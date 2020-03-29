Personal Brand Exploration 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Shumleita Wesley Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 March 22, 2020
The oldest of 2 daughters, born in Winston -Salem, NC near Wake Forest University, Shumleita Wesley grew up in a household...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Marketing Analyst • Social Media Coordinator • Brand Manager Lover Brand Archetype - cr...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 65% Male,21-45 years old, Predominately African American, Single, Located in middle-America. • PSYCHOGRAPH...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) • Land an entry-level marketing position at Atlantic Records or Isl...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Social Med...
I help music artist with their proﬁles along with marketing and distributing their product to the public. PROMISE
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 15 years in Business Administration • 4 years social media marketing for CV&H Wine Educatio...
COMPETITION Kim Tumey Industry Experience: • 15 years - Owner of Kim Tumey Entertainment Education: • None listed Leadersh...
COMPETITION Sherise Malachi Industry Experience: • ~13 years of marketing experience, 2 year as a marketing director at Ra...
BRAND POSITION Keep it moving in a positive direction always never looking back. SHUMLEITA “LEITA” WESLEY Leita is short f...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 Winter Music Conference ‣ March 25 - 28 | Miami, FL • Americ...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Looking to reach out to a senior marketing manager at my currently job. Formal Education...
Shumleita Wesley Music has taken a turn to digital media today. It’s my job to marketing and promote the artist as a whole...
REFERENCES Cook, J. (2020). Joy Cook LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/joycook/a...
This is a project that I completed while being a student at Full Sail University studying Entertainment Business

  2. 2. The oldest of 2 daughters, born in Winston -Salem, NC near Wake Forest University, Shumleita Wesley grew up in a household that was ﬁlled with music. Her love for live concerts and entertainment in general led her to Full Sail University where she studying to receive her bachelors degree in Entertainment Business in the winter of 2021. Upon graduation she plans to take everything she’s learned and and start her own PR and Marketing Agency. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Marketing Analyst • Social Media Coordinator • Brand Manager Lover Brand Archetype - creating awesome experiences for music artists with my passion and commitment to what I love. Digital Marketing for Recording Artists
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 65% Male,21-45 years old, Predominately African American, Single, Located in middle-America. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoys music and creative individuals. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Latrice Burnette, GM (Island Def Jam), Dionee Harper, SVP of Marketing (Atlantic Records), June Grant Cober, Senior Urban Marketing Manager (Atlantic Records) Hiring Managers at Atlantic and Island Def Jam TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2021) • Land an entry-level marketing position at Atlantic Records or Island Def Jam. ‣ Reach out to the SVP of Marketing by November of 2020. ‣ Reach out to the GM of Island Def Jam by November 2020. Mid Term: (2025) • Work on a major marketing campaign with a multiplatinum recording artist. ‣ Help launch and brand artist as a well rounded entertainer. Long Term: (2030) • Establish my own Marketing Company. ‣ Secure partners and investors by February 2030.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Social Media Marketing 85% Adobe Creative Suite 45% Time Management 70% Public Speaking 65% SOFTHARD CRM Software 15% WordPress CMS 10% Professional Writing 80% Public Speaking 60% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help music artist with their proﬁles along with marketing and distributing their product to the public. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 15 years in Business Administration • 4 years social media marketing for CV&H Wine Education: • Media Communications, Full Sail University Certiﬁcation • Entertainment Business, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2021) Awards: • Nomination: Industry Executive of the Year - SEA Awards
  9. 9. COMPETITION Kim Tumey Industry Experience: • 15 years - Owner of Kim Tumey Entertainment Education: • None listed Leadership Experience: • PR services in six different languages Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Commercials - 43 endorsements • Public Relations - 36 endorsements • Social Media Marketing- 22 endorsements Joy Cook Overall Online Presence: • More than 2,000 followers and more than 500 network connections on linkedin • Grade: Average 65 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 2 year social media marketing for cattle feed retail store Education: • North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University Leadership Experience: • U.S. Marine Corps, multiple leadership roles Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Media Relations- 99+ endorsements • Marketing- 64 endorsements • Social Media Marketing- 23 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image customized, professional headshot, detailed summaries throughout proﬁle, currently active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Above Average, 80 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Sherise Malachi Industry Experience: • ~13 years of marketing experience, 2 year as a marketing director at Radio One Education: • Marketing, B.A. • American InterContinental University M.B.A. Noteworthy Experience: • Entrepreneurship - Director of Marketing and Promotions at Radio One executing over 200 + events annually • Entrepreneurship - Special Events and Marketing Manager at Caesars Entertainment Corporation Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Social Media Marketing - 42 endorsements • Advertising - 26 endorsements • Event Management - 25 Karim Alexander Overall Online Presence: • 498 connections, banner image customized, polished headshot, detailed proﬁle summaries, multiple recommendations, notable volunteer work, URL customized, premium membership • Grade: Good, 95 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Lead Account Manager at HTX Strategies Education: • Business Management, B.B.A. • Hunter College Leadership Experience: • Account Manager Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Social Media Marketing - 26 endorsements • Music Industry - 29 endorsements • Online Marketing - 17 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image not customized, professional headshot not professional, detailed summaries throughout proﬁle with two content pieces, no articles published, sporadically active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Average, 58 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Keep it moving in a positive direction always never looking back. SHUMLEITA “LEITA” WESLEY Leita is short for Shumleita. Leita has used this name for more than half of her life.
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 Winter Music Conference ‣ March 25 - 28 | Miami, FL • American Marketing Association (AMA) ‣ Collegiate Membership | Orlando Chapter • The Social Shake - Up Show ‣ May 12 - May 14, 2019 | Atlanta, GA Digital Marketing • Primary Content: est. podcast called “Approved PR”; 30 min. episodes giving information and background on marketing and pr; 1 episode per week; host and syndicate through BlogTalk Radio. • Primary Tools: FB and Instagram - promote podcast through 30 sec. promo videos; LinkedIn - network with industry pros and publish monthly articles highlighting some of the podcast stories • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site to showcase school work; use blog to showcase rodeo marketing knowledge and embed podcast episodes
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Looking to reach out to a senior marketing manager at my currently job. Formal Education • Complete Entertainment Business, B.S. by February 2021 Technical Skills • Set up free HubSpot CRM; complete all CRM courses through HubSpot Academy, Dec. 2019 • SEO Foundations - Lynda.com, May 2019 • WordPress 5 Essential Training - Lynda.com, Sept. 2020 Soft Skills • Writing Formal Business Letters & Emails - Lynda.com, June 2020 • Join local Toastmasters Club and regularly attend monthly events, starting May 2020 • Impromptu Speaking - Lynda.com, July 2020
  14. 14. Shumleita Wesley Music has taken a turn to digital media today. It’s my job to marketing and promote the artist as a whole. We have to engage and encourage consumers to download and buy music content online. Concerts make up a great deal for music artist and we’re here to entertain the consumer at all costs. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES Cook, J. (2020). Joy Cook LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/joycook/a1930786/ Tumey, K. (2020). Kim Tumey LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved march 21, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimtumey/ music-jobs.com. (2020). Job descriptions. Retrieved March 21, 2020, from https://www.music-jobs.com/usa/jobtypes/job- descriptions.php Atlantic Records. (2020). Atlantic Records Careers Page. Retrieved March 20, 2020, from https:// wmg.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WMGUS/job/USA--- New-York---1633-Broadway/Coordinator--E-Commerce-Digital- Marketing_R-010941 RainMakrr.com. (2020). Public Relations Website. Retrieved March 20, 2020, from https://rainmakrr.com/startup-marketing- company-london-startup-marketing-agency

