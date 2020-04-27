(Kindle) Download I Love My Llamacorn (Llamacorn and Friends) *by

The cutest half-unicorn half-llama you can possibly imagine comes to life in this rainbow-colored confection of a board book!Do you love llamas? How about unicorns? Now imagine if you smushed them together and added a zillion rainbows, glitter, and some magic! You'd get a whole new best friend in the shape of...a LLAMACORN!Llamacorns are fleecy, sparkly creatures that are full of love and kindness, and can make all your dreams come true. In this rhyming board book, a die-cut heart shines a new color of the rainbow on every page! Kids and adults will giggle and swoon over this fantastical creature, deliciously rendered in bold jewel tones.

