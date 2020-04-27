(Gets) Kindle Hot Shot: A Last Shot Novel *by

A former Navy SEAL and current bad boy bar owner learns to trust a free spirit in this steamy novel of unexpected romance from the bestselling author of Body Shot and the Heller Brothers series. Marco Solis knows that if he gets too close to people they disappear. His parents were deported back to Mexico when he was fourteen, his fianc?e married someone else while he was in the military, and now his business partner?s spending more time with his girl than with Marco. For better or worse, that?s how Marco meets Carrie Garner. She?s legitimately model-hot. She?s also a nut?a wild, artsy, unapproachable nut. So why is Marco so interested in cracking her shell? Although Carrie Garner is a natural in front of the camera, her dream is to make it as a photographer. Soon she?ll be heading to Spain for design school, and she?ll miss her best friend, Hayden, like crazy. She?ll even miss Hayden?s boyfriend, Beck?but she won?t miss Beck?s partner, Marco. Bossy, brooding, and annoyingly sexy,

