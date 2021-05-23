Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SHELA PRATIWI 4520210066 Helping and Facilitating
Tujuan Pembelajaran Untuk memahami sifat membantu dan untuk mengembangkan apresiasi kritis terhadap faktor-faktor yang dap...
Suasana hati 01 Sifat 02 Jenis kelamin 03 Usia 04 Faktor Personal
Altruisme sebagai perilaku menolong yang sukarela, menuntut pengorbanan dari pelakunya, dan digerakkan oleh sesuatu di lua...
Different Approaches To Helping Lima pendekatan untuk menolong yang disajikan dalam Profil Style Menolong mewakili sebagia...
Norma- Norma ● Norm of social responsibility Memberikan pertolongan kepada orang yang membutuhkan tanpa mengharapkan imbal...
Helping Styles The Helping Style Profile has been designed to help you think about your typical approach to helping and fa...
Is there one best approach? Beberapa penulis mengambil posisi universal dan menganjurkan bahwa ada satu cara terbaik untuk...
Sharing The Helping Model With Clients Blake dan Mouton berpendapat bahwa teori dapat membantu klien mengubah perilaku mer...
Perspektif Helping • P e r s p e k t i f T e o r i E v o l u s i • P e r s p e k t i f S o s i o k u l t u r a l • P e r s...
Keterkaitan Dengan Helping  E m p a t i  B e l i e f i n  A J u s t  W o r l d  S o c i a l  R e s p o n s i b i l i...
Faktor Situasional  Kehadiran Orang Lain  Pengorbanan Yang Harus Dikeluarkan  Atribusi Terhadap Korban  Adanya Model Y...
Referensi : Interpersonal Skills at Work by John Hayes (z-lib.org)
Giving Feedback Umpan balik yang menawarkan informasi baru kepada klien tentang diri mereka sendiri dapat membantu mereka ...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, infographics & images by Freepik...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
33 views
May. 23, 2021

Shela pratiwi helping and facilitating 4520210066

TUGAS 10
SHELA PRATIWI 4520210066

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shela pratiwi helping and facilitating 4520210066

  1. 1. SHELA PRATIWI 4520210066 Helping and Facilitating
  2. 2. Tujuan Pembelajaran Untuk memahami sifat membantu dan untuk mengembangkan apresiasi kritis terhadap faktor-faktor yang dapat berkontribusi pada keefektifan hubungan membantu.
  3. 3. Suasana hati 01 Sifat 02 Jenis kelamin 03 Usia 04 Faktor Personal
  4. 4. Altruisme sebagai perilaku menolong yang sukarela, menuntut pengorbanan dari pelakunya, dan digerakkan oleh sesuatu di luar harapan untuk mendapatkan keuntungan material ataupun keuntungan secara sosial. W a l s t e r & P i l i a v i n
  5. 5. Different Approaches To Helping Lima pendekatan untuk menolong yang disajikan dalam Profil Style Menolong mewakili sebagian metode di mana kita bisa jadi berupaya untuk menolong orang lain. Bagian ini hendak mangulas tiap- tiap pendekatan ini secara bergantian. Blake serta Mouton( 1986) menggambarkan esensi dari menolong selaku usaha pemecah siklus.
  6. 6. Norma- Norma ● Norm of social responsibility Memberikan pertolongan kepada orang yang membutuhkan tanpa mengharapkan imbalan ● Norm of reciprocity Seseorang harus menolong orang lain yang pernah menolongnya (timbal balik) ● Norm of social justice Aturan tentang keadilan dan distribusi sumber daya secara merata
  7. 7. Helping Styles The Helping Style Profile has been designed to help you think about your typical approach to helping and facilitating. It will enable you to audit your typical approach and provide a point of reference when thinking about howyou can improve the effectiveness of your helping interventions.
  8. 8. Is there one best approach? Beberapa penulis mengambil posisi universal dan menganjurkan bahwa ada satu cara terbaik untuk membantu. Yang lain mengadopsi pendekatan kontingen dan berpendapat bahwa gaya terbaik bergantung pada klien dan masalah atau peluang yang perlu dikelola klien secara lebih efektif.
  9. 9. Sharing The Helping Model With Clients Blake dan Mouton berpendapat bahwa teori dapat membantu klien mengubah perilaku mereka dengan berbagai cara. Ini memberi mereka rasa perspektif yang dapat memotivasi mereka untuk memikirkan implikasi jangka panjang dari apa yang mereka lakukan.
  10. 10. Perspektif Helping • P e r s p e k t i f T e o r i E v o l u s i • P e r s p e k t i f S o s i o k u l t u r a l • P e r s p e k t i f B e l a j a r 10 • T e o r i E m p a t i • P e r s p e k t i f P e n g a m b i l a n K e p u t u s a n
  11. 11. Keterkaitan Dengan Helping  E m p a t i  B e l i e f i n  A J u s t  W o r l d  S o c i a l  R e s p o n s i b i l i t y
  12. 12. Faktor Situasional  Kehadiran Orang Lain  Pengorbanan Yang Harus Dikeluarkan  Atribusi Terhadap Korban  Adanya Model Yang Melakukan Tindakan Menolong  Desakan Waktu  Sifat Kebutuhan Korban
  13. 13. Referensi : Interpersonal Skills at Work by John Hayes (z-lib.org)
  14. 14. Giving Feedback Umpan balik yang menawarkan informasi baru kepada klien tentang diri mereka sendiri dapat membantu mereka mengembangkan perspektif alternatif tentang masalah.
  15. 15. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, infographics & images by Freepik THANK YOU

×