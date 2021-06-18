Successfully reported this slideshow.
COME HUNGRY LEAVE HAPPY Digital Marketing
หิวเมือไหร่ ก็แวะมา :) 6371101323 นางสาวชีวรัตน์ พรรณพนาวัลย์ (หัวหน้ากลุ่ม) 6371101412 นางสาวภาวศุทธิ ตริตรอง 6371101099 ...
Digital Marketing การทํา Digital Marketing 5 Digital Marketing Tools Market Research
วิธีทํา Digitak Marketing ด้วย 4 ขันตอนง่ายๆ Define A Target Audience Attract Target Audience with Free Content or Ads Mak...
เปาหมายคือใคร ชอบทําอะไร อยู่ทีไหน Define A Target Audience แอบส่องสิ จะได้เอาใจถูก!!
มาสอน ไม่ได้มาเล่นๆ ตีหน้าเศร้าเล่าเรืองเท็จ ชีวิตมันเศร้า สนุกกันดีกว่า Attract Target Audience with Free Content or Ads ...
Make Sales ล่อเปา ปดประตูตีแมว ;) ดึงดูดเปาหมายมายังแฟรต์ฟอร์ม ของเราด้วยระบบ Email หรือ Partner Affliatitate
Item 1 20% Item 2 20% Item 3 20% Item 4 20% Item 5 20% Measure & Optimize "ควรหยุด" หรือ "ไปต่อ" เพื อหาแนวทางพั ฒนาความสั...
SIMILARWEB หาสถิติการเข้าเว็บ 5 Digital Marketing Tools GOOGLE TREND หาคําฮ็อตฮิต CANVA ทํากราฟฟก
VIDIQ หาสถิติการเข้ามาดูคลิป 5 Digital Marketing Tools KEYWORD SURFER หายอดการหาข้อมูลและราคาทีต้อง จ่ายในการทําโฆษณา
1 เพือหา "ความเจ็บปวดรวด ร้าว" ของเปาหมาย Market Research 2 เปาหมายชอบและอยากได้ อะไร สุดๆ จนต้องหามา ครอบครอง 3 ทําแบบสํา...
"ง่าย" หรือ "ยาก" ถามอีกนิด คิดว่า ปญหาทีว่านี มันทําได้ง่ายหรือยาก ทําแล้ว"ดี"ยังไง ถามต่อ ถ้าแก้ได้แล้วมันดียังไง ว่าวกั...
Thank you Come Hungry Leave Happy
Jun. 18, 2021

Digital Marketing

How to do Digital Marketing
Basic Knowledge on Digital Marketing and Market Research

Digital Marketing

