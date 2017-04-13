Automated Wheelchair Canopy Assistive Tech Group Assembly Instructions Report ME 4113: Senior Design II Shehab Kazi Farhan...
1 Table of Contents 1. Assembly Diagram/Tree...................................................................2 2. B...
2 1. Assembly Diagram/Tree Housing Floor Housing Wall Canopy Link Rod Automated Wheelchair Canopy Assembly
3 2. Bill Of Materials ITEM NO. PART NUMBER QTY. 1 Housing Enclosure Floor 1 2 Housing Side Panel 2 3 Housing Enclosure...
4 36 Canopy Support Rod Holder 2 37 Canopy Link Rod Retainer 2 38 Canopy Link 16 39 Canopy Link Rod (Connecting) 10 40 ...
5 4. Tools Required Figure 1a: Rope Clamps Figure 2a: Acetone for ABS Welding Figure 3a: Elevator Bolts Figure 4a: End ...
6 Figure 7a: L shaped clamps for panels
7 5. Subassembly Instructions 5.1 Canopy Link Rod (Connecting) 1) Take Canopy Link Rod (Left Half) and position it towa...
8 Figure 3: Housing Enclosure Flooring Subassembly 2) Insert L2 into L1, M2 into M1, R2 to R1 using the corresponding...
9 Figure 5: Assembled Housing Enclosure Flooring 6. Complete Assembly Instructions 1) Take the Housing Enclosure Floo...
10 3) Bring the top/Canopy Actuator (Part #43) and wire the actuators, battery and Arduino accordingly: 4) Insert the l...
11 7) Insert one of the ends of both Standard Links into one of the Standard Link Rods (Rails) (Part #8). Then insert t...
12 Figure 9: The Assembly After Steps 8-12 13) Insert two Standard Link Rod Locking Pins into the middle holes formed...
13 Figure 10: The Assembly After Steps 13-15 16) Place the platform over the standard links so that the rails sit in ...
14 20) Insert the head of the actuator from the bottom through the opening in the middle of the platform as seen below....
15 extended arm. See figure below. 25) Insert a canopy link on both sides of the rod. Then place a retainer at the ends...
16 them in the designated slots on the base as shown in the figure below. 32) Take the side panels and insert them in t...
17 34) Place elevator bolts in each hole and tighten them to have a sealed fit for the panels. 35) Using Figure 17 abov...
18 40) Take the elevator Bolts (5 from Figure 17) and insert them through the floor of the housing enclosure as well as...
×