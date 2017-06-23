Historia. Realiza lo que se te indica. 1. Escribe un texto breve acerca del poblamiento de América. Entre más detallado, c...
Examen hist junio 2017

KK

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Historia. Realiza lo que se te indica. 1. Escribe un texto breve acerca del poblamiento de América. Entre más detallado, concreto y preciso, mejor. En el texto se debe mencionar el origen de llegada del hombre hasta la época donde se volvieron sedentarios (o sea, el proceso). 2. ¿En qué consistió el abrazo de Acatempan? A) Fue un acto donde Ignacio Allende y Miguel Hidalgo pactaron su alianza. B) Fue un acto donde Agustín de Iturbide y Vicente Guerrero reiniciaron hostilidades entre realistas e insurgentes. C) Fue un acto donde Agustín de Iturbide y Vicente Guerrero pactaron su alianza. D) Fue un acto donde José María Morelos y Agustín de Iturbide unieron sus fuerzas. 3. Dibuja y colorea el paisaje que caracteriza a cada una de las siguientes regiones y escribe tres características. Aridoamérica Oasisamérica Mesoamérica 4. Las rutas comerciales entre Europa y Asia fueron cerradas porque__________________ 5. Los viajes a Oriente fueron posibles gracias a los adelantos en la navegación como 6. Objeto de orientación que le permitía a los marineros ubicarse gracias a las estrellas y constelaciones.
  2. 2. 7. Algunas de las siguientes oraciones son falsas y otras son verdaderas. Léelas y en un cuadro de doble entrada como el que se indica, escribe en cada columna lo que es correcto y lo que no. DIRECTO  América es el continente donde se ubican los orígenes de la humanidad.  El hambre y el frio obligaron a los pobladores a buscar nuevos lugares para vivir.  Las glaciaciones produjeron un calentamiento en el planeta.  El poblamiento de América se realizó en un milenio.  Cruzaron un puente que se formó con el hielo del mar del Estrecho de Bering.  Seguían animales para cazarlos.  La agricultura y la domesticación de animales los llevó a quedarse en un lugar fijo.  Buscaban mejores condiciones de vida, por eso eran nómadas.  El clima empeoraba conforme avanzan por el continente americano, por eso las primeras civilizaciones sedentarias florecieron en Aridoamérica. Verdadero Falso 8. ¿Qué representaban las pinturas rupestres que se han encontrado en algunas cuevas? 9. Los ____________________ creían que Hernán Cortés era Quetzalcoatl por lo que asociaron su llegada con el regreso del dios. 10.Escribe el nombre de la primera gran civilización que floreció en Mesoamérica. 11.Escribe una lista de todas las culturas que se desarrollaron en Mesoamérica. 12.Escribe una lista de las características que estas culturas tenían en común. 13.Cuando Cortés fue derrotado por los mexicas se dice que él lloro bajo un gran árbol. A este suceso se le conoce como ___________________ 14.Nombre de las dos técnicas de cultivo que usaron los mexicas y muchas otras culturas de la época prehispánica. 15.¿Cuáles eran los motivos de la Conquista? 16.¿Qué es el mestizaje? 17.Menciona tres ejemplos de herencia que la época de la Conquista, la Colonia y el Virreinato nos dejaron y podemos observarla actualmente. 18.Enlista los nombres de las castas que se originaron en la época del Virreinato, así como las razas puras. 19.Nombre con el que se le conoce a José María Morelos y Pavón. 20.¿Quiénes eran los peninsulares?
  3. 3. 21.¿Quiénes eran los mestizos? 22.Explica lo que fue el Año de las Luces o época de la Ilustración. 23.¿Cómo podían hacerle los esclavos para ganar su libertad? 24.¿Por qué había descontento social en el virreinato de Nueva España? 25.Ordena en una tabla, las siguientes características de herencia indígena y española donde corresponde. DIRECTO  Pirámides.  Idioma oficial.  Herbolaria y remedios naturales.  Estructura de las ciudades.  Huaraches.  Semana Santa.  El Mole.  Centro ceremonial Uxmal.  Catedrales.  Nombre de nuestro país.  Religión católica.  Chocolate.  Especias.  Conventos.  Arte barroco.  Tamales.  Pinturas de santos.  Fiesta de Día de Muertos. Herencia indígena Herencia española 26.Primer presidente de México. 27.Escribe un resumen que incluya el inicio del movimiento de Independencia hasta cuando esta se logró gracias a la lucha del ejército Insurgente. No olvides mencionar personas, hechos importantes, y detalles o datos curiosos que recuerdes. RESUMEN DEL INICIO Y CONSUMACIÓN DE INDEPENDENCIA 28.Escribe una lista de cinco causas que generaron el inicio del Independencia y explícalas. CAUSAS DE LA INDEPENDENCIA

