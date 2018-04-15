10 Tips to Create an Effective Landing Page

Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 Tips to Create an Effective Lading Page PRESENTED BY SHEILA OLIVER, @WPWITHSHEILA #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
What is a Landing Page? A landing page is any webpage where you send visitors, in order to initiate a conversation and clo...
You can use a landing page for almost any purpose – • to capture email leads • sell a product or service • invite people t...
An effective landing page... Grabs the Visitors Attention Communicates in a Simple, Clear and Concise Way Builds Trust and...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
Limit navigation You've brought your targeted traffic to a page where they can take your desired action. Don't distract th...
Logical Flow The logical flow of the landing page is just as important as the content. A truly interested customer will be...
A great headline is where everything begins — interest, attention, and understanding. • The headline should grab the reade...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
If the headline makes the user look, the subheadline should make them stay. • Normally, the subheadline is positioned dire...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
Copy that’s concise, on-brand, and relevant to your audience. • Body: Your message should be simple, informative, and to t...
Visual content is an essential component of your landing pages. The brain processes images 60,000 times faster than text. ...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
Keep Your Forms Short It is extremely important that you make users fill out as few form fields as possible. The more fiel...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
Trust Signals 85% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. Cultivate trust with... ◦ A list ...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
Powerful Call To Action No element listed is as important as your call to action. After all, this is the element that the ...
#WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
Test, test, test! The best trick to creating landing pages that convert is to test them over and over. A/B tests, or split...
Helpful Resources http://thelandingpagecourse.com/landing-page-101-intro https://neilpatel.com/blog/the-definitive-guide-t...
Thank You! WPWITHSHEILA.COM @WPWITHSHEILA #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  2. 2. What is a Landing Page? A landing page is any webpage where you send visitors, in order to initiate a conversation and close a deal. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  3. 3. You can use a landing page for almost any purpose – • to capture email leads • sell a product or service • invite people to a conference or webinar • make an announcement • offer a discount The choice is yours. But, that purpose needs to be clear and linked to an appropriate call-to-action #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  4. 4. An effective landing page... Grabs the Visitors Attention Communicates in a Simple, Clear and Concise Way Builds Trust and Credibility Calls the Visitor to Perform an Action #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  5. 5. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  6. 6. Limit navigation You've brought your targeted traffic to a page where they can take your desired action. Don't distract them! Limit the number of exits from your landing page so that your visitors are focused on filling out your form. A key part of this is to hide your website navigation elements on landing pages. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  7. 7. Logical Flow The logical flow of the landing page is just as important as the content. A truly interested customer will be cognitively engaged with the landing page. They will read the content and follow the thought process. But if you want them to go through a process that’s logical and compelling, you need to arrange your page in a way that makes that happen. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  8. 8. A great headline is where everything begins — interest, attention, and understanding. • The headline should grab the reader’s attention. • The headline should tell the user what the product or service is all about. • The headline should be short. Never make it more than twenty words, and preferably limit it to ten. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  9. 9. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  10. 10. If the headline makes the user look, the subheadline should make them stay. • Normally, the subheadline is positioned directly underneath the main headline. • The subheadline should have some element of persuasiveness. • The subheadline can go into slightly more depth and detail than the main headline. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  11. 11. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  12. 12. Copy that’s concise, on-brand, and relevant to your audience. • Body: Your message should be simple, informative, and to the point. If you’re promoting a sale, make sure you instill a sense of urgency in your copy. Or, if you’re collecting email addresses from your customers, be straightforward about why you’re asking for their information and what future communication they can expect to receive from you. • Footer: Include your contact information so customers won’t have any trouble getting in touch with you if they have a question or concern. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  13. 13. Visual content is an essential component of your landing pages. The brain processes images 60,000 times faster than text. So as you select and place your images, remember that: • The pictures should be large. • The pictures should be relevant to your product or service. • The pictures need to be high-quality. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  14. 14. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  15. 15. Keep Your Forms Short It is extremely important that you make users fill out as few form fields as possible. The more fields you ask a visitor to enter, the less chance you have of them filling out the form and completing the desired conversion. If your conversion requires a form, only ask the essentials of what you need. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  16. 16. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  17. 17. Trust Signals 85% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. Cultivate trust with... ◦ A list of customers ◦ Press mentions ◦ Usage statistics ◦ Testimonials #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  18. 18. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  19. 19. Powerful Call To Action No element listed is as important as your call to action. After all, this is the element that the rest of the content on the page is designed to drive visitors’ attention to. It’s what ultimately converts users into customers. Make it big. Generally speaking, the bigger, the better. Use a button. Users have been trained to expect the CTA to be a button. Avoid boilerplate text on your buttons like “Submit” or “Click here.” Use a contrasting color. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  20. 20. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  21. 21. Test, test, test! The best trick to creating landing pages that convert is to test them over and over. A/B tests, or split tests, show you how one change (such as a different headline) affects your conversion rate. Testing your blog landing pages gives you hard proof of what works and what doesn’t, so you refine and polish until your landing pages work as hard for you as they possibly can. #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  22. 22. Helpful Resources http://thelandingpagecourse.com/landing-page-101-intro https://neilpatel.com/blog/the-definitive-guide-to-creating-high- converting-landing-pages/ https://blog.kissmetrics.com/c-o-n-v-e-r-t-s/ #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA
  23. 23. Thank You! WPWITHSHEILA.COM @WPWITHSHEILA #WCATL | @WPWITHSHEILA

