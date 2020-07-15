How to Set Up Virtual Results

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 RaceDay Products: Virtual Events “How To” with Crisp McDonald
Helping Races in a Time of Need 2
Setting up a Virtual Race 3 ● Likely the single most important step in ensuring your virtual event runs smoothly. MAKE SUR...
Setting up a Virtual Race 4 Virtual Race Address ● When you set up a virtual race on RunSignup, you will want to make it o...
Setting up a Virtual Race 5 Hiding The Default Place on the Race Page ● Now that you have customized the place, you can hi...
Setting up a Virtual Race 6 Shipping Address Validation Feature ● There are multiple reasons to use this feature: ○ CONFIR...
Virtual Results Setup 7 ▷ Ensure the setting are correct so athletes can submit the results within the correct time frame ...
Setting Up Virtual Race Results 8 Setting up Virtual Results ● Navigate to RaceDay Tools >> Enhanced Virtual Race >> Virtu...
Setting Up Virtual Race Results 9 Results Settings ● Results Dates: Set your dates based on the time range for completing ...
Athlete Submission of Virtual Race Results 10 Virtual Results - How to accept them and how your participants can post them...
11 Athlete Submission of Virtual Race Results (Form)
12 Athlete Submission of Virtual Race Results (Profile)
13 Athlete Submission of Virtual Race Results (RaceJoy)
Virtual Results Set Up 14 ▷ Basic Virtual Results ▷ Multiple Registrations, Single Results ▷ Single Registration, Multiple...
Basic Virtual Results Set Up 15 1. Virtual Race Results Go to RaceDay Tools, Virtual/Challenge Results, Configure Virtual ...
Multiple Registration Options, One Result Set 16 For example, you may have registration options such as a “5K-No Shirt” op...
One Registration, Multiple Result Sets 17 You may have one “master” registration category or multiple high level registrat...
One Registration, Multiple Result Sets 18 Adjust Master Registration(s) Result Set to Alternate Event Submission Only This...
One Registration, Multiple Result Sets 19 Create New Result Sets for All Events Needing Results Go to your list of Your Vi...
QUESTIONS? Email: crisp@runsignup.com 20
This covers how to set up results for virtual events using RunSignup's RaceDay Virtual Results solution.

How to Set Up Virtual Results

