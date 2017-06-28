COLGATE PALMOLIVE-THE PRECISION TOOTHBRUSH

C O L G A T E P A L M O L I V E C O . T H E P R E C I S I O N T O O T H B R U S H C A S E S T U D Y A N A L Y S I S HARVAR...
A B O U T T H E C O M P A N Y Colgate-Palmolive(CP) Company stands as a global leader in household and personal care produ...
W H A T I S T H E P R E C I S I O N T O O T H B R U S H This technologically superior toothbrush was poised to launch in A...
W H A T I S T H E P R E S E N T S I T U A T I O N ?
Susan Steinberg, Precision Product Manager had managed the entire product development process and now had to recommend Bra...
R E B R A N D I N G A C T I O N P L A N Logo redesign Emphasis on new products/updates Service and product names/tiers rec...
L E T U S N O W A N A L Y S E E A C H O F T H E M A R K E T I N G M I X O F T H E B R A N D
I N S I G H T S F R O M   D I F F E R E N T P R O D U C T   S E G M E N T S
I N S I G H T S F R O M   C O N S U M E R B E H A V I O U R
CP's consumer research were becoming more concerned about the health of their gums as opposed to cavity prevention and wer...
Most consumers agreed that toothbrushes were as important as toothpaste to effective oral hygiene and that the primary rol...
I N S I G H T S F R O M   C O M P E T I T I O N
C O M P E T I T I O N Oral-B Johnson & Johnson Procter & Gamble Smithkline Beecham Lever Pfizer Sunstar
I N S I G H T S F R O M   A D V E R T I S I N G A N D P R O M O T I O N
Growing competition increased the value of consumer promotion events. In 1992, 8% of all brushes reached free to the consu...
Retail advertising features and in-store displays increased toothbrush sales. Toothbrush display increased sales by 90%. P...
I N S I G H T S F R O M   D I S T R I B U T I O N
In 1987, 75% of Oral care products was sold by traditional food stores By 1992, it came down to 45% Toothbrushes provided ...
M A R K E T I N G M I X F O R T H E P R E C I S I O N
NICHE MARKETING STRATEGY A niche product is to be targeted at consumers concerned about gum disease. It could command a 15...
B R A N D I N G O F P R E C I S I O N The Debate whether the brush should be known as "Colgate Precision" or "Precision by...
Executives believed that the product must stand alone and the PRECISION brand name should be emphasised.  Stressing Precis...
THE RESULTS WERE AS FOLLOWS The toothbrush's feature of preventing Gum disease motivated the greatest purchase intent amon...
SO, IF YOU WERE SUSAN STEINBERG,- WHAT WOULD YOU RECOMMEND?
RECOMMENDATION POSITIONING BRANDING COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES SAMPLING
P O S I T I O N I N G Initially positioning Precision as Niche toothbrush and later broadening to mainstream positioning w...
B R A N D I N G "Precision by Colgate" would be more prominent as it would reduce the cannibalisation of "Colgate-Plus" wh...
C O M M U N I C A T I O N S T R A T E G Y Investing a little more in Advertising and Promotion would not do much harm as i...
S A M P L I N G As Sampling would be critical to Precision;s success, it would be better to use Dentists to sample consume...
Spending 75% of advertising dollars of CP's category spending for Precision was essential because it ensured Precision was...
T H A N K Y O U By Sheli Lunawat, Jain College, Bangalore During the internship under Prof Sameer Mathur, IIM, Lucknow.
  1. 1. C O L G A T E P A L M O L I V E C O . T H E P R E C I S I O N T O O T H B R U S H C A S E S T U D Y A N A L Y S I S HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL
  2. 2. A B O U T T H E C O M P A N Y Colgate-Palmolive(CP) Company stands as a global leader in household and personal care products. It emphasises on new product launches, and entry into new geographic markets, along with a continuing focus on core consumer products.
  3. 3. W H A T I S T H E P R E C I S I O N T O O T H B R U S H This technologically superior toothbrush was poised to launch in August 1992. This super premium segment toothbrush to give a high competitive edge to other divisions.
  4. 4. W H A T I S T H E P R E S E N T S I T U A T I O N ?  Tech blogs Twitter Facebook
  5. 5. Susan Steinberg, Precision Product Manager had managed the entire product development process and now had to recommend Branding, Positioning, and Communication Strategies. * E * Servic
  6. 6. R E B R A N D I N G A C T I O N P L A N Logo redesign Emphasis on new products/updates Service and product names/tiers recalibration Press releases on company revamp M A R K E T I N G M I X O F C O L G A T E - P A L M O L I V E Branding Positioning Market  Segments Communication Strategies
  7. 7. L E T U S N O W A N A L Y S E E A C H O F T H E M A R K E T I N G M I X O F T H E B R A N D
  8. 8. I N S I G H T S F R O M   D I F F E R E N T P R O D U C T   S E G M E N T S
  9. 9. I N S I G H T S F R O D I F F E R E N T P R O D S E G M E N T S
  10. 10. I N S I G H T S F R O M   C O N S U M E R B E H A V I O U R
  11. 11. CP's consumer research were becoming more concerned about the health of their gums as opposed to cavity prevention and were willing to pay a premium for new products addressing the issue.
  12. 12. Most consumers agreed that toothbrushes were as important as toothpaste to effective oral hygiene and that the primary role of toothbrush was to remove food particles; plaque removal and gum stimulation was considered secondary.
  13. 13. I N S I G H T S F R O M   C O M P E T I T I O N
  14. 14. C O M P E T I T I O N Oral-B Johnson & Johnson Procter & Gamble Smithkline Beecham Lever Pfizer Sunstar
  15. 15. I N S I G H T S F R O M   A D V E R T I S I N G A N D P R O M O T I O N
  16. 16. Growing competition increased the value of consumer promotion events. In 1992, 8% of all brushes reached free to the consumers. Coupon events increased to 33 in 1992. The CP toothbrush held 40% shelf space in most stores.
  17. 17. Retail advertising features and in-store displays increased toothbrush sales. Toothbrush display increased sales by 90%. Point-of-Purchase displays played an impact. Middle shelf-space maximised retail sales.
  18. 18. I N S I G H T S F R O M   D I S T R I B U T I O N
  19. 19. In 1987, 75% of Oral care products was sold by traditional food stores By 1992, it came down to 45% Toothbrushes provided retailers margin of about 29%. 22% toothbrushes were distributed by dentists. Retail sales remained fragmented
  20. 20. M A R K E T I N G M I X F O R T H E P R E C I S I O N Business blogs  Tech blogs Twitter Facebook
  21. 21. NICHE MARKETING STRATEGY A niche product is to be targeted at consumers concerned about gum disease. It could command a 15% price premium over Oral-B and would be expected to capture 3% of the U.S. toothbrush market by the end of the first year following its launch. With a niche positioning, Precision retail sales would represent 3% volume share of the toothbrush market in year 1 and 5% in year 2. MAINSTREAM POSITIONING STRATEGY Precision could be positioned as a mainstream brush, with the broader appeal of being the most effective brush available on the market. It was estimated that, as a mainstream product, Precision could capture 10% of the market by the end of the first year. With a mainstream positioning, these volume shares would be 10% in year 1 and 14.7% in year 2
  22. 22. B R A N D I N G O F P R E C I S I O N The Debate whether the brush should be known as "Colgate Precision" or "Precision by Colgate".
  23. 23. Executives believed that the product must stand alone and the PRECISION brand name should be emphasised.  Stressing Precision as opposed to Colgate would limit the extent of Cannibalisation of Colgate Plus. It was estimated under both Niche and Mainstream marketing scenarios, the cannibalisation figures of Colgate Plus would increase by 20% if the Colgate brand name was stressed. * E * Servic
  24. 24. THE RESULTS WERE AS FOLLOWS The toothbrush's feature of preventing Gum disease motivated the greatest purchase intent among test consumers. Addition consumer research indicated that 55% of test consumers found Precision to be very different from other toothbrushes. The research also revealed that more the consumers were told about Precision and how it worked, the greater the enthusiasm for the product.
  25. 25. SO, IF YOU WERE SUSAN STEINBERG,- WHAT WOULD YOU RECOMMEND?
  26. 26. RECOMMENDATION POSITIONING BRANDING COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES SAMPLING
  27. 27. P O S I T I O N I N G Initially positioning Precision as Niche toothbrush and later broadening to mainstream positioning would help the product gain sufficient recognition by avoiding cannibalisation and would ensure additional capacity once it enters the mainstream. Broadening into the mainstream positioning would enhance greater proportion of sales which would now also occur through mass merchandisers and club stores apart from the drug and food stores. * E * Servic
  28. 28. B R A N D I N G "Precision by Colgate" would be more prominent as it would reduce the cannibalisation of "Colgate-Plus" which is the bread and butter of CP's toothbrush line and secure its market position. Placing the Precision at the centre of the brushes in the storage shelves would ensure easy acceptance due to the prevalance of the brand at the same time- Give it a unique stand. * E * Servic
  29. 29. C O M M U N I C A T I O N S T R A T E G Y Investing a little more in Advertising and Promotion would not do much harm as it shall give a head start to this potential product. There must be several consumer promotions to back the launc for the mainstream positioning as this would attract a lot more potential buyers. * E * Servic
  30. 30. S A M P L I N G As Sampling would be critical to Precision;s success, it would be better to use Dentists to sample consumers since professional endorsements were more credible. * E * Servic
  31. 31. Spending 75% of advertising dollars of CP's category spending for Precision was essential because it ensured Precision was able to reach its potential consumers through extensive advertising. This would not be a threat for CP's Colgate-Plus as it has its market share secured by the Colgate's brand name, which is not the case with Precision.
  32. 32. T H A N K Y O U By Sheli Lunawat, Jain College, Bangalore During the internship under Prof Sameer Mathur, IIM, Lucknow.

