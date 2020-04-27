Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) #MUSTREAD, #KINDLE, #BESTBOOK2020
Book Details Title : I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) Author : Support in : Android, Mac, Windows, IOS, PC Scre...
Descriptions The cutest half-unicorn half-llama you can possibly imagine comes to life in this rainbow-colored confection ...
Link For Download Book Available Formats : PDF/EPUB/MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD BOOK
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
(Kindle) Download I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) *by
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(Kindle) Download I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) *by

24 views

Published on

The cutest half-unicorn half-llama you can possibly imagine comes to life in this rainbow-colored confection of a board book!Do you love llamas? How about unicorns? Now imagine if you smushed them together and added a zillion rainbows, glitter, and some magic! You'd get a whole new best friend in the shape of...a LLAMACORN!Llamacorns are fleecy, sparkly creatures that are full of love and kindness, and can make all your dreams come true. In this rhyming board book, a die-cut heart shines a new color of the rainbow on every page! Kids and adults will giggle and swoon over this fantastical creature, deliciously rendered in bold jewel tones.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(Kindle) Download I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) *by

  1. 1. I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) #MUSTREAD, #KINDLE, #BESTBOOK2020
  2. 2. Book Details Title : I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) Author : Support in : Android, Mac, Windows, IOS, PC Screen Reader : Support Format Covers : Kindle, Hardcover, Paperback
  3. 3. Descriptions The cutest half-unicorn half-llama you can possibly imagine comes to life in this rainbow-colored confection of a board book!Do you love llamas? How about unicorns? Now imagine if you smushed them together and added a zillion rainbows, glitter, and some magic! You'd get a whole new best friend in the shape of...a LLAMACORN!Llamacorns are fleecy, sparkly creatures that are full of love and kindness, and can make all your dreams come true. In this rhyming board book, a die-cut heart shines a new color of the rainbow on every page! Kids and adults will giggle and swoon over this fantastical creature, deliciously rendered in bold jewel tones.
  4. 4. Link For Download Book Available Formats : PDF/EPUB/MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  5. 5. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere with Booktorrent. SIGN UP NOW AND START READING RIGHT AWAY Thanks for joining us !

×