Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

S6 practica1-circuitos condc

17 views

Published on

redes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

S6 practica1-circuitos condc

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co PRACTICA #1 SOBRE CIRCUITOS CON DC 1) Construir un primer circuito en SERIE
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co a) ¿Qué sucede si se desconecta uno de los bombillos? R// Se apaga todo el circuito. b) ¿Funciona igual si el interruptor está en el cable negativo? R// Si c) Que inconvenientes tuvieron R// Ninguno d) ¿Los 3 bombillos tienen igual luminosidad?, ¿Por qué si o por qué no? R// Si, porque entre todos se dividen el voltaje, pero tienen la misma corriente. e) Desarrolle el esquema del circuito utilizando los símbolos mostrados en la parte introductoria, recuerde que el documento anterior tiene un bosquejo en el circuito MIXTO. Modificación: 1. Agregue la otra pila de 9 voltios y que queden ambas en SERIE según el video visto en clase.
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co 2. Ahora cambie las pilas y conéctelas en PARALELO: Responda: f) ¿Qué sucede en cada cambio? R// Al conectar las pilas en serie, en el primer intento, los bombillos se quemaron porque las pilas sumaban el doble del voltaje, luego se consiguieron bombillos mas potentes, y funciono bien; al conectar las pilas en paralelo, los bombillos redujeron su luminosidad porque las pilas daban el voltaje normal, pero la corriente se sumaba.
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co 2) Ahora trabaje en la construcción de un circuito en PARALELO Responda: a) ¿Qué sucede ahora si se desconecta uno de los bombillos? R// Los demás siguen funcionando. b) En teoría ¿cómo quedaría el circuito si el interruptor se ubica en medio de cualquiera de los bombillos? R// Quedaría como un circuito mixto. c) Que inconvenientes tuvieron. R// Ninguno. d) ¿Los 3 bombillos tienen igual luminosidad?, ¿Por qué si o por qué no? R// Si, porque todos están recibiendo el mismo voltaje. Realice las mismas modificaciones indicadas en el punto anterior junto con los puntos a responder.
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co 3) Construir ahora un circuito MIXTO
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co Responda: a) Expliquen el trabajo que realizaron en este punto R// Para construir un circuito mixto primero se construyo un circuito en paralelo y más adelante se colocó un bombillo en serie. b) ¿Los 4 bombillos tienen la misma luminosidad? R// La parte mixta no. c) ¿Qué sucede ahora si se desconecta uno de los bombillos? R// si se desconecta 1 de los paralelos no pasa nada, si se desconecta el que esta en serie, se apaga todo. d) Si tuvieron dificultades, redáctenlas. R// No teníamos 4 bombillos, la polaridad casi no nos da. Modificación: 1. Realice las mismas modificaciones indicadas en el punto anterior junto con los puntos a responder.
  7. 7. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co 2. Agregue el otro interruptor justo en medio de los 2 circuitos, explique ¿qué sucede ahora? R// Ahora el circuito pasa a depender también de el segundo, aunque el primero este accionado, si el segundo no lo está, no enciende.
  8. 8. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA NARCISO CABAL SALCEDO SEDE LICEO MIXTO ÁREA DE MEDIA TÉCNICA – Ensamble y mantenimiento Grado: 11-1 Período: 1 Fecha: 25/03/2018 Docente: Mag. Jhon Darley Saldaña Parra NOMBRES: Santiago Bejarano/Shelsy Tabares/Andrés Torres/Felipe Piay Blog de la materia: mediatecncs.blogspot.com.co

×