Obstetrical emergencies 2.12.2020

Obstetric Emergencies Dr. Shazia Iqbal Assistant Professor (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) Director of Medical Education Unit Faculty of Medicine Alfarabi College of Medicine, Riyadh
01 04 0502 03 WHAT IS Obstetric emergencies? The incidence of common obstetric emergencies. TABLE OF CONTENTS 3 The risk f...
4 INTRODUCTION Obstetric emergencies are common and often result in significant maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality.
The incidence of common obstetric emergencies.
6 • Sudden maternal collapse • Massive obstetric hemorrhage • Prolonged pregnancy Talk about.. • Sepsis
Sudden maternal collapse
8 Sudden maternal collapse Maternal collapse is defined as an acute event involving the cardiorespiratory systems and/or b...
9 Initial management Identify life-threatening problems: A- Airway – with cervical spine control. B- Breathing – with vent...
nitial management D: Disability – neurological status using the AVPU score (Alert, responds to Voice, responds to Pain, Un...
Obstetric hemorrhage
12 This is defined as vaginal bleeding after 20 weeks’ gestation. It complicates 2– 5% of pregnancies and most cases invol...
13 Classified into placental, fetal and maternal: Placental causes: placental abruption; placenta praevia. Fetal cause: va...
14 Placental causes are the most worrying, as potentially the mother’s and/or fetus’s life is in danger and often the blee...
15 Placental abruption is the premature separation of the placenta from the uterine wall. The bleeding is maternal and/or ...
16 Placenta praevia A placenta covering or encroaching on the cervical os may be associated with bleeding, either provoked...
17 Management If there is minimal bleeding and the cause is clearly local vaginal bleeding, symptomatic management may be ...
18 Vasa praevia Vasa previa occurs when fetal vessels traverse the fetal membranes over the internal cervical os. These ve...
19 Postpartum haemorrhage Postpartum hemorrhage, defined as blood loss ≥500 ml Postpartum haemorrhage: prevention/risk fac...
2 0 History How much bleeding? Triggering factors (e.g. postcoital bleed). Associated with pain or contractions? Is the ba...
Sepsis
22 Sepsis Maternal sepsis is a severe bacterial infection, usually of the uterus which can occur in pregnant women or more...
23 Maternal sepsis causes fever and one or more of the following: •chills and feeling generally unwell •lower abdominal pa...
25 Physiological parameters Yellow alert Red alert Respiration rate 21–30 < 10 or > 30 Oxygen saturation < 95 Temperature ...
28 How to Management It ?
29 The Surviving Sepsis Campaign Resuscitation bundles have key points in the timely management of sepsis: Obtain blood cu...
3 0 Severe sepsis may be defined as: Temperature >38oC or <36oC. Heart rate >100 beats per minute. Respiratory rate >20 re...
31 Each hospital should have its own antibiotic guidelines as the incidence of resistant organisms, The selection of antib...
Prolonged pregnancy
33 defined as pregnancy continuing beyond 42 weeks’ gestation, occurs in 5–10 per cent of women. Prolonged pregnancy is as...
3 4 -Oxytocin: Intravenous oxytocin infusion should be started after amniotomy. The dose is titrated against the fetal hea...
35 Process of induction of labour: •Membrane sweep •Prostaglandin Vaginal prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) is the usual agent used ...
Obstetrical emergencies 2.12.2020
Obstetrical emergencies 2.12.2020

Obstetric Emergencies

Obstetrical emergencies 2.12.2020

  Obstetric Emergencies Dr. Shazia Iqbal Assistant Professor (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) Director of Medical Education Unit Faculty of Medicine Alfarabi College of Medicine, Riyadh
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 01 04 0502 03 WHAT IS Obstetric emergencies? The incidence of common obstetric emergencies. TABLE OF CONTENTS 3 The risk factors for common obstetric emergencies To be able to understand the early warning signs HOW TO MANGE ?
  4. 4. 4 INTRODUCTION Obstetric emergencies are common and often result in significant maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality.
  5. 5. The incidence of common obstetric emergencies.
  6. 6. 6 • Sudden maternal collapse • Massive obstetric hemorrhage • Prolonged pregnancy Talk about.. • Sepsis
  7. 7. Sudden maternal collapse
  8. 8. 8 Sudden maternal collapse Maternal collapse is defined as an acute event involving the cardiorespiratory systems and/or brain, resulting in a reduced or absent conscious level (and potentially death), at any stage in pregnancy and up to six weeks after delivery.
  9. 9. 9 Initial management Identify life-threatening problems: A- Airway – with cervical spine control. B- Breathing – with ventilation. Look for chest movements, listen for breath sounds and feel for movement of air for a maximum of 10 seconds. If breathing is present, give high- flow oxygen. If breathing is absent, start ventilation. C- Circulation – with haemorrhage control. Minimize aorto-caval compression
  10. 10. nitial management D: Disability – neurological status using the AVPU score (Alert, responds to Voice, responds to Pain, Unresponsive). Following initial resuscitation perform a Glasgow coma score (GCS). GCS ≤8 indicates a compromised airway and will require intubation. E: Exposure – depending on environment. Perform full examination of patient remembering risks of hypothermia (use warming blanket if needed) and patient’s dignity. Monitoring may include non-invasive blood pressure, pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG), end tidal CO2 and respiratory rate. Consider urinary catheter and nasogastric tube depending on circumstances (e.g. hourly urine output is essential in severe pre-eclampsia).
  11. 11. Obstetric hemorrhage
  12. 12. 12 This is defined as vaginal bleeding after 20 weeks’ gestation. It complicates 2– 5% of pregnancies and most cases involve relatively small amounts of blood loss. Antepartum haemorrhage
  13. 13. 13 Classified into placental, fetal and maternal: Placental causes: placental abruption; placenta praevia. Fetal cause: vasa praevia. Maternal causes: vaginal trauma; cervical ectropion; cervical carcinoma; vaginal infection and cervicitis.
  14. 14. 14 Placental causes are the most worrying, as potentially the mother’s and/or fetus’s life is in danger and often the bleeding may be more severe than with other causes such as cervical ectropion. However, any antepartum hemorrhage must always be taken seriously, and any woman presenting with a history of fresh vaginal bleeding must be investigated promptly and properly. The key question is whether the bleeding is placental and is compromising the mother and/or fetus, or whether it has a less significant cause.
  15. 15. 15 Placental abruption is the premature separation of the placenta from the uterine wall. The bleeding is maternal and/or fetal and abruption is acutely dangerous for both the mother and fetus Prevention : Avoidance of precipitating factors such as control of blood pressure, and avoidance of precipitants cocaine and smoking Risk factors: Hypertension , smoking, trauma to the maternal abdomen, cocaine, multiple pregnancy Placental abruption
  16. 16. 16 Placenta praevia A placenta covering or encroaching on the cervical os may be associated with bleeding, either provoked or spontaneous. The bleeding is from the maternal not fetal circulation and is more likely to compromise the mother than the fetus Prevention: avoidance of non clinically indicated caesarean section Risk factors : multiple gestastion, previous cesarean section, uterine structural anomaly Warning sign : Low lying placenta at 20 week anomaly scan , maternal collapse, felling cold , light headeness, distress and panic
  17. 17. 17 Management If there is minimal bleeding and the cause is clearly local vaginal bleeding, symptomatic management may be given (for example antifungal preparations for candidiasis) as long as there is reasonable certainty that cervical carcinoma is excluded by smear history and direct visualization of the cervix.
  18. 18. 18 Vasa praevia Vasa previa occurs when fetal vessels traverse the fetal membranes over the internal cervical os. These vessels may be from either a velamentous insertion of the umbilical cord or may be joining an accessory (succenturiate) placental lobe to the main disc of the placenta. The diagnosis is usually suspected when either spontaneous or artificial rupture of the membranes is accompanied by painless fresh vaginal bleeding from rupture of the fetal vessels. This condition is associated with a very high perinatal mortality from fetal exsanguination. If the baby is still alive, once the diagnosis is suspected the immediate course of action is delivery by emergency caesarean section.
  19. 19. 19 Postpartum haemorrhage Postpartum hemorrhage, defined as blood loss ≥500 ml Postpartum haemorrhage: prevention/risk factors/warning signs Prevention: haemoglobin levels below the normal range for pregnancy should be investigated and iron supplementation considered if indicated to optimize haemoglobin prior to delivery. Prophylactic use of oxytocin agents for high- risk patients. Risk factors for uterine atony (commonest cause of haemorrhage): macrosomia, multiple pregnancy, prolonged labour, oxytocin use, induction of labour, grand multiparity, polyhydramnios, antepartum haemorrhage, placental abruption.
  20. 20. 2 0 History How much bleeding? Triggering factors (e.g. postcoital bleed). Associated with pain or contractions? Is the baby moving? Last cervical smear (date/normal or abnormal)? Examination Pulse, blood pressure. Is the uterus soft or tender and firm? Fetal heart auscultation/CTG. Speculum vaginal examination, with particular importance placed on visualizing the cervix (having established that placenta is not a praevia, preferably using a portable ultrasound machine). Investigations Depending on the degree of bleeding, full blood count, clotting and, if suspected praevia/abruption, cross-match 6 units of blood. Ultrasound (fetal size, presentation, amniotic fluid, placental position and morphology).
  21. 21. Sepsis
  22. 22. 22 Sepsis Maternal sepsis is a severe bacterial infection, usually of the uterus which can occur in pregnant women or more commonly, in the days following childbirth Bacteria called group A Streptococcus (GAS) are an important cause of maternal sepsis. GAS usually cause mild throat infections and skin infections, or may have no symptoms at all.
  23. 23. 23 Maternal sepsis causes fever and one or more of the following: •chills and feeling generally unwell •lower abdominal pain •foul-smelling vaginal discharge •bleeding from the vagina (blood loss may be heavy for the first few days but will gradually become less) •dizziness and collapse. What are the symptoms?
  24. 24. 25 Physiological parameters Yellow alert Red alert Respiration rate 21–30 < 10 or > 30 Oxygen saturation < 95 Temperature 35–36 < 35 or > 38 Systolic blood pressure 150–160 or 90–100 < 90 or > 160 Diastolic blood pressure 90–100 > 100 Heart rate 100–120 or 40–50 > 120 or < 40 Pain score 2–3 Neurological response Voice Unresponsive, pain A modified early obstetric warning system (MEOWS)
  25. 25. 26
  26. 26. 27
  27. 27. 28 How to Management It ?
  28. 28. 29 The Surviving Sepsis Campaign Resuscitation bundles have key points in the timely management of sepsis: Obtain blood cultures prior to antibiotic administration. Administer broad-spectrum antibiotic within 1 hour of recognition of severe sepsis. Every 1 hour delay in administrating antibiotics increases mortality by approximately 8%. Measure serum lactate. In the event of hypotension and/or a serum lactate ≥4 mmol/l, deliver an initial minimum 20 ml/kg of crystalloid or an equivalent. If there is no response, administer vasopressors for hypotension that is not responding to initial fluid resuscitation to maintain mean arterial pressure (MAP) ≥65 mmHg. In the event of persistent hypotension despite fluid resuscitation and/or lactate ≥4 mmol/l, aim to achieve a central venous pressure (CVP) of ≥8 mmHg or a central .
  29. 29. 3 0 Severe sepsis may be defined as: Temperature >38oC or <36oC. Heart rate >100 beats per minute. Respiratory rate >20 respirations per minute. White cell count >17 × 109/l or <4 × 109/l with >10% immature band forms. Severe sepsis has a higher maternity mortality and requires aggressive prompt treatment and timely involvement of the multidisciplinary team.
  30. 30. 31 Each hospital should have its own antibiotic guidelines as the incidence of resistant organisms, The selection of antibiotics should be guided by risk factors and potential sources of sepsis. A combination of either piperacillin/tazobactam or a carbapenem plus clindamycin provides very broad coverage for the treatment of severe sepsis. Other antibiotic options include: Co-amoxyclav Clindamycin Gentamicin
  31. 31. Prolonged pregnancy
  32. 32. 33 defined as pregnancy continuing beyond 42 weeks’ gestation, occurs in 5–10 per cent of women. Prolonged pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of still- birth, though the absolute risk of this remains low. Induction of labour for pro- longed pregnancy is recommended between 41 and 42 weeks’ gestation.
  33. 33. 3 4 -Oxytocin: Intravenous oxytocin infusion should be started after amniotomy. The dose is titrated against the fetal heart rate and contractions, with the aim of achieving three or four contractions every 10 min. - Fetal monitoring during induction of labour: Electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) should be carried out before and after either insertion of prostaglandin or amniotomy. Following this, intermittent auscultation is reasonable until either labour is established or oxytocin is commenced, from which point continuous EFM is required. - Expectant management of prolonged pregnancy: In a woman who declines induction of labour for prolonged pregnancy beyond 42 weeks’ ges- tation, increased antenatal monitoring consisting of at least twice-weekly cardiotocography and ultrasound estimation of maximum amniotic pool depth should be offered.
  34. 34. 35 Process of induction of labour: •Membrane sweep •Prostaglandin Vaginal prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) is the usual agent used for induction of labour. •Amniotomy: Artificial rupture of the membranes is performed once the Bishop score is 6 or more.
  35. 35. 36 THANKS
  36. 36. Refrence • obstetrics by ten teachers. • OXFORD OBG. • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC59 10060/

