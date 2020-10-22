Mapeh lesson 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Do you love music? Do you know some musical instruments? When and how do you play some musical instruments?
Lesson 1 CLASSIFICATION OF MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
LEARNING OBJECTIVES I can… 01 Identify different musical classification Value the importance of musical instruments Determ...
Music has been an integral part of the people’s lives. It plays a prominent role in life-cycle events such as birth, marri...
HORNBOSTEL is a system of musical instrument classification devised by Erich Moritz von Hornbostel and Curt Sachs.
Classification of Musical Instruments based on the Hornbostel and Sach System of Classification.
01 IDIOPHONES instruments that are struck, hit, banged, shaken, tapped, crushed, rubbed, clanged, beat, and twirled: self-...
02 MEMBRANOPHONES instruments that are struck and are made of stretched animal skin
03 CHORDOPHONES string instruments which may be bowed, plucked, and strummed. . Sound is produced by the vibration of a st...
04 AEROPHONES wind or blown instruments made of either metal or wood
Vocabulary words Activity 1 and 2 Self - Assessments Formative Assessments Post-Test
