Watch the competition Photo by Matt Lee on Unsplash
Involve all stakeholders Customers Users Managers Suppliers Partners Society A successful Product Manager talks with all s...
As a [persona/role], I want [goal/desire] so that [reason/benefit]. Discuss features and changes User Stories
Manage estimates and priorities Product Backlog
Feature Feature Feature Feature Journey Story Story Story Story Story Story Story Story Story Story priority Plan deployme...
Communicate plans and milestones Product Roadmap
Sprint Goals Set team goals
Validate deliveries Given a subscription payment was made, when the user clicks a Download Invoice button that corresponds...
https://medium.com/mule-design/a-three-part-plan-to-save-the-world-98653a20a12f Journey Maps Seek customer feedback
Run tests and experiments Split Tests
Photo by Emre Karataş on Unsplash Growth Hacking Increase retention / decrease churn
Clearing up some confusion The responsibilities of the PM Wrapping up Become a Product Manager
How did you reflect on what you learned so far? How did you evaluate how to improve your systems? (For example, with Agile...
Photo by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash The Product Manager has the most holistic job of all Oh, and don’t forget about FAQs,...
As leaders without formal authority, they are in the middle of everything. Photo by Jonny Caspari on Unsplash Be a great c...
PROBLEM The Product Manager acting as the hub for all communication. Anti-pattern 3: spider web https://medium.com/swlh/6-...
The Product Manager job description Be a Product Owner Create a product vision Segment the market Analyze customer needs W...
In a startup, usually the Product Manager is the CEO. Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash
https://melissaperri.com/blog/2017/06/29/product-manager-vs-product-owner https://www.kennorton.com/essays/productmanager....
shiftup.work/qualification
Q & A
Become a Product Manager

Want to attend our next webinar? Become a Shiftup Explorer: https://shiftup.work/product/explorer-agility-innovation-qualification-program/

Published in: Business
Become a Product Manager

  At the end of this session, you will… Know how Product Management compares to Project Management and Product Ownership Understand the role and the responsibilities of the Product Manager Have a Product Manager job description
  4. 4. versus Project Product A project is a temporary endeavor with start and end points. Closed-ended Manage done Hand off point A product solves a problem or provides a benefit to a customer. Open-ended Manage value Full lifecycle
  5. 5. There is nothing wrong with projects IF there is an inevitable hand-off. You could have a Product Manager and a Project Manager. Photo by Maja Petric on Unsplash
  6. 6. versus Product Owner Product Manager Product Owner is a role on a Scrum team or agile team, representing the customer, not the team. Role Customer-oriented Specialist Product Manager is a job in a business that aims for success, seeking value generated for customers. Job Business-oriented Generalist
  7. 7. A Product Manager is the obvious one to play the Product Owner role. However, delegation of that work to one or more dedicated Product Owners can also make sense. Photo by Graham Guenther on Unsplash
  8. 8. PROBLEM The Product Manager acting as the manager of the Product Owners. Anti-pattern 1: hierarchy Product Manager Product Owner Product Owner Product Owner
  9. 9. PROBLEM The Product Manager acting as the interface between customer and Product Owner. Anti-pattern 2: hand-offs Product Manager Product Owner Customer Team
  10. 10. Exploration Execution Build the right thing Build the thing right Lifecycle stages (maturity) of the business model
  12. 12. Photo by Dewang Gupta on Unsplash Photo by Rhys Kentish on Unsplash Photo by Felicia Buitenwerf on Unsplash Photo by Eric Rothermel on Unsplash WHY? WHAT? WHO? Responsibilities …but not HOW! WHEN?
  14. 14. Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) Vision Mission Create a product vision Moonshot 10x Goals
  15. 15. Needs & GoalsDemographics Description Tasks & Behaviors Pains & Problems Mark Male 34 years Amsterdam Higher education Likes specialty stores Wants to be seen as hip and trendy Loves coffee Commutes on a bike Drinks 5 coffees/day Takes detours for better coffee Most coffee is bad No coffee bars on the way to work No good places to sit Mark has around 20 minutes each time to sit, relax, and enjoy good coffee Lean Personas Segment the market
  16. 16. “Offer better coffee and more comfortable seating for a time span of 20 minutes.” Jobs to be DonePhoto by Lex Sirikiat on Unsplash Analyze customer needs
  17. 17. Watch the competition Photo by Matt Lee on Unsplash
  18. 18. Involve all stakeholders Customers Users Managers Suppliers Partners Society A successful Product Manager talks with all stakeholders in their own language. Employees Competitors
  19. 19. As a [persona/role], I want [goal/desire] so that [reason/benefit]. Discuss features and changes User Stories
  21. 21. Manage estimates and priorities Product Backlog
  22. 22. Feature Feature Feature Feature Journey Story Story Story Story Story Story Story Story Story Story priority Plan deployments and releases Story Mapping
  24. 24. Communicate plans and milestones Product Roadmap
  25. 25. Sprint Goals Set team goals
  26. 26. Validate deliveries Given a subscription payment was made, when the user clicks a Download Invoice button that corresponds with this payment, then a PDF with invoice is downloaded and can be saved to a local drive. Acceptance Criteria
  27. 27. https://medium.com/mule-design/a-three-part-plan-to-save-the-world-98653a20a12f Journey Maps Seek customer feedback
  28. 28. Run tests and experiments Split Tests
  29. 29. Photo by Emre Karataş on Unsplash Growth Hacking Increase retention / decrease churn
  31. 31. How did you reflect on what you learned so far? How did you evaluate how to improve your systems? (For example, with Agile Retrospectives and Value Stream Mapping) How did you check how people respond to your releases? How did you validate the experiments? (For example, with Customer Demos, A/B Testing, or Journey Mapping) How did you build prototypes for possible solutions? How did you prepare iterative releases for experiments? (For example, with Minimum Viable Products) How did you come up with ideas to address the problems? How did you brainstorm about solutions? (For example, with a Value Proposition Canvas and Lean Experiments) How did you choose which domain to focus on? How did you decide what is in-scope versus out-of-scope? (For example, with Ikigai or with a Business Model Canvas) How did you work to understand people’s experiences? How did you try to uncover their needs and feelings? (For example, with Ethnography or Empathy Maps) How did you work on a cohesive picture of needs and feelings? How did you clarify people’s problems? (For example, with Lean Personas and their Jobs To Be Done) https://bit.ly/shiftup-freebies-200515
  32. 32. Photo by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash The Product Manager has the most holistic job of all Oh, and don’t forget about FAQs, presentations, demos, white papers…
  34. 34. As leaders without formal authority, they are in the middle of everything. Photo by Jonny Caspari on Unsplash Be a great communicator!
  35. 35. PROBLEM The Product Manager acting as the hub for all communication. Anti-pattern 3: spider web https://medium.com/swlh/6-diagrams-i-use-to-explain-product-management-concepts-b9d9e79880bf
  36. 36. The Product Manager job description Be a Product Owner Create a product vision Segment the market Analyze customer needs Watch the competition Involve all stakeholders Discuss features and changes Manage estimates and priorities Plan deployments and releases Communicate plans and milestones Set team goals Validate deliveries Seek customer feedback Run tests and experiments Increase retention/decrease churn Be a great communicator!
  37. 37. In a startup, usually the Product Manager is the CEO. Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash
  38. 38. https://melissaperri.com/blog/2017/06/29/product-manager-vs-product-owner https://www.kennorton.com/essays/productmanager.html https://medium.com/swlh/dont-be-a-product-manager-be-a-product-leader-2f78d3622d5f https://medium.com/swlh/6-diagrams-i-use-to-explain-product-management-concepts-b9d9e79880bf https://www.slideshare.net/bleongcw/new-is-easy-but-right-is-hard-hacking-product-management https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=502ILHjX9EE Resources
  39. 39. shiftup.work/qualification
  40. 40. Q & A
