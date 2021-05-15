Medical Microbiology Study Guide by Shayne McKee (PharmD 2022)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module 1 Objectives Module 1.1 – Immune:Microbe Interactions 1. Recall the key concepts of the immune system: innate vs. a...
 This pathway utilizes MHC I and is often used for viruses. You can remember that the Cytosolic (endogenous) pathway is u...
 In this pathway, the main contributor is MHC II and usually starts with bacteria outside the cell. MHC II is only used i...
 In fetal life, monomer IgG is the only immunoglobulin capable of crossing the placenta.  As a neonate, the maternal IgG...
o Lactoferrin – binds free iron, upon which microbes rely o Defensin – forms pores in bacterial membranes to allow efflux ...
o Secretary: membrane markers, enzymes, receptors, oxidases  Examples of neutrophil weaponry: o Enzymes: lysozyme, NADPH ...
 Bacteria use their surface molecules as ligands to establish strong adhesion to the surfaces of host epithelial cells. ...
4. Know the contribution of adaptive immunity and inflammationto the defense against extracellular bacteria. Adaptive Immu...
 More often, the dendritic cells will acquire fragments of infected cells and bacteria. When Salmonella enterica uses its...
3. Know how they evade the host immune system  Prevention of the phagolysosome formation that is normally responsible for...
2. Describe innate immunity against viral infections Cytokines  Immune cells use TLR-3,7,8,9, and 13 to recognize viruses...
When NK cells recognize a normal healthy cell:  The KIRs (CD159a, CD158, CD94) bind to HLA (the “self” version of MHC I) ...
3. Describe adaptive immunity against viral infections The adaptive systemis more useful in secondary or continuing infect...
Module 2 Objectives Module 2.1 – Introduction to Microbiology 1. Describe the morphologyof bacteria Characteristics:  Pro...
 Serratia  Pseudomonas  Bacteroides Spiral   Treponema Branching filamentous growth (like fungi)  Actinomyces nocard...
 Neonatal meningitis  Intra-abdominal infections  Wounds Klebsiella oxytoca  UTIs  Intra-abdominal infections Klebsie...
Structure Function Chemical Composition Peptidoglycan Gives rigid support Sugar backbone with peptide side chains that are...
Periplasm Contain hydrolytic enzymes that can destroy antibiotics Space between plasma membrane and outer membrane 4. Comp...
5. List bacterial virulence factors Brief definitions:  An endotoxin is released when the bacteria undergoes lysis  An e...
 Can help propel bacteria up the urethra into bladder  Found primarily in gram-negative rods  Can be used to identify b...
Types of Growth  Obligate aerobes (A) – require oxygen, oxygen is the hydrogen acceptor (mycobacterium tuberculosis)  Ob...
Alternative Methods of Growth/DNA transfer Transformation  Naked DNA fragments from one bacterium bind to cell wall and a...
Module 2.2 – Blood Culture Review 1. Describe the role of blood cultures in diagnosing Infections Blood culture testing al...
1. After blood is collected, if organisms are present then the bottle will increase levels of CO2 from the bacteria’s meta...
3. Interpret a gram stain If a blood culture result is positive, a gram stain is warranted.  Gram positive organisms will...
Module 2.3 – Urine Culture and Urinalysis 1. Interpret urinalysis results pH  Normal urine pH is 5.5-6.5 (slightly acidic...
 Squamous epithelial cells  Casts may be seen in severe infection  May see presence of bacteria 2. Describe the role of...
o Refrigerate if possible o Preservatives like boric acid maintain quality for 24-48 hours  Contamination can arise from ...
Direct examination of the collection/specimen  Confirms material submitted is representative or acceptable  Identifies c...
o Permits recovery of H. influenzae and other fastidious organisms  MacConkey agar o Permits recovery of gram-negative or...
Although the most common and least expensive technique is the swab, collection technique depends on the type of wound Coll...
3. Recall joint fluid analysis values used to assess infectionand inflammation Joint Fluid Analysis: 4. Identify variables...
1. Define qualitative and quantitative antimicrobial testing methodologies Qualitative  Disk diffusion (Kirby-Bauer metho...
 E-test o Provides precise scale of MICs o Can be used for resistance detection o The test strip is in gradient dilutions...
See above 4. Interpret MICs and apply it to antibiotic selection Three interpretations of a MIC: 1) Resistant  Proper the...
5. Describe the factors consideredin the setting of breakpoints Breakpoints are concentrations of antibiotic that best pre...
o Agglutination reactions (Latex, coagulase tests)  The coagulase test differentiates between staph aureus (agglutination...
o Ebstein-barr Virus (mononucleosis) Immunochromatographic tests (lateral flow assays)  Results can be qualitative or sem...
Influenza Immunoassay Tests  Quick (30min), simple, can be used at bedside/office  False-negatives are common, false pos...
ELISA 1) Enzyme conjugates (antibody plus enzyme) are added to a well with the sample (antigen) in it.  The enzyme linked...
Nucleic acid tests are highly sensitive and specific and are slowly replacing many rapid diagnostic tests. 2. Describe dif...
o When the bound rRNA is amplified and fluorescence detected, a unique color will appear for the specific species or organ...
Sensititre YeastOne – A colorimetric microdilution test  Each plate/well is dosed with antifungal agents in specific dilu...
4. List non-culture methods used to improve Candida diagnosis (1,3)-Beta-D-Glucan Assay - used for early detection  A ser...
Module 3 - Gram Positive Bacteria Streptococcus Species Summary
All spp: Gram positive cocci in chains, catalase negative, coagulase negative, facultative anaerobes. Streptococcus pyogen...
 If not treated quickly/delayed: o Glomerulonephritis – occurs 1 week after skin infection or pharyngitis o Rheumatic fev...
 An extracellular bacterial pathogen  Adheres to cells and replicates  Disease caused by its ability to produce an inte...
 #1 cause of meningitis in neonates o Non-pregnancy related  Bacteremia  Female genital tract infection  Skin and soft...
Staphylococci Species Summary Staphylococcusaureus Morphology & Characteristics  Gram positive  Cocci  Clusters  Beta-...
 MecA gene acquisition – PBP2 (penicillin binding protein) mutated to PBP2A. o Granted resistance to methicillin, oxacill...
Once a patient has MRSA colonization, decolonization occurs via intranasal mupirocin and chlorhexidine baths Staphylococcu...
 Coagulase negative
Bacillus Species Summary All spp: saprophytic (needs only carbon and nitrogen for energy/growth), usually not associated w...
Bacillus cereus  Gray to white, “ground glass” appearance  Hemolysis: beta  Motility: swarming – group movement  Cereu...
 Acid fast test: negative  Facultative anaerobe  Non-sporulating  Non-motile  Commonly found on skin and in mucous me...
Listeria  Commonly found in soil, water, poultry, cattle, and raw milk – but not often in humans.  Gram positive rod  A...
Actinomycetes Summary  A bacterium that appears like a fungi and form hyphae-likestructures  Make long, beaded, branchin...
o Causes device-related infections, endocarditis, septic arthritis, and corneal ulcers.  Treatment: macrolides, cephalosp...
 Obtainable only from the California Department of Public Health o Note that infant botulism is caused by ingestion of sp...
o DT (diptheriae and tetanus)  For use in children 7 years or younger  This vaccine is used when patients have some kind...
3) Diarrheal illness  Occurs when the spores germinate in food  Can lead to toxin production in the gut and watery diarr...
 Advise patient to seek care if he or she experiences watery stool that does not go away, abdominal pain, and fever while...
o The species is genetically (intrinsically) resistant to cephalosporins o Most are penicillin resistant o Vancomycin resi...
Module 4 – Gram-Negative Bacteria Enterobacter Family Overview Includes Escherichia, Klebsiella, Enterobacter, Citrobacter...
o The cellular envelope which consists of an inner membrane, periplasmic space, and the outer membrane  Inner membrane: ...
Escherichia Species Summary (Enterobacter family )  Very distinguishable from other Enterobacter spp. because it is motil...
 Varying levels of severity – simple mild diarrhea/food poisoning to hemorrhagic colitis and death.  Caused by productio...
o Gram negative facultative anaerobe o Lactose fermentation positive o Oxidase test negative o Hemolysis negative o Voges-...
o *When the bacteria are producing the ESBL enzyme, such as in some nosocomial isolates, you can only use meropenem Entero...
Citrobacter koseri and Citrobacter freundii Characteristics:  Can use citrate as their only carbon source  Produce H2S ...
Infections:  Mostly associated with UTIs (with indwelling [inside the body] catheter use)  Respiratory tract infections ...
 Beware of plasmid-based antibiotic resistance. Follow up treatment with susceptibility tests.  Prevention of infection ...
Shigella  Infection with shigella is often limited to the GI tract with invasion of the mucosal cells in the intestines. ...
 Oxidase test negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction positive  Motile (swarming, cilia)  Normal GI microbiota Morganella M...
Pseudomonas aeruginosa Summary Pseudomonasaeruginosa  Characteristics o Gram-negative rod, facultative anaerobe o Oxidase...
 Outer membrane changes resulting in a less net negative charge, resulting in less attractive force for positively charge...
  1. 1. Module 1 Objectives Module 1.1 – Immune:Microbe Interactions 1. Recall the key concepts of the immune system: innate vs. adaptive immunity Feature Innate Adaptive Time of Response Rapid (minutes/hours) Slower (days/weeks) Diversity Limited to classes or groups of microbes Very large; specific for each unique antigen Microbe Recognition General patterns; nonspecific Specific to microbes and antigens Nonself recognition Yes Yes Response to repeated infection Similar with each exposure Immunologic memory; more rapid and efficient response with subsequent exposure Defense Barriers (skin, mucous membranes), phagocytes, inflammation, fever Cell killing; tagging of antigen by antibody for removal Cells Phagocytes (macrophages, neutrophils), natural killer cells, dendritic cells T and B lymphocytes Molecules Cytokines, complement proteins, acute-phase proteins, soluble mediators Antibodies, cytokines 2. Know the key steps and consequences of the two antigen presentationpathways The Cytosolic (Endogenous) Pathway
  2. 2.  This pathway utilizes MHC I and is often used for viruses. You can remember that the Cytosolic (endogenous) pathway is used for viruses by remembering that a virus must first be inside the cell (e.g. cytosol), or inject its contents into the cell, to produce an effect. MHC I is on almost all cells.  The first step occurs when the cell notices foreign proteins and tags them with ubiquitin. This tagging causes the proteins to be degraded by a proteasome, forming small peptides.  Transporter Associated with Antigen Processing (TAP) will then take these peptides and transport them to the endoplasmic reticulum, where it will encounter MHC I.  MHC I takes the foreign peptides from TAP, passes through the Golgi, and presents them at the cell’s plasma membrane.  Presentation of the antigen activates CD8 cytotoxic T cells and release perforin and granzyme. Perforin forms a pore, granzyme enters. With this, the cell is killed. The Endocytic (Exogenous) Pathway
  3. 3.  In this pathway, the main contributor is MHC II and usually starts with bacteria outside the cell. MHC II is only used in professional antigen-presenting cells (dendritic cells, B cells, etc)  First, the microbe is phagocytosed into an endosome (phagosome) and this phagosome fuses with a lysosome, forming a phagolysosome. This is where the bacteria are degraded into peptide fragments.  Separate from the phagolysosome in the ER and the Golgi, MHC II is being formed/processed. o The two chains are formed (MHC-II alpha and beta) and connect with CD74 – a protein that rests in the antigen binding portion of MHC II, effectively preventing peptide binding. o When the MHC II-CD74 complex fuses with the phagolysosome, Cathepsin S cleaves CD74 into CLIP (Class II associated invariant chain peptide). o Here, the peptide fragment can take the place of CLIP with the help of HLA-DM.  HLA-DM leaves and the MHC II and antigen complex are presented at the plasma membrane.  The antigen is eventually recognized by CD4 T cells that become activated and begin to stimulate B cells to produce plasma cells (antibodies), and memory B cells. 3. Know the key features of early life immune responses and relevance to vaccination
  4. 4.  In fetal life, monomer IgG is the only immunoglobulin capable of crossing the placenta.  As a neonate, the maternal IgG levels decline 3-6 months after birth as the baby begins to activate its own immune system.  While breastfeeding, maternal IgA, immune cells, cytokines, chemokines and growth factors are passed in breast milk. o Levels are much greater in colostrum than mature milk. o IgA is involved in mucosal immunity, protecting against GI and respiratory infections.  Babies have a greater response to peptide antigens than polysaccharide antigens. o Thus, the Hepatitis B vaccine is given at birth and the polio vaccine given at 2 months (both are peptides) o Polysaccharide-based pneumococcal vaccine is given at age 2. Module 1.2 – Extracellular Bacteria 1. Know how the innate immune systemdefends against bacteria at body’s surface Skin Our keratinized skin offers a relatively impermeable barrier for bacteria. We have glands that secrete lysozyme, toxic lipids (sebum), and hydrogen ions that alter pH. Mucosa (mechanical and bactericidal mechanisms)  These cells are not keratinized and areas include the GI, nasopharynx, upper airway, urinary and reproductive tracts.  Pathogenic bacteria can reside in mucosa without causing issue, however, bacteria are also able to passively enter tissue to cause infection.  Local bacterial proliferation is controlled by mechanical cleaning and lack of available free iron, which a lot of microbes depend on.  In the GI tract, we are protected from bacteria via: o Peristaltic motility o Mucus secretion o Stomach acid o Bile (used as a detergent)  In the lower respiratory tract, a sterile environment is maintained via constant mucosal movement and removal via cilia. Additionally, mucosal epithelial cells do not mount an inflammatory response against bacteria that colonize there. o Epithelial damage from smoking or viral/bacterial infections reduces mucociliary movement and promotes opportunistic infections  Bactericidal agents in mucosal fluids include:
  5. 5. o Lactoferrin – binds free iron, upon which microbes rely o Defensin – forms pores in bacterial membranes to allow efflux of iron/nutrients o Lysozyme – breaks bacterial peptidoglycan o IgA – interferes with bacterial adhesion, inactivates toxins, promotes bacterial aggregation for removal by mucus 2. Know how the innate immune systemdefends against extracellular bacteria inside the body The innate immune systemprovides a rapid response for removal of bacteria.  In the blood stream, the complement system and neutrophils are used  In the tissue, macrophages engulf bacteria and then neutrophils infiltrate. The complement system  A collection of about 20 inactive proteins made by the liver and are abundantly present in the blood  There are three complement pathways o 1) Lectin pathway: has Mannose Binding Lectin that recognizes bacterial poly- mannose o 2) Classical pathway: has Complement C1 that recognizes IgG-tagged bacteria o 3) Alternative pathway: has complement C3 that interacts with bacteria  Pathways generates the membrane attack complex (MAC) in the bacteria membrane, which allows water to enter and lyse the bacteria.  Pathways promote formation of C3a that tags bacteria for phagocytosis  Pathways promote formation of C3a and C5a to induce neutrophil infiltration (C5a is a chemoattractant) Neutrophils  The most abundant immune cell  They become activated by using their toll like receptors (TLRs) o TLR2 recognizes the peptidoglycan of gram-positive bacteria o TLR4 recognizes the LPS of gram-negative bacteria  They have Complement receptors to recognize complement-tagged bacteria  They have Fc receptors to recognize Ig-tagged bacteria  Neutrophils phagocytose and kill bacteria, and infiltrate tissue in response to chemoattractant signals from tissue macrophages.  Neutrophil weaponry – Granules o Primarily hydrolytic enzymes o Secondary: enzymes, receptors, oxidases o Tertiary: enzymes, receptors, oxidases
  6. 6. o Secretary: membrane markers, enzymes, receptors, oxidases  Examples of neutrophil weaponry: o Enzymes: lysozyme, NADPH oxidase complex o Receptors: TLRs, complement receptors, Fc receptors, Formyl peptide receptor (recognizes bacterial fMLP) o Defensins: small proteins forming pores to lyse gram negative and gram-positive bacteria, as well as fungi, yeast, and certain viruses. o Lactoferrin: an iron chelator; makes iron unavailable for microbial growth o Proteinases: MMP-8 and MMP-9 are matrix metalloproteinases that break down collagen. Elastases break down elastin. o Neutrophil free radicals: NADPH oxidase (comprised of p22, gp91 [membrane bound] and p40, p47, and p67 [cytosolic] subunits) generates superoxide anions.  Superoxide anions can be converted to hydroxy radicals via SOD and Fe2+ via a Fenton reaction.  Cellular bleach (hypochlorous acid) is created from hydrogen peroxide using free chloride ions and the myeloperoxidase enzyme.  These radicals attack nucleic acid, protein and lipid molecules to destroy the ingested microbe.  There is a disease associated with the inability of neutrophils to produce superoxide radicals called Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD) o The disease is an inherited mutation effecting the NADPH oxidase subunits and is X-linked, so mostly effects boys. o These patients cannot fight off bacterial or fungal infections that are usually mild or nothing to worry about in normal individuals. They are susceptible to repeated infections. 3. Know how extracellular bacteria evade the immune system Bacterial evasion of skin and mucosal mechanisms and barriers:  Physical injury to skin  Mucosal bacteria can passively enter tissue  Mucosal bacteria can also actively invade deeper tissues through multiple mechanisms including using enzymes to destroy tight junctions.  H. pylori produces urease to generate ammonia to neutralize stomach acid  Inflammation caused by initial bacterial infection could lead to tissue damage, allowing bacterial entry. Bacterial evasion while inside the body:
  7. 7.  Bacteria use their surface molecules as ligands to establish strong adhesion to the surfaces of host epithelial cells.  Bacteria can compete with host cells for iron and blood (for nutrients) o N. meningitidis can steal iron from the host’s transferrin o E. coli can secrete high affinity iron chelators (siderophores) to steal soluble iron in the local environment before taking it up and releasing it into their cytoplasm.  Bacteria can utilize capsules to reduce immune cell recognition o Capsules can allow for mimicry of other cells, making them look like eukaryotic cells o Capsules can mask their surface antigenic epitopes so that our receptors cannot detect them o Capsules can render antibodies and complements ineffective by making the respective structures they bind to inaccessible, making them safe from phagocytosis o Capsules can be responsible for phase variation, where the capsule is found in high amounts when needing to evade host immune responses, low amounts when needing to adhere to or enter host cells, and high amounts again after gaining access to deeper tissues to protect against leukocytes within those tissues.  Bacteria can reduce tagging and phagocytosis o Along with masking and making their receptors inaccessible, proteins in the bacteria’s outer layer can inhibit complement deposition  E.g. Proteins PspA and PspC in pneumococci  E.g. C3 binding protein in S. pneumoniae o Proteins in the outer layer can also prevent antibody binding  E.g. protein A in staph aureus o Bacteria can also activate Immunoglobulin proteases.  E.g. in Neisseria, the proteases remove the Fc fragment. This effectively prevents opsonization AND covers up its bacterial antigen!  Bacteria also have various ways to reduce their chance of getting killed o S. pneumoniae can use pneumolysin to deplete complement proteins (which would reduce MACs) o S. pyogenes and B. streptococci can use C5a peptidase to reduce neutrophil infiltration o S. aureus uses antioxidants to inactivate free radicals o E. Coli uses catalase to convert hydrogen peroxide to water – preventing formation of hypochlorous acid and hydroxy free radicals
  8. 8. 4. Know the contribution of adaptive immunity and inflammationto the defense against extracellular bacteria. Adaptive Immunity  Antibodies generated can inactivate virulence factors, inactivate toxins, increase phagocytosis and provide antigen-specific IgA for mucosal defense Inflammation  Acute (local) inflammation o Local vasculature response to limit injury/infection o Neutrophil infiltration kills bacteria  Systemic inflammation o Acute phase protein production to tag or kill invading bacteria (e.g. C-reactive protein production) o Release of cytokines to further activate immune cells o Stimulation of WBC production o Fever generation to reduce bacterial activity o Increased serum transferrin to bind free iron o Increased tissue iron storage Module 1.3 – Intracellular Bacteria 1. Know how the adaptive immune system defends against intracellular bacteria The defenses against intracellular bacteria are not well understood and the responses are not as effective when compared to extracellular bacteria. Briefly, the innate response can utilize an inflammasome that can detect intracellular bacterial fragments in macrophages that can induce cytokine production and apoptosis of the infected cell. The Adaptive systemis the major contributor to intracellular defense.  Dendritic cells  Dendritic cells are not often targets for intracellular bacterial infection, although dendritic cells in the spleen can be directly infected by L. monocytogenes. They would then present MHC I and be killed by CD8 T cells.
  9. 9.  More often, the dendritic cells will acquire fragments of infected cells and bacteria. When Salmonella enterica uses its T3SS to enter epithelial cells, dendritic cells will phagocytose fragments of the infected epithelial cell and then present as MHC II to CD4 T cells. o Dendritic cells induce activation of CD4+ T cells, causing themto produce IFN-gamma o IFN-gamma activated bacteria-infected macrophages to enhance ROS and NOS production to kill the bacteria.  Macrophage ROS produced by NADPH oxidase. Their RNS are generated by iNOS (inducible nitric oxide synthase).  ROS (O2-) and RNS (NO) can form even more toxic peroxynitrite (ONOO-)  Patients with low CD4+ T cells (HIV/AIDS patients) are particularly susceptible to infection with M. tuberculosis, M. avium complex and certain species of Salmonella. 2. Know how intracellular bacteria enter host cells First, it’s important to know which cells bacteria target most frequently, and those include:  “First encounter” barrier cells – epithelial cells in the mucosa, GI and respiratory tracts  “First encounter” immune cells – macrophages (monocytes), neutrophils, etc.  “Barrier/lining” cells – endothelial cells  Other cells including hepatocytes, erythrocytes and Schwann cells When the immune cells phagocytose the bacterium due to recognition of its PAMPs, some bacteria have mechanisms that allow them to survive inside the cell. Oftentimes the bacteria stay inside vacuoles in the cytoplasm, leaving them free to replicate and feed off the host cell’s nutrients. When non-immune cells are targets for bacteria it gets a little different. Non-immune cells cannot actively recognize and phagocytose bacteria. Instead, bacteria induce their own phagocytosis. As an example, consider the Salmonella enterica bacteria. When this bacterium encounters the GI epithelial cell surface, it produces a “needle” complex (a type 3 secretion system, T3SS). The needle goes entirely through the epithelial cell membrane and into its cytosol, where it then injects effector proteins into the epithelial cell that induce cytoskeleton rearrangement. This results in engulfment of the bacterium. While in the host cell, it remains in its original vacuole and replicates.
  10. 10. 3. Know how they evade the host immune system  Prevention of the phagolysosome formation that is normally responsible for degrading the bacteria into peptides. Specifically, lysosomal acidification can be impaired, resulting in inhibition of fusion between the lysosome and phagosome (mycobacterium)  Prevention of free radical-mediated killing in neutrophils via inhibiting proper NADPH oxidase assembly, preventing free radical generation (anaplasma phagocytophylum)  Escaping from phagosome and entering the cytosol – some bacteria can rupture the phagosome (listeria monocytogenes via listeriolysin) o Advantage of this mechanism:  The bacterium can replicate rapidly because of the abundant nutrients in the cytosol  The bacterium can spread easily to neighboring host cells o Disadvantage of this mechanism:  Bacterial proteins may be processed and presented via MHC I, resulting in killing of both the host cell and the bacterium. o The success of controlling infection depends both on the rate of bacterial proliferation and abundance of CD8 T cells (e.g. Herpes virus and mycobacterium tuberculosis replicates very slowly and so less chance of being detected and producing an immune response). Not ideal for a rapidly replicating bacterium, such as Salmonella enterica – which would produce a robust immune response. Module 1.4 – Viruses 1. Know the types of viral infections “Hit and run” (e.g. influenza)  Virus infects the host, replicates rapidly, spreads to next host easily  Requires robust immune response to control infection “Hit and hide” (e.g. HIV)  Virus infects host and then viral load drops due to an immune response but does not kill all of the virus  Virus remains in host and the host either clears the virus or becomes a victim of it
  11. 11. 2. Describe innate immunity against viral infections Cytokines  Immune cells use TLR-3,7,8,9, and 13 to recognize viruses. TLR recognition activates cytokine production in the immune cell  Viral infection causes almost all cell types to produce the type I cytokine IFN-1, mainly coming from dendritic cells, and the type II cytokine IFN-gamma is produced from T and NK cells. o IFN-1 is highly potent against viruses. It can:  Reduce host cell viral receptor expression to reduce viral entry  Inhibit viral protein synthesis in the host cell  Activate macrophages and NK cells  Promote overall immune responses  The viral dsRNA can also be recognized by enzymes (PKR [protein kinase R], RNAse L-2- 5A-dependent ribonuclease) that can inhibit viral protein synthesis and induce cytokine production. NK Cells  Have KIR (Killing Inhibiting Receptors) CD159a, CD158, CD94  Have KAR (Killing Activating Receptors) CD314  Have SHP-1: an SH2 domain-containing the phosphatase 1 protein (inactive when free, becomes an active phosphatase enzyme when bound to KIRs)  Have DAP10: activates PI3 kinase when bound to the CD314 KAR  Have perforin and granzyme that kill infected cells. Notice the KIR, KARs, and DAP10 are membrane bound
  12. 12. When NK cells recognize a normal healthy cell:  The KIRs (CD159a, CD158, CD94) bind to HLA (the “self” version of MHC I)  SHP-1 bound to KIRs dephosphorylates, confirming “selfness” & inhibits NK cell activation. When NK cells recognize a virus-infected cell:  If a host is infected, the HLA self-molecules go away, resulting in inactivation of the inhibitory pathway (because KIR’s no longer have anything to bind to)  Now, however, MHC-I is present in the form of MIC A/B (which is not present on the surface of healthy cells).  This MIC A/B is bound by the KAR CD314 located on the NK cell.  The KAR is bound by DAP10, activating PI3 Kinase, which tells the NK cell to activate and kill the infected cell with perforin/granzyme
  13. 13. 3. Describe adaptive immunity against viral infections The adaptive systemis more useful in secondary or continuing infections since it takes about 2 weeks to make antibodies following an infection. Dendritic cells present to CD4 T cells, which activate B cells to make antibodies. Antibody effects on viruses:  Neutralizes viral pathogens  Inhibits viral entry  IgG able to cross placenta to protect fetus  IgG and IgA in breast milk to protect newborn 4. Know key features of viral immune evasive mechanisms Escape by hiding  Select mutants that change molecular identity  Residing in a site that lacks many immune cells. Escape by destroying immune cells  Killing off T cells via pyroptosis – an inflammasome induced and caspase-1 mediated cell death Interfering with innate immunity response signaling pathways  Viruses can interfere with TLR-mediated activation and inflammatory response  IFN signaling pathway Escape by altering host cell MHC expression to avoid NK cell killing of the infected host cell Interfering with MHC I expression to avoid presentation and antibody generation
  14. 14. Module 2 Objectives Module 2.1 – Introduction to Microbiology 1. Describe the morphologyof bacteria Characteristics:  Prokaryotic  Unicellular  1-5um in diameter (smaller than WBCs at 12-15um)  No membrane-bound organelles  The nucleoid contains both DNA and RNA  They have a rigid cell wall with peptidoglycan  Some have motility  Bacteria replicate via binary fission Morphology:  Cocci (circular)  Bacilli (rods)  Spirochete (spiral)  Pleomorphic (lack a distinct shape) “KNOW”: Morphology Gram-positive Gram-negative Cocci (circular)  Staphylococcus (clusters)  Streptococcus (chains)  Enterococcus (pairs and chains)  Neisseria (diplococci) Bacillus (rod)  Listeria  Clostridium  E. Coli  Shigella  Klebsiella
  15. 15.  Serratia  Pseudomonas  Bacteroides Spiral   Treponema Branching filamentous growth (like fungi)  Actinomyces nocardia  2. Recall major infections caused by key bacteria Organism Major infection Staphylococcus aureus  Boils  Impetigo  Wound infection  Osteomyelitis  Bacteremia  Pneumonia  Endocarditis Staphylococcus saprophyticus  Urinary tract infections Streptococcus pyogenes  Tonsillitis  Impetigo  Cellulitis  Necrotizing fasciitis  Rheumatic fever  Acute pharyngitis (strep throat, most common) Streptococcus algalactiae  Most common cause of Neonatal sepsis Streptococcus pneumoniae  Pneumonia, meningitis, otitis media Listeria monocytogenes  Neonatal sepsis  Meningitis E. coli  UTIs  Bacteremia
  16. 16.  Neonatal meningitis  Intra-abdominal infections  Wounds Klebsiella oxytoca  UTIs  Intra-abdominal infections Klebsiella pneumoniae  UTIs  Intra-abdominal infections Proteus mirabilis  UTIs Serratia marcescens  Wounds Shigella dysenteriae  Infectious diarrhea Neisseria meningitidis  Meningitis  Bacteremia Neisseria gonorrhea  Gonorrhea  Pelvic inflammatory disease Pseudomonas aeruginosa  Pneumonia  Bacteremia Clostridium tetani (+)  Tetanus Clostridium perfringens (+)  Gas gangrene  Food poisoning  Wound infections Clostridium difficile (+)  Diarrhea Bacteroides fragilis (-)  Intra-abdominal infections Staphylococci (gram-positive cocci in clusters) Streptococci (gram-positive cocci in chains) Non-spore forming Bacillus (rods) Enterobacteriaceae (gram-negative rods) Gram-negative cocci and cocci-bacilli Pseudomonads (gram-negative rod) Anaerobes 3. Recognize the components of a bacterial cell and their function
  17. 17. Structure Function Chemical Composition Peptidoglycan Gives rigid support Sugar backbone with peptide side chains that are cross-linked **Found only in bacterial cell wall **D and L amino acids (D AA’s not found in eukaryotic cell walls) **Major target for antimicrobials Surface fibers of gram- positive bacteria A major surface antigen, although rarely used in laboratory diagnosis Teichoic acid Outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria  Lipid A  Polysaccharide An endotoxin Major surface antigen frequently used in laboratory diagnosis Cytoplasmic membrane Site of oxidative and transport enzymes Lipoprotein bilayer without sterols Ribosome Protein synthesis, site of action for antibiotics RNA and protein 50S and 30S subunits Nucleoid Genetic material DNA Mesosome Cell division Invagination of plasma membrane
  18. 18. Periplasm Contain hydrolytic enzymes that can destroy antibiotics Space between plasma membrane and outer membrane 4. Compare and contrast gram-positive and gram- negative bacteria cell wall Component Gram-positive Cells Gram-negative cells Peptidoglycan Thicker, multilayered Thinner, single layer Teichoic acids Yes No Lipopolysaccharide (endotoxin) No Yes Lipid content Low lipid content High lipid content Periplasmic space No Yes Porin channel No Yes Response to lysozyme and penicillin attack Vulnerable to lysozyme and penicillin attack *because there is no outer membrane layer* Resistant to lysozyme and penicillin attack *protected by its outer membrane layer* Note they are exact opposites. Just remember one column and you’ll know the other.
  19. 19. 5. List bacterial virulence factors Brief definitions:  An endotoxin is released when the bacteria undergoes lysis  An exotoxin is a protein released by both gram negative and positive bacteria. Can be a neurotoxin or enterotoxin. LPS  Located on the outer membrane of the cell wall of gram-negative bacteria.  Is an endotoxin  Causes fever and shock secondary to infection  Lipid-A is responsible for its toxic effects Capsule  Limits phagocytosis  Allows adherence to human tissue  Can be used to identify bacteria as composition is species specific  Can be used as an antigen in some vaccines Flagella
  20. 20.  Can help propel bacteria up the urethra into bladder  Found primarily in gram-negative rods  Can be used to identify bacteria Pili (Fimbriae)  Hair-like filaments that are shorter than flagella  Found mainly on gram-negative organisms  Mediate attachment to specific receptors of human cells  Facilitates attachment between male (donor) and recipient (female) bacteria during conjugation Glycoclayx  Adhere to structures Spores  Highly resistant  Found in Bacillus and Clostridium species  Spore forms when nutrients are depleted to protect against unfavorable conditions  Spores have no metabolic activity and can remain dormant for years 6. Describe the growth and metabolic characteristics of bacteria Stages of Growth (4 phases)  Phase I – Lag phase o Metabolic activity but cells do not divide  Phase II – Log phase o Rapid cell division – binary fission o Beta-lactamdrugs work in this phase as the bacteria make peptidoglycan  Phase III – Stationary phase o Nutrient depletion or toxic products cause growth to slow o Steady state  Phase IV – Death phase o Decline in number of organisms
  21. 21. Types of Growth  Obligate aerobes (A) – require oxygen, oxygen is the hydrogen acceptor (mycobacterium tuberculosis)  Obligate anaerobes (B) – cannot grow in the presence of oxygen. Response varies, some die quickly, and others are able to survive but not grow. (clostridium tetani)  Facultative anaerobes (C) – utilize oxygen to generate energy by respiration if it is present, but they can use the fermentation pathway to synthesize ATP in the absence of oxygen (Escherichia coli)  Aerotolerant anaerobes (D) – can survive in the presence of oxygen, but utilizes the fermentation pathway to generate ATP (streptococcus mutans)  Microaerophiles (E) – requires environments with low levels of oxygen to survive (helicobacter pylori) Metabolism  ATP generation via cellular respiration o Fermentation (anaerobic glycolysis) o Aerobic (glycolysis) o Lactic acid fermentation
  22. 22. Alternative Methods of Growth/DNA transfer Transformation  Naked DNA fragments from one bacterium bind to cell wall and are taken up by another bacterium Transduction  Virus that infects bacteria (bacteriophage), carries a piece of bacterial DNA from one bacterium to another Conjugation  DNA is transferred directly by cell-to-cell contact 7. Distinguishpathogenic bacteria fromthose which are considerednormal flora Normal Flora Location Bacteroides spp Colon Clostridium Colon Enterococcus faecalis Colon Escherichia coli and other coliforms Colon, vagina, outer urethra Propionibacterium acnes Skin Staphylococcus aureus Skin, nose Staphylococcus epidermidis Skin, nose
  23. 23. Module 2.2 – Blood Culture Review 1. Describe the role of blood cultures in diagnosing Infections Blood culture testing allows identification of pathogens to direct proper choice of antimicrobial therapy. Blood cultures test for the possibility of bacteremia (bacteria in blood). Cases where a culture would be warranted:  Hyper (>38C) or Hypothermic (<36C)  Neutropenia  Sepsis or septic shock  Known site of infection  Leukocytosis  Clinical suspicion of infection  Fever of unknown origin 2. Describe the bloodculture collectionand organism identificationprocess Details:  The best time to collect is around the time of a fever  The best site to draw from is the peripheral veins o With limited access to this site, central venous catheters or arterial lines can also be used o Catheters can be tunneled, non-tunneled, implanted, peripherally inserted, or inserted at the midline. o A catheter can be colonized at the site of entry or within the lumen, assess carefully.  There are two sets taken, each set has two bottles – 4 total o One bottle supports aerobic growth, the other anaerobic (increased CO2/N) o While two sets should be used to avoid false positives/contamination. Sometimes the size/condition of the patient prohibits drawing four 10mL bottles.  Children are adjusted at 1mL per year of age up to 10 years or based on weight at roughly 1% of total blood volume.  Blood cultures drawn while on antibiotics will decrease yield Incubation of Organisms
  24. 24. 1. After blood is collected, if organisms are present then the bottle will increase levels of CO2 from the bacteria’s metabolic activity. 2. The CO2 will react with a dye in the vial that acts as a sensor 3. There is fluorescent material in the dye which is modulated/activated by LED light. 4. Once activated, the data is detected by a computer and analyzed by a row board. Positive results are displayed audibly, on screen, and with the Positive Vial system indicator.  TTP (time to bottle positivity) varies amongst organisms and this helps differentiating pathogens from contaminants. TTP can be influenced by: o Intrinsic growth rates of the organism o Inoculum size o Presence of antibiotics o Liver failure or neutropenia  Most aerobic bacteria grow within 48 hours. Anaerobes, yeast and contaminated specimens grow slower  For rapid growing organisms, knowing TTP can aid in antibiotic de-escalation (narrowing antibiotic therapy instead of broad use of antibiotics) Organism Identification  Automated organism identification and susceptibility o Identifies and determines susceptibility within 24hr o Four primary systems:  MicroScan WalkAway  BD Phoenix Automated Microbiology System  Vitek 2  Sensititre ARIS 2X  Manual Systems (does not give susceptibility info) o RapID uses chemical reactions to determine organism  Takes about 4 hours  Uses color reactions to detect more than 400 organisms  PCR platforms (does not give susceptibility info) o Film array: Organisms lysed, their nucleic acids released. Reverse transcriptase is used to create DNA, then primers are added to amplify target DNA. o The target DNA is analyzed to identify the organism. o This systemcan also tell you the presence of resistance in some organisms  MALDI-TOF (mass spectrometry; Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization – Time of Flight) (does not give susceptibility info) o UV light evaporates solid compounds into ions o Ions drift toward a detector o The ion’s TOF is proportional to its molecular weight. A spectrum is generated. o This spectrum is compared to a library of organisms to identify the bacterium.
  25. 25. 3. Interpret a gram stain If a blood culture result is positive, a gram stain is warranted.  Gram positive organisms will show purple hue as the crystal violet is retained in their thick peptidoglycan layer  Gram negative organisms will show red when the crystal violet is washed away and red carbol fuschin counterstains the bacteria.  You’ll also want to look at the shape and arrangement of the bacteria to help identify the species. 4. Recognize commonsolidmedia preparations used for bacterial growth The organism from the positive result must be grown to help identify it.  Blood Agar – almost all bacteria grow on this agar. Differentiates hemolytic organisms (alpha, beta and gamma hemolytic)  Chocolate Agar (lysed RBC’s) – identifies fastidious organisms (organisms with specific nutrient requirements) such as Neisseria or Haemophilus  MacConkey Agar (contains bile salts) – Gram-negative bacteria o The bile salts inhibit growth of gram-positive bacteria  Mueller-Hinton – used for determining antimicrobial susceptibility 5. Identify variables associatedwith contaminated specimens  Contamination can result in a false positive  Rate of false positives results should not exceed 3%  Variables affecting contamination rates: o Improper use of skin antisepsis o Improper culture bottle preparation o Collection from a vascular catheter  Organisms likely to be contaminates: o Coagulase-negative staphylococci o Corynebacterium species o Bacillus species (but not anthrax) o Micrococcus
  26. 26. Module 2.3 – Urine Culture and Urinalysis 1. Interpret urinalysis results pH  Normal urine pH is 5.5-6.5 (slightly acidic)  Urea splitting organisms may raise urine pH (proteus species) Specific gravity  Normal is 1.003 – 1.03  Correlates with urine osmolality and gives insight into hydration status  Not helpful for UTI If pyuria present  Defined as WBC count >10 cells per high power field  Indicates inflammation  Leukocyte esterase will be present o False positives seen with vaginal fluid, presence of trichomonas, or eosinophils in urine  Absence of pyuria eliminates presence of an infection  Presence of pyuria does not confirm infection Nitrites  Organisms that convert nitrates to nitrites can be detected in urine o Enterobacteriaceae converts o Gram positive organisms (enterococcus spp, staph spp) and pseudomonas do not convert.  A false positive may result if a patient uses phenazopyridine (a urinary analgesic)  Test is not 100% reliable for identifying or predicting organisms. E. coli (Enterobacteriaceae) may show up as nitrite negative Hematuria  Normal: <5 RBCs/hpf  Can be seen with cystitis or pyelonephritis Proteinuria  May be present in UTI Microscopic analysis
  27. 27.  Squamous epithelial cells  Casts may be seen in severe infection  May see presence of bacteria 2. Describe the role of urine cultures to diagnose infections Urine cultures help investigate the possibility of a UTI. A urine culture is indicated when a patient presents with:  A complicated UTI  Relapse of recurrent UTI  Diabetes  Kidney transplant  Pregnancy  Pyelonephritis  A recent catheterization  Men can also get UTIs Culture Media: Blood and MacConkey agar are preferred for gram negative bacteria. Colony Counts  Considered significant bacteriuria if voided collection counts are: o Women:  105 cfu/mL o Men:  104 cfu/mL o Lower colony counts ( 103 cfu/mL) may be considered if symptomatic or a common uropathogen is present. o If a catheter is used to collect specimen, significant bacteriuria is considered to be defined as anything 103 cfu/mL 3. Identify variables associatedwith contaminated specimens  When collecting urine using a catheter, the catheter may be colonized and lead to a false positive. Only the port should be used to collect a sample. Never collect from the collection bag.  Urine is an excellent medium for growing bacteria o Process the sample rapidly
  28. 28. o Refrigerate if possible o Preservatives like boric acid maintain quality for 24-48 hours  Contamination can arise from improper storage, catheter insertion, cleansing, processing, etc.  Clues to contamination: o Low colony counts of an organism o 2 or more isolates of an organism (polymicrobial infections uncommon, reassess)  Presence of skin flora  Large quantity of epithelial cells ( >20 cells/hpf) o An abnormal value is > 5 – 10 cells/hpf Module 2.4 – Respiratory Cultures 1. Describe the role of respiratory cultures for diagnosing pneumonia A diagnosis of pneumonia is oftentimes made with clinical presentation and a positive culture. In up to 50% of patients, the causative agent is not identified. 2. Describe the respiratoryculture collection process Oral secretions often result in false positives due to contamination, resulting in overtreatment and thus increased resistance in respiratory organisms. Methods of collection of specimen (chosen by severity of the illness):  Non-invasive o Expectorated sputum (from a deep cough)  Most controversial collection method, large variation in quality, storage and laboratory delivery times. Also, about 1/3 of patients can’t produce sputum.  Ways to improve collection quality:  Obtaining specimen prior to antibiotic therapy  Rinsing mouth prior to expectoration  No food up to 2 hours prior to specimen collection  Prompt inoculation of culture media o Endotracheal aspirate (if the patient is intubated)  Invasive o Bronchoscopy techniques  Using a bronchiolar lavage  Using a protected specimen brush
  29. 29. Direct examination of the collection/specimen  Confirms material submitted is representative or acceptable  Identifies cellular components and debris  Identifies suspected organisms  Assists with empirical antibiotic therapy  Gram stains o Assess the suitability of the specimen for continued processing. o Not helpful in patients with mycoplasma, chlamydia, or legionella (can’t be seen on gram stain) o May be useful in determining the causative agent (determining morphology/arrangement)  Cellular components determine specimen quality o >10 Squamous epithelial cells per low power field suggests contamination o Look for >25 WBCs per low power field o Basically, you want high amounts of WBCs and very few squamous cells to help determine whether the sample is quality or not. Quantification of the collection/specimen  Quantification can be semiquantitative or quantitative  Semiquantitative o Reported as 1+, 2+, 3+, or 4+ where the agar is divided into 4 quadrants. E.g. if reported as 3+, colonies can be found in 3 quadrants.  Quantitative – usually for those who have received a bronchoscopic approach to specimen collection o Reported as # of colony forming units per mL o BAL (bronchoalveolar lavage) > 104 cfu/mL is consistent with pneumonia o PSB (protected specimen brush) > 103 cfu/mL is consistent with pneumonia  Note: sputum can be directly tested using PCR. This method is used for organisms that are difficult to culture, including: o Bacteria: Chlamydia, Bordetella, Legionella, Mycoplasma o Viruses: influenza, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus 3. Recognize commonsolidmedia preparations used for bacterial growth  Blood agar o Supports growth of gram-positive cocci and gram-negative bacilli o Detects hemolytic patterns (alpha, beta, gamma)  Chocolate agar
  30. 30. o Permits recovery of H. influenzae and other fastidious organisms  MacConkey agar o Permits recovery of gram-negative organisms o Classifies organisms as lactose positive or negative via color change 4. Identify variables associatedwith contaminated specimens  Proper optimization of antimicrobial therapy for pneumonia/influenza depends greatly on respiratory cultures  Contamination can occur during collection, transport, and storage of the sample  Gram stains help determine quality of a sample and help drive proper antimicrobial selection by assessing the suitability of the specimen for continued processing and helping identify the causative organisms.  Overtreatment is associated with contaminated or poorly collected specimens. Module 2.5 – Wound Cultures 1. Recall commonskin microbiota By location: Dry areas Moist areas Sebaceous areas Proteobacteria Staphylococcus spp Propionibacterium spp Corynebacterium spp Pseudomonas spp Staphylococcus spp Bacteroides Corynebacterium Streptococcus spp Propionibacterium Proteobacteria Staphylococcus spp Streptococcus spp 2. Describe the wound culture collectionprocess
  31. 31. Although the most common and least expensive technique is the swab, collection technique depends on the type of wound Collection w/ Cellulitis  Needle aspiration o Performed at the center or leading edge of the wound o The area is injected with a small volume of saline and aspirated o Poor yield, particularly because there is such little fluid/drainage in the first place. Collection with an Abscess  Involves incision and drainage. Pus is aspirated from the wound and sent to lab in an anaerobic transport tube.  Swabbing of skin is not recommended with an abscess due to high contamination risk Collection from bone  A bone biopsy can help direct antimicrobial therapy  A common method with chronic wounds, post-surgical assessment of infection, or if antimicrobial therapy has failed Collection from Joints  Synovial fluid is withdrawn directly from the infected joint and inserted into an aerobic (unlike an abscess) tube  Use of a blood culture is not recommended (inability to perform a cell count)  Joint fluid is gram stained and cultured, and also sent off for fluid analysis (e.g. cell count and crystal analysis)  Fluid analysis is used to differentiate between infection. o There will be a predominance of white blood cells and neutrophils Culturing a Chronic Wound  The best option (gold standard) is a tissue biopsy as it removes tissue deep within the wound o The reason this is the best method is because if you just swab the surface and culture the surface bacteria, that specific bacteria may not actually be causing the infection (a chronic wound always has some bacteria on it). This may lead us to target therapy to an organism that isn’t actually causing the problem.  Other methods include using a swab or a needle aspiration (although not useful if it’s a dry wound).
  32. 32. 3. Recall joint fluid analysis values used to assess infectionand inflammation Joint Fluid Analysis: 4. Identify variables associatedwith contaminated specimens  With chronic wounds, any open wound is at least somewhat contaminated on the surface. This does not mean the wound is infected. o This means it would be unnecessary to culture all chronic wounds, because all would have at least some degree of “infection.”  Once the organisms multiply enough for an immune response to be elicited (swelling/redness), the wound can be considered infected.  The biggest driver of infection is the volume of bacteria, virulence of the bacteria, and the host response.  When assessing colonization of bacteria in a wound, it is important to assess whether or not the host is having a response when determining antibiotic needs. Most wounds are contaminated, but if there is no host response then therapy may not be needed. Module 2.6 – Interpreting Bacterial Susceptibilities
  33. 33. 1. Define qualitative and quantitative antimicrobial testing methodologies Qualitative  Disk diffusion (Kirby-Bauer method) o Here, antibiotics are placed on a disk and the diameter of the empty space around the disk is measured. The diameter of the zone depends on:  The quality of the antibiotic disk  How susceptible the bacteria is  The concentration of the bacteria  The molecular weight of the antibiotic (high MW means the antibiotic can’t diffuse well into the agar)  Doesn’t work well for vancomycin, colistin, or macrolide antibiotics. o Only gives information about susceptibility (meaning you only know if an organism is susceptible, intermediate, or resistant to a drug) o Does not give exact MIC (minimum inhibitory concentration) o Although simple and cost effective with a wide variety of antibiotics to choose from, the test is open to interpreter variability Quantitative All these tests give susceptibility info and the exact MIC  Broth dilution o Macrodilution and microdilution  Macro: the antibiotic is diluted 50% (1 tube dilution) and lowest the concentration at which growth does not occur on agar is considered the MIC.  Micro: Same as macro, but the agar is in gradient dilutions as well. The gold standard in MIC determination. Used primarily in research settings.  Agar dilution
  34. 34.  E-test o Provides precise scale of MICs o Can be used for resistance detection o The test strip is in gradient dilutions of antibiotics o Expensive, but variety of antibiotics to choose from o In the example to the right, the MIC would be around 1.5 because that is where you first see some empty space where bacterial growth is inhibited.  Vitek-2 Automated system o Provides identification AND susceptibility testing, as well as MICs. o Uses colorimetric technology o Results in 2-18 hours (variable) 2. Provide examples of qualitative and quantitative testing See above 3. Describe the process for determining MICs
  35. 35. See above 4. Interpret MICs and apply it to antibiotic selection Three interpretations of a MIC: 1) Resistant  Proper therapy not achievable with concentration of drug at recommended dose at the site of infection. 2) Intermediate  A buffer. Accommodates for technical variability. Higher doses can treat at some sites. Prolonged perfusion/duration of the antibiotic may be effective, etc. 3) Susceptible  Proper therapy is achievable with concentration of drug at recommended dose at the site of infection.  MICs are unique for a given pathogen to an antibiotic  MICs are not directly comparable to one another – the same pathogen can have a different MIC when compared to two different antibiotics.  MICs need to be interpreted against standardized concentrations  ***MICs should only be used as tools that help with antibiotic selection. One MIC may be lower, but it may be a broad-spectrum antibiotic. As a healthcare provider we need to be aware of broad spectrum use and resistance development, and, when possible, choose the best targeted therapy option that concentrates at the site*** List of common broad-spectrum agents:  Aztreonam  Ceftazidime  Cefepime  Piperacillin/tazobactam  Meropenem  Doripenem  Ceftolozane/tazobactam  Ceftazidime/avibactam  Meropenem/vaborbactam  Levofloxacin  Ciprofloxacin
  36. 36. 5. Describe the factors consideredin the setting of breakpoints Breakpoints are concentrations of antibiotic that best predict clinical success. Factors:  Clinical outcomes – at what MIC do patients have clinical success vs. what MIC do patients have clinical failure?  Pharmacokinetic (drug effect vs. time) and pharmacodynamic (concentration vs time) data  Epidemiological cut-offs – where several bacterial MICs are looked at, we should see a distribution/bell curve. Based on these MIC distributions, breakpoints are set. The FDA requires initial breakpoint data from manufactures but does not and cannot require them to reassess the data thereafter. Thus, the CLSI (Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute, a non-federal standard-setting organization) has FDA representatives as advisors and publishes the M100 document annually in January. This document contains updated breakpoint data. Module 2.7 – Rapid Diagnostic Tests Used in the Microbiology Lab 1. Discuss the roles of rapid diagnostic tests for management of infections They enhance the function of clinical microbiology labs by providing accurate organism identification and timely antimicrobial susceptibility data. They also help personalize patient treatment and provide early detection of resistance. 2. Describe differentrapid diagnostic tests available for diagnosing infection Rapid diagnostic tests utilize antigen/antibody tests, where a specific antibody is used for each antigen. The tests are always performed on the serum. Types of antibody/antigen tests and what they are used to detect:
  37. 37. o Agglutination reactions (Latex, coagulase tests)  The coagulase test differentiates between staph aureus (agglutination will occur, coagulase positive) and staph epidemidis (coagulase negative) o Immunochromatographic tests  Legionella (BinaxNow)  Malaria (BinaxNow)  Cryptococcal Antigen (IMMY CrA LFA)  Qualitative or semi-quantitative results via serial dilutions  Rotavirus (ImmunoCard Stat)  Ebstein-Barr (Acceava Mono II)  Influenza (Various products) o Immunofluorescent assays  Herpes viruses  Herpes simplex virus  Varicella zoster  Cytomegalovirus  Respiratory viruses  Influenza  Adenovirus  Parainfluenza  Respiratory Syncytial virus  Bacteria  Bordetella  Legionella o Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)  Clostridium difficile via toxin detection or GDH Agglutination reactions (Latex Agglutination)  Antibodies are bound to latex beads. When mixed with serum, the antibody- latex complex will bind with the antigen and agglutinate. Example   Classifies: o Coagulase (?) o Streptococcus Lancefield classification  Identifies: o Streptococcus pneumoniae o Haemophilis influenzae
  38. 38. o Ebstein-barr Virus (mononucleosis) Immunochromatographic tests (lateral flow assays)  Results can be qualitative or semi-quantitative and require minimal training. Great test for point-of-care or field-use applications. How the strip is set up:  A dye-labelled antibody, specific for target antigen, is present on the lower end of a nitrocellulose strip or in a plastic well provided with the strip.  There is also a bound antibody that is specific for the target antigen that forms a test line on the strip.  There is a control strip that will contain the antibody or the antigen. This control strip should always turn positive. How the test is performed: 1) The sample (which may or may not contain the antigen) is placed on the sample pad, where it mixes with antibody 2) Assuming the proper antigen was present from the sample, capillary action causes the sample-antibody complex to move across the membrane 3) The sample eventually reaches the test band, which contains detector molecules and bound antibody. IF the sample-antibody complex was formed (i.e. if the sample contained the proper antigen), the detector molecules in the test band will turn the strip red/purple.
  39. 39. Influenza Immunoassay Tests  Quick (30min), simple, can be used at bedside/office  False-negatives are common, false positives also occur.  Cannot distinguish influenza A vs B viruses and cannot provide strain subtype  Highly dependent upon proper sample collection, transport, storage and timing of sample from onset of illness  Works best with 104 – 106 infectious particles Immunofluorescent Assays  Used to help detect organisms that are more difficult to grow  Antigen is placed on a slide. Antigen-specific antibodies are fixed with a fluorophore and added to the slide, where they bind to antigen.  After about 15-30min of incubation, the prep is washed and viewed with a fluorescence microscope.
  40. 40. ELISA 1) Enzyme conjugates (antibody plus enzyme) are added to a well with the sample (antigen) in it.  The enzyme linked to the antibody is eventually used to visualize that the antibody has bound to the antigen in the well. 2) Enzyme conjugate and sample are incubated for 45-60min 3) The preparation is washed to remove excess proteins or antibodies that didn’t bind anything 4) Chromogen is added. Chromogen contains a coloring agent and is a substrate for the enzyme from step 1 – allowing visualization of antigen-antibody binding. 5) A stopping agent is added that halts the reaction. Results are interpreted. Module 2.8 – Nucleic Acid Testing 1. Discuss the role of rapid diagnostic tests for the management of infections
  41. 41. Nucleic acid tests are highly sensitive and specific and are slowly replacing many rapid diagnostic tests. 2. Describe differentrapid diagnostic tests available for diagnosing infection The nucleic acid tests can be broken down into 3 categories: target amplification, probe amplification and signal amplification Target amplification techniques PCR (polymerase chain reaction)  Amplifies and detects small amounts of DNA  Identifies an organism  Assists with antimicrobial susceptibilities by detecting specific genetic markers (but does not give the whole susceptibility profile, so oftentimes combined with other tests)  Filmarray system: o Organisms lysed, releasing their nucleic acids o Reverse transcriptase binds to create target DNA from target RNA o Primers and fluorescent dyes are added. The primers amplify the target DNA, the fluorescent dye is added to identify the organism o The sample is then heated and the DNA melts. Each organism’s DNA has a different melting point, so this acts as a confirmation/secondary identification method of the organism. o Identifies:  17 viruses and 3 bacteria of the respiratory tract  24 organisms and 3 resistance mechanisms from blood cultures  22 bacteria, parasites and viruses from the GI Probe Amplification techniques Peptide Nucleic Acid-fluorescence in situ hybridization (PNA FISH)  Fishes for chromosomes – detects and localizes the presence or absence of specific DNA or RNA sequences  Offers specific target binding, short hybridization time (probe binding with rRNA), and is reproducible  How it works: o The systemuses hydrophobic fluorescent PNA probes that bind highly conserved rRNA sequences in the nucleus of the cell.
  42. 42. o When the bound rRNA is amplified and fluorescence detected, a unique color will appear for the specific species or organism.  Available tests (as with PCR, helps identify but does not provide much info on susceptibility): o Candida o Differentiates staphylococcus aureus vs. coagulase negative staphylococci by detecting the mecA gene, of which is commonly found in S. aureus (MRSA) o Enterococcus o Gram-negative panel  E. Coli  Klebsiella pneumoniae  Pseudomonas aeruginosa  This test can also be used to identify STDs o Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrheae, Trichomonas vaginalis  Detecting Clostridium difficile toxin o Nucleic acid testing is used to identify the presence of toxin b gene (tcdB) o One potential issue is that the test doesn't say the patient has the infection, it only says that the toxin genetic material is present. It could be detecting live cells or dead cells. So it's very good at determining the organism, but you still have to bring it back to whether or not the patient has an active disease/infection o Tests that can detect the tcdB gene:  Cepheid Gene Xpert  BD GeneOhm  Prodesse ProGastro Module 2.9 – Candida Diagnostics 1. Reviewcommondiagnostic tools used for identifying Candida species Germ tube test (triptacase soy broth) – differentiates albicans vs non-albicans yeast within 4 hours when viewed under the microscope Trehalose -- differentiates glabrata vs. non-glabrata yeast (if glabrata is present, the solution will turn from blue to yellow within 3 hours) API 20 – identifies species of Candida by analyzing their use of specific carbohydrates. By analyzing their physiological/biochemical profiles, the systemcan interpret what species is present within 48-72 hours.
  43. 43. Sensititre YeastOne – A colorimetric microdilution test  Each plate/well is dosed with antifungal agents in specific dilution concentrations and a colorimetric indicator.  Results are read manually. Identifying a change from blue to red suggests fungal growth.  Thus allows a person to determine the lowest concentration of a drug required to inhibit growth of the Candida spp. 2. List direct examination tools for Candida diagnosis For cutaneous infections, direct examination of the sample by wet prep with potassium hydroxide is used.  The KOH digests proteins and makes visibility of fungal elements clearer  Another chemical called Calcafluor white is added. This chemical binds to chitin and cellulose in fungal cell walls and fluoresces in response to UV light.  The test does not tell species, just identifies that there is yeast present. 3. Identify commonculture media used for Candida diagnosis Identification using culture methods usually takes 5-7 days. CHROMagar – each different candida species will use different nutrients/enzymes on the media and turn a different color on this agar. Sabouraud agar (SAB orSDA) – an agar specifically used to maximize yeast growth while minimizing bacterial growth via low pH Cornmeal – really specific for yeast species.
  44. 44. 4. List non-culture methods used to improve Candida diagnosis (1,3)-Beta-D-Glucan Assay - used for early detection  A serum assay used in combination with fungal blood cultures in patients at risk for invasive candidiasis  The main structural constituents of the fungal cell wall are polysaccharides in the Candida spp, mainly Glucan. o The Glucan is composed of glucose polymers linked in a linear arrangement by carbons 1 and 3  When soluble (1-3)-Beta-D-Glucan is released into circulation, it is detected and a value of > 80pg/mL helps confirm that yeast is present  Does not tell specific fungi species. Amplification techniques  PNA FISH (probes that target the specific rRNA)  Filmarray (PCR) o Requires growth within the culture bottle o Available fast, results in 1 hour after the blood culture is deemed positive o Can identify the specific yeast species (albicans, glabrata, krusei, parapsilosis, tropicalis) based on their specific melting points Direct from Blood Testing – T2 Candida System  Combines NMR and PCR assays to directly detect and identify Candida spp. from whole blood samples  The yeast are lysed and species specific super magnetic probes amplify DNA for detection o Each species has a specific signal for detection
  45. 45. Module 3 - Gram Positive Bacteria Streptococcus Species Summary
  46. 46. All spp: Gram positive cocci in chains, catalase negative, coagulase negative, facultative anaerobes. Streptococcus pyogenes Hemolysis: beta Lancefield: Group A antigen (GAS) Optochin: N/A – only used if alpha hemolytic Normal microbiota?: yes, on skin Virulence factors:  Capsule and cell wall o A hyaluronic acid capsule prevents phagocytosis from leukocytes/macrophages due to its similarity to human connective tissue. o Allows binding to epithelial cells, disrupting intercellular junctions o M protein  A filamentous macromolecule that binds to host proteins and promotes adherence to human cells and inhibition of the complement pathway.  Enzymes o Streptokinase – activates plasmin (which then digests fibrin), allowing escape from blood clots o Deoxyribonuclease – degrades DNA, liquifies pus, facilitates spread o Hyaluronidase – splits hyaluronic acid in human connective tissue, facilitates spread  Toxins o Pyrogenic exotoxins (A, B, and C) stimulate T cell cytokine release -> shock/tissue injury o Hemolysins (streptolysin O and S)  Streptolysin O: lyses erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets  Streptolysin S: lyses erythromycin, leukocytes, and platelets and stimulates the release of lysosomal contents after it is engulfed, killing the phagocyte.  Ability to diffuse though body rapidly Infections:  Skin and soft tissue infections o Erysipelas o Cellulitis o Necrotizing fasciitis (gangrene) o Impetigo (pyoderma)  Pharyngitis (strep throat)  Puerperal fever  Scarlet fever  Toxic shock syndrome
  47. 47.  If not treated quickly/delayed: o Glomerulonephritis – occurs 1 week after skin infection or pharyngitis o Rheumatic fever - most serious, occurs 1-5 weeks after pharyngitis. Caused primarily by the M protein. Treatment (DOC only) *  Penicillin, Amoxicillin *he did not say “only know these,” these will be all I list on the study guide, however. Streptococcus pneumoniae Hemolysis: alpha Lancefield: none Optochin: sensitive (susceptible) Normal microbiota?: yes, upper respiratory tract Virulence factors:  Capsule polysaccharide o The capsule is covalently bound to the peptidoglycan and teichoic acid  Cell wall o Helps evade phagocytosis o Impairs opsonization -> evades complement o Prevents mechanical clearance by mucous secretion o Assists the bacteria’s transit to epithelial surface o Restricts its own autolysis o Proteins  Surface protein A  Inhibits complement pathway (C3B to factor B)  Allows binding to epithelial membranes  Surface protein C (choline binding protein A)  Inhibits complement pathway (factor H)  Inhibits transportation of antibodies across the epithelial cells by inhibiting polymeric immunoglobulin receptor (which is responsible for transporting IgA across the epithelial cell) o Teichoic acid o Peptidoglycan  Enzymes o Pneumolysin (an exotoxin)  This exotoxin is produced by invasive species and is released during autolysis, causing host cells to lyse as well.  Inhibits ciliary action of epithelial cells  Impairs phagocyte respiratory burst  Promotes inflammation via stimulating chemokine/cytokine release Pathogenesis:
  48. 48.  An extracellular bacterial pathogen  Adheres to cells and replicates  Disease caused by its ability to produce an intense inflammatory response Infections: Strep. pneumoniae is the number one cause of MOPS:  Meningitis  Otitis media  Pneumonia  Sinusitis Can also cause:  Bronchitis  Bacteremia  From the invasive species (with pneumolysin): o Causes classical respiratory, blood, and CNS infections Treatment (DOC only)  Best option is prevention with vaccines (PPSV23 and PCV13)  Penicillin/amoxicillin/azithromycin/clarithromycin, but starting to see resistance Streptococcus algalactiae Hemolysis: beta Lancefield: Group B strep (GBS) Optochin: N/A Normal microbiota?: Lower GI tract (5-30%), vagina Virulence factors:  Antigenic structure o A capsule polysaccharide that allows evasion of phagocytosis and complement inhibition o Also has surface proteins that allow adhesion and invasion  Cytokine release induction (TNF-alpha, IL-8, IL-1beta and IL-6) that cause inflammation and damaged tissue. Pathogenesis:  It’s an extracellular bacterial pathogen  The bacteria colonizes mucosal surfaces and then breaches them to enter sites that are usually sterile, such as the blood  The bacteria also adheres to vaginal epithelium, placental membranes, and respiratory tract epithelium  It can also cross epithelial barriers paracellularly and has pili surface proteins  Infections: o Pregnancy related:  Bacteremia  Sepsis in neonates
  49. 49.  #1 cause of meningitis in neonates o Non-pregnancy related  Bacteremia  Female genital tract infection  Skin and soft tissue infection  Osteomyelitis  Arthritis – Knee, shoulder, hip joints Treatment (DOC only) `  Group A and group B strep are both highly susceptible to penicillin and amoxicillin Viridans strep (mitus, salivarius,mutans) Hemolysis: alpha Lancefield: none Optochin: resistant Normal microbiota?: upper respiratory tract, female genital tract, GI tract, oral cavity Infections:  Endocarditis  Intra-abdominal infections  Dental caries (supragingival plaques) Treatment  Penicillin - DOC, but starting to see some resistance. Ceftriaxone and vancomycin can also be used. Streptococcus gallolyticus (aka bovis) Hemolysis: gamma (none) Lancefield: Group D antigen Optochin: N/A Normal microbiota?: GI tract – colorectal mucosa Infections:  Endocarditis  Intra-abdominal infections (most common) Treatment  Penicillin - DOC, but starting to see some resistance. Ceftriaxone and vancomycin can also be used
  50. 50. Staphylococci Species Summary Staphylococcusaureus Morphology & Characteristics  Gram positive  Cocci  Clusters  Beta-hemolytic  Golden pigment Diagnostic tests  Catalase positive  Coagulase positive Virulence factors  Protein A o Proteins in the outer layer can also prevent antibody binding  A component of the Staph. aureus cell wall that can bind the Fc portion of immunoglobulins. This prevents complement molecules from binding that immunoglobulin and thus prevents opsonization and phagocytosis. Pathogenesis Exotoxin release  Gastroenteritis (can be caused by rapid onset food poisoning from ingesting the bacteria with its pre-formed toxins)  Scalded skin syndrome  Toxic Shock Syndrome Toxin (TSST) – a superantigen that causes overactivation of the immune system/cytokines. Direct organ invasion  Pneumonia  Most common cause of osteomyelitis in adults  Most common cause of septic arthritis in adults  Meningitis  Endocarditis (usually acute/rapid onset)  Skin infection  Blood/catheter infection Resistance mechanisms  Penicillinase – renders penicillin resistant. Led companies to produce methicillin, oxacillin, dicloxacillin, nafcillin. Bulked up the molecule and altered beta-lactamring.
  51. 51.  MecA gene acquisition – PBP2 (penicillin binding protein) mutated to PBP2A. o Granted resistance to methicillin, oxacillin, dicloxacillin, nafcillin, cephalosporins and carbapenems  Cell wall thickening – led to VISA (vancomycin intermediate staph aureus), meaning the staph was susceptible to vancomycin but not yet resistant  vanA gene acquisition – staph became resistant to vancomycin  Most resistant strains are hospital based Healthcare-associated vs. community associated MRSA Treatment
  52. 52. Once a patient has MRSA colonization, decolonization occurs via intranasal mupirocin and chlorhexidine baths Staphylococcus epidermidis Considered normal skin flora and a contaminant in blood cultures (can be a pathogen as well) Commonly associated with prosthetic devises and intravascular catheters Diagnostic tests  Catalase positive  Coagulase negative Virulence factors  Polysaccharide capsule  Biofilms – help adhere to the devices and resist antibiotics DOC: vancomycin Staphylococcus saprophyticus Leading cause of UTIs in young women Diagnostic tests  Catalase positive
  53. 53.  Coagulase negative
  54. 54. Bacillus Species Summary All spp: saprophytic (needs only carbon and nitrogen for energy/growth), usually not associated with human infections. All are gram positive rods, facultative anaerobes, and acid-fast test negative. The bacillus species virulence:  Spore forming, allowing withstanding of tough environments  Anti-phagocytic capsule Bacillus anthracis  Gray to white, “ground glass” appearance  Hemolysis: gamma  Motility: non-motile  Anthracis specific virulence o Toxins  Protective antigen (PA)  Allows binding to a cell and forms a membrane channel  Edema factor (EF)  Lethal factor (LF)  PA and EF combine to form edema toxin – causes cell and tissue edema  PA and LF combine to form lethal toxin to cause host cell death  PA and LF also impair innate and adaptive immunity and help with bacteria proliferation  Infections/diseases/health risks: o Cutaneous anthrax (95%) o Inhalation [pulmonary] anthrax (5%) o GI anthrax (rare) o Biological warfare/bioterrorism  Anthrax most commonly seen in Asia/Africa  Treatment: o Ciprofloxacin (fluoroquinolones) OR Doxycycline plus 1-2 of the following:  Rifampin  Vancomycin  Penicillin  Imipenem  Clindamycin  Clarithromycin o Anthrax prophylaxis with short-lived vaccines
  55. 55. Bacillus cereus  Gray to white, “ground glass” appearance  Hemolysis: beta  Motility: swarming – group movement  Cereus specific virulence: o Toxins (depends on the food)  Moreso intoxication rather than food borne illness  Emits an emetic toxin (a cyclic peptide) that is quick acting  Spores germinate and vegetative cells produce the toxin during the log phase.  Associated with rice, milk, and pasta  Emits a diarrheal toxin (an enterotoxin)  The spores germinate and secrete the toxin. It induces fluid accumulation in the small intestines.  Associated with sauces and meat dishes  Infections: o Food poisoning (emetic type in 1-5hrs, diarrheal type in 1-24hrs) o Eye infections o Considered a contaminant in blood cultures  Treatment: o There is no treatment for food poisoning. o Ciprofloxacin OR Doxycycline plus 1-2 of the following:  Rifampin  Vancomycin  Penicillin  Imipenem  Clindamycin  Clarithromycin Corynebacterium and ListeriaSummary Corynebacterium spp  Gram positive bacilli (rods), although sometimes club shaped or irregular. o When you think about a gram-positive rod, an acid fast test should come to mind
  56. 56.  Acid fast test: negative  Facultative anaerobe  Non-sporulating  Non-motile  Commonly found on skin and in mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. Corynebacteriumdiphtheriae  Most common species  Does not have a capsule  Virulence: o Produces an exotoxin that inhibits protein synthesis by inhibiting elongation factor, leading to cell death o Interaction with beta-phage promotes epithelium destruction and a superficial inflammatory response (on surface). o The necrotic epithelium, along with RBCs/WBCs and fibrin, produce a pseudomembrane film with a grayish appearance. Commonly found on the tonsils, pharynx or larynx.  Infections: o Respiratory diphtheria – most common and can spread leading to:  Myocarditis  HF, arrhythmias, death  Neurotoxicity  Neuropathy o Cutaneous diphtheriae related infections  Treatment: o Diptheria antitoxin – neutralizes the toxin before it can bind tissue o Antimicrobials – penicillin and erythromycin o Best method is prevention with vaccination with a nontoxic immunogenic toxoid  Children given DTaP  Booster with Td every 10 years
  57. 57. Listeria  Commonly found in soil, water, poultry, cattle, and raw milk – but not often in humans.  Gram positive rod  Acid fast test: negative  Catalase test: positive  Facultative anaerobe  Non-sporulating Listeria monocytogenes  Can overcomefood preservation and safety barriers with its ability to grow at: o Low pH environments o High salt concentrations o Wide ranges of temperatures  Virulence: o The bacterium enters the GI after ingestion of contaminated food o Adhesion proteins on the bacterium allow binding to hostcells. o Italso has surfaceproteins (internalins A and B) that:  Promote phagocytosis  Once it’s phagocytosed, it will be placed in the familiar phagolysosome. Thephagolysosomeis normally a low pH. Unfortunately for the hostcell, this low pH activates the bacteria’s listeriolysin O.  LLO lyses the phagolysosomeand now the bacterium is free in the cytosolwhereit can grow intracellularly and evade immune systemdetection.  Infections: o Food borne illness - usually self-limiting gastroenteritis for 1-3 days o The real problemis in the immunocompromised (neonates, elderly, etc)  Can go fromGI to the blood or CNS, leading to meningitis or bacteremia.  Treatment: o Ampicillin o Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim)
  58. 58. Actinomycetes Summary  A bacterium that appears like a fungi and form hyphae-likestructures  Make long, beaded, branching filaments  Grampositive Actinomyces israelii  Description: “Anaerobic, gram positive branching rods with sulfur granules”  Normal flora?: oral cavity and GI tract  The disease is named according to the area the resultant abscess erodes: o Cervicofacial actinomycosis o Abdominal actinomycosis o Thoracic actinomycosis  Form hard yellow granules called sulfur granules (not actually sulfur), mostly in face and neck  Pelvic actinomycosis is possible in women with an intrauterine device  The infection is non-communicable.  Treatment: o Penicillin, no resistance o There is no vaccine or prophylactic drug available Nocardia asteroides  Aerobic, gram positive branching rods or filaments that are weakly acid-fast  Responsible for lung infections and disseminates in immunocompromised hosts  Pathogenesis: inhaled, causes pulmonary infections, lung abscesses and cavitations. o Can erode into pleural space and the infection may become blood born.  Highest risk patients are immunocompromised and long term steroid users.  Treatment: o Bactrim with surgical drainage, drug resistance may occur. o No vaccine or prophylactic drug available. Propionibacterium (NOT in actinomycetes family)  Description: Anaerobic, gram-positive rods with a pleomorphic (irregular) shape  Normal flora? Yes, skin and GI tract.  Virulence: o Propionibacterium acnes contains lipase that contributes to acne generation. o Biofilmcan protect it against antibiotics  Infections:
  59. 59. o Causes device-related infections, endocarditis, septic arthritis, and corneal ulcers.  Treatment: macrolides, cephalosporins, tetracycline, penicillin – but increasing resistance worldwide with macrolides. Clostridium Species Summary  Species description: Anaerobic, gram-positive, spore-forming rods Clostridium botulinum  Emits a neurotoxin that blocks ACh release from the presynaptic terminal, leading to flaccid muscle paralysis.  SNARE proteins are on the plasma membrane of the muscle fiber that bind incoming vesicles full of ACh from the presynaptic neuron. Botulinum toxin cleaves these proteins and prevents vesicular fusion with the plasma membrane, preventing ACh diffusion.  Adult botulism o Spores float in air and can land on food. When this food is canned, it grows and matures in this anaerobic environment. The person then ingest the pre-formed toxins. Cooking kills spores. o Clinical manifestations:  N/V/D  Abdominal cramps  Diplopia  Dysphagia  Muscle weakness  Respiratory paralysis  Death o Treatment of adult botulism:  Heptavalent antitoxin  Contains antibodies of 7 botulinum types (A-G)  Only available via request to CDC  The antitoxin is made from horse serum, so it is recommended to do a skin test prior to administration to make sure the patient is not allergic to the antitoxin  Infant botulism o Acquired when an infant ingests contaminated food, i.e. fresh honey contaminated with spores. The spores germinate and colonize the infant’s GI tract, leading to:  Constipation (2-3 days)  Muscle weakness with a “floppy baby” appearance o Treatment of infant botulism:  Human botulism Immunoglobulin IV (BIG-IV)
  60. 60.  Obtainable only from the California Department of Public Health o Note that infant botulism is caused by ingestion of spores. Adult botulism is due to ingestion of already matured spores that germinated in the anaerobic environment – the spores cannot survive/compete against the gut flora in the adult GI  Wound botulism: o Least common. Acquired from puncture wounds of deep space infections with exposure to spores from the soil or environment. o Similar presentation to adult botulism but without GI symptoms and the incubation period is longer o Treatment of wound botulism:  Combination of surgical management (e.g. making sure the wound is clean), anti-toxin therapy, and antibiotics  Botulinum neurotoxins are available and FDA approved for use in cosmetics, axillary hyperhidrosis (severe sweating), chronic migraines, and neurogenic detrusor overactivity o Brands include Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin. Each of these has different durations of action, dosage effectiveness, and immunogenicity and are therefore not interchangeable. Clostridium tetani  Tetanus is a neurotoxin that causes sustained contraction of muscles via inhibition of the inhibitory GABA and glycine terminals. o Causes trismus (lockjaw), and risus sardonicus (causes a grin-like appearance)  Tetanus is acquired from puncture wounds that are contaminated with spores. The spores germinate in anaerobic conditions.  Spores are commonly found in soil and animal feces  Vaccines/Treatment: o DTaP and Tdap contain reduced diptheria toxoids, tetanus toxoids, and acellular pertussis toxoids. The two products contain different amounts of each antigen. o Although milk products are used to make the vaccines, milk allergies are not a contraindication for their administration o DTaP  For infants and children (<6y/o)  Should receive 5 doses of DTaP  DTaP can be combines with IPV and HepB vaccines o Tdap  For children and adults 11 years or older  If lack of vaccination history or Tdap not received, give 1 dose of Tdap followed by a Td booster every 10 years.  Pregnant women should receive 1 dose of Tdap each pregnancy at 27-36 weeks.
  61. 61. o DT (diptheriae and tetanus)  For use in children 7 years or younger  This vaccine is used when patients have some kind of contraindication to the pertussis vaccine  The concentration of diptheria toxoid is higher in DT compared to Td (↓) o Td  This is the booster vaccine against diptheria and tetanus that is for ages 7+ o In summary, children 7 years and younger should receive DTaP or DT, while older children and adults should receive Tdap and Td.  Wound management: o Step 1: establish the patient’s vaccination history o Step 2: Decide whether or not to administer tetanus immune globulin (TIG).  TIG only administered when the patient has an unknown vaccination history, or <3 primary vaccine series, or if it has been >5 years from last tetanus vaccine and the wound is not clean or minor. o Step 3: Decide whether or not to administer DTaP, Tdap or Td  In all cases (clean, minor wound or all other wounds), if the patient has had 3 or more primary vaccine series or if it has been less than 5 years from their last tetanus vaccine, they should not receive TIG nor DTaP, Tdap, or Td.  DTaP, Tdap or Td should be given if the patient has an unknown vaccination history, or <3 primary vaccine series, or if it has been >5 years from last tetanus vaccine with any type of wound. Clostridium perfringens  Causes gas gangrene  Spores are found in soil and mature in anaerobic conditions, producing gas.  The spores contaminate wounds, where exotoxins destroy tissue and promote anaerobic environment production to further the bacteria’s growth.  There are three types of infection 1) Cellulitis/wound infection  The bacteria grows and causes local tissue damage  Upon palpation will be a moist, spongy, crackling consistency due to gas buildup (crepitus) 2) Clostridium myonecrosis  When the bacteria is inoculated into muscle during trauma and its exotoxin destroys the muscle  The anaerobic bacteria ferments carbohydrates, resulting in gas formation  A thin, black fluid forms  Often fatal
  62. 62. 3) Diarrheal illness  Occurs when the spores germinate in food  Can lead to toxin production in the gut and watery diarrhea Clostridium difficile  Spores are resistant to acidic environment of the GI and are able to germinate in the small intestine  Form 2 exotoxins: A and B  Pathogenesis: 1) After disruption of normal gut flora (e.g. from antibiotics), C. difficile colonizes and produces toxin A and B 2) Toxin A and B bind to apical side (closest to GI lumen) of the cell and stimulate an inflammatory response that attracts neutrophils 3) This neutrophil infiltration disrupts tight junctions and leads to a pseudomembrane (pseudomembranous colitis)  Nosocomial (hospital acquired) C. difficile infection: o Upon receiving antibiotics, a patient may be exposed to spores. There are three typical results of this exposure:  The patient is asymptomatically colonized with non-toxigenic C. difficile  The patient is asymptomatically colonized with toxigenic C. difficile as IgG successfully responds to Toxin A.  The patient experiences a C. difficile infection (CDI) because IgG does not respond properly to the bacteria’s Toxin A. o There has been a large increase in CDIs in recent years o Previously C. difficile was generally a nosocomial pathogen, but now even more cases are seen in the community setting.  CDI Risk Factors: o Age > 65 y/o o Prior antibiotic use  Highest CDI risk: Clindamycin, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins (2nd and 3rd gen), aztreonam, carbapenems  Moderate CDI risk: macrolides, Bactrim, penicillins  Lowest risk: tetracyclines o Prior hospitalization o Immunocompromised patients o GI surgery o Tube feeding o Use of PPIs  The decreased acidity results in inadequate sterilization of ingested organisms and allows colonization of the normally sterile upper GI tract  PPIs may have a negative effect on leukocyte activity  Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) should be considered as a possible diagnosis for PPI users with diarrhea that does not improve.
  63. 63.  Advise patient to seek care if he or she experiences watery stool that does not go away, abdominal pain, and fever while taking PPI  Advise patient to use lowest dose and shortest duration of PPI  Definition of CDI: o Presence of diarrhea – 3 or more unformed stools in 24 hours or less o Stool test result positive for C. difficile or its toxins o Colonoscopic or histopathologic findings demonstrating pseudomembrane colitis  Treatment of CDI: o Vancomycin OR fidaxomicin o Metronidazole may be used if the other two are not available  Infection control and prevention: o Hand washing with soap and water (not alcohol) Enterococci Species Summary Description: Gram positive, aerobic cocci in chains. Catalase: negative Hemolysis test: gamma (none) Lancefield: Group D Normal microbiota? Yes, GI tract Virulence factors:  Due to its cell surface (an antigenic structure) o Has an aggregative substance that increases adherence and internalization into eukaryotic cells o Also adheres to extracellular matrix proteins fibronectin, fibrin and collagen type I  Enzymes o Gelatinase and serine proteases  Facilitate invasion by altering immunoglobulins and/or complement molecules  Help develop biofilms by regulating autolysis and releasing high MW extracellular DNA  Degrades host connective tissues and exposes ligands for the bacteria to attach  Toxins  Bacterial toxin that lyses eukaryotic cells  Resistance to antibiotics
  64. 64. o The species is genetically (intrinsically) resistant to cephalosporins o Most are penicillin resistant o Vancomycin resistance is also an issue (moreso with E. faecium)  This resistance is associated with vanA and vanB gene expression  If a species is vancomycin resistant, then they are also likely to be ampicillin resistant o In general, E. faecium is more resistant than E. faecalis.  Infections: o Enterococcus is the most common pathogen to cause healthcare- associated infections o UTIs o Wound infections o Intra-abdominal infections o Endocarditis o Sometimes, infections with enterococcus can be polymicrobial  Associated with intra-abdominal infections and wound infections  Treatment: o Gentamicin in combination with a drug like ampicillin or vancomycin o Telavancin – only useful if the bacteria has the vanB gene. With vanA it will be resistant. o Tigecycline o Daptomycin o Linezolid o Vancomycin Enterococci faecalis Specific virulence factors:  E. faecalis surface protein o Allows adhesion in the formation of biofilms o The pili also play a role in biofilm formation  Specific Treatment DOC: o Ampicillin Enterococci faecium Specific treatment DOC:  Quinupristine-dalfopristin, tigecycline, linezolid
  65. 65. Module 4 – Gram-Negative Bacteria Enterobacter Family Overview Includes Escherichia, Klebsiella, Enterobacter, Citrobacter, Serratia, etc.  Gram-negative, facultative anaerobes  Lactose positive  Oxidase positive ????  Antigenic features:
  66. 66. o The cellular envelope which consists of an inner membrane, periplasmic space, and the outer membrane  Inner membrane:  Polar molecules are impermeable – protects from antibiotics  Periplasmic space:  Between the inner and outer membrane, contains the peptidoglycan  Outer membrane  Has phospholipids in the inner leaflet and the endotoxin LPS in the outer leaflet. o LPS:  The toxic portion of LPS is lipid A. Lipid A is recognized by immune cells and promotes an inflammatory response o The capsule  Usually bound to LPS  Extends out via repeating trisaccharide units, allowing for masking of O antigen from host antibodies  Virulence factors: o LPS and Capsule o Adhesins  Allow binding to specific host receptors  Fimbriae can bind to mannose residues of host cell  Outer membrane proteins and surface carbohydrates also serve as adhesins o Secretion systems and toxins  SPATE: Serine Protease Autotransporters of Enterobacteriaceae  These can cause lysis of host cell via specific secretion systems: o Type I secretion: releases hemolysins o Type II secretion: Releases lytic enzymes (e.g. chitinase) o Type III secretion: exports important cell nutrients from host cell or injects toxins into host cell o Plasmids  Plasmids can provide and transfer antibiotic resistance genes, even between different genera.  As with resistance, plasmid genes may also play major roles in pathogenesis  Genes for type II and III secretion systems and pilus genes may be acquired. o Iron acquisition
  67. 67. Escherichia Species Summary (Enterobacter family )  Very distinguishable from other Enterobacter spp. because it is motile and indole positive (produces indole from tryptophan)  Does not usually cause disease in otherwise healthy individuals Escherichia Coli  Characteristics: o Gram negative rod o Facultative anaerobe o Positive for lactose fermentation o Negative oxidase test o Hemolytic o Voges-Proskauer reaction test: negative o Commonly found in the microbiota of the GI  Pathogenesis of Diarrhea due to E. Col I (caused by 3 main types of virulence): o Enteropathogenic E. Coli (EPEC)  Seen in developing countries and infants  Related to a watery diarrhea with vomiting and fever  Caused by a pilus that acts as an adherence factor to mucosal cells of the small intestine.  The pili attach and form actin pedestals. From there, effector proteins are injected into the mucosal cells.  Note that no toxins used here o Enterotoxigenic (ETEC)  Related to traveler’s diarrhea and children < 5 y/o in developing countries  As with EPEC, also adhere to SI cells except with flagellum and not pilus.  Enterotoxins that are heat labile or heat stable will cause reduction in sodium absorption and increased chlorine secretion into the lumen, leading to watery diarrhea (lots of solutes draw water into lumen).  Plasma mediated – bacteria can receive this ability to be enterotoxigenic from plasmids o Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli (STEC)
  68. 68.  Varying levels of severity – simple mild diarrhea/food poisoning to hemorrhagic colitis and death.  Caused by production of cytotoxins: Shiga-like toxin-1 and toxin-2  These block protein synthesis and induce host cell apoptosis  These are released during stressful conditions (e.g. exposure to antibiotics)  O157:H7 is most common serotype (strain) of E. Coli responsible for this type of infection o This serotype is found as normal microbiota in cattle and can be acquired from undercooked meat and unpasteurized food, but can also be found in cooked burgers that have been handled poorly  Infections other than Diarrhea: o UTIs  The bacteria can go from the GI tract to the urinary tract and cause a bladder infection, cystitis, pyelonephritis, or bloodstream infection o Intra-abdominal infections  Treatment: o Ampicillin/sulbactam o Amoxicillin/clavulanate o Cefazolin (possible resistance, follow up with susceptibility test) o Cephalexin (possible resistance, follow up with susceptibility test) o Cefuroxime o Ceftriaxone o Cefdinir o Cefepime o Piperacillin/tazobactam o Ciprofloxacin KlebsiellaSpecies Summary (Enterobacter family)  Common in community and hospital settings  Pneumonia from this bacteria differs from streptococci in that an x-ray will reveal bulging interlobar fissures Klebsiella pneumoniaeand Klebsiella oxytoca  Characteristics
  69. 69. o Gram negative facultative anaerobe o Lactose fermentation positive o Oxidase test negative o Hemolysis negative o Voges-Proskauer reaction positive o Non motile o Mucoid growth (colonies are sticky/viscous) o Normally found in GI  Virulence factors o LPS o Plasmids o Pili that allow cell adherence o Polysaccharide capsule  70 different variants  Responsible for mucoid phenotype  Inhibits phagocytosis o Antibiotic resistance to amoxicillin and ampicillin and penicillin within its genome due to penicillinase  Nosocomial isolates may also be resistant to other types of antibiotics due to plasmids. For example:  A plasmid can be picked up that gives the bacteria extended spectrum beta-lactamase production (ESBL), an enzyme granting resistance to all cephalosporins.  Resistance to fluoroquinolones may be acquired (ciprofloxacin)  Resistance to aminoglycosides may be acquired (gentamicin)  Infections o UTIs (main concern with Klebsiella) o Respiratory tract infections o Intra-abdominal infections  Liver abscesses  Biliary tract infections  Peritonitis o Wound infections  Treatment o Penicillins, amoxicillin, and ampicillin shouldn’t be used o Cephalosporins  Cefazolin*  Cephalexin *  Cefuroxime*  Ceftriaxone* o Piperacillin/tazobactam* o Meropenem
  70. 70. o *When the bacteria are producing the ESBL enzyme, such as in some nosocomial isolates, you can only use meropenem Enterobacter, Citrobacter,and SerratiaSpecies Summary (Enterobacter family) Virulence factors (for all species)  All contain an inducible ampC gene that codes for beta-lactamases that can degrade antibiotics, giving resistance to: o Ampicillin o Cefazolin o Cephalexin o Cefuroxime  Each can carry plasmids encoding resistance to multiple antibiotics (e.g. some may carry plasmids for ESBLs, etc) Treatment (for all species)  Cefepime  Meropenem  Ciprofloxacin Enterobacter cloacae and Enterobacter aerogenes Characteristics:  Gram negative bacilli, facultative anaerobes  Lactose fermentation positive  Oxidase test negative  Hemolysis negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction positive  Motile  Mucoid growth (colonies are sticky/viscous)  Normally found in the GI Infections:  Mostly associated with respiratory tract infections (pneumonia)  UTIs (with indwelling [inside the body] catheter use)  Intra-abdominal infections  Wounds or burns – skin infections
  71. 71. Citrobacter koseri and Citrobacter freundii Characteristics:  Can use citrate as their only carbon source  Produce H2S  Gram negative, facultative anaerobes  Lactose fermentation positive  Oxidase test negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction negative  Commonly found in GI tract of animals and humans  Commonly found in soil and water Infections:  Mostly associated with UTI’s (with indwelling [inside the body] catheter use)  Respiratory tract infections  Intra-abdominal infections  Wound infections  Osteomyelitis Serratia marcesens Characteristics:  Widespread in the environment due to its saprophytic characteristics, although not common in human fecal flora  Produces the exotoxin DNase  Produces a red pigment – prodigosin  Gram negative bacilli, facultative anaerobe  Lactose fermentation positive  Oxidase test negative  Hemolysis negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction positive  Normal flora, but mostly found in the environment Serratia-specific Virulence:  Contain fimbriae that allow adherence to uroepithelial cells and can be cytotoxic to some the tissue cells  Can survive harsh conditions, even disinfectants  Its ampC gene produces higher levels of beta-lactamases during antibiotic therapy
  72. 72. Infections:  Mostly associated with UTIs (with indwelling [inside the body] catheter use)  Respiratory tract infections  Wound infections  Osteomyelitis  Intra-abdominal infections Other Important Enterobacteriaceae Summary (Enterobacter family) Salmonella There are two species  Salmonella bongori  Salmonella enterica o Subspecies:  Salmonella enterica salamae  Salmonella enterica arizonae  Salmonella enterica diarizonae  Salmonella enterica houtenae  Salmonella enterica indica  Salmonella enterica enterica  Sub-subspecies (serotypes) that cause enteric fever: o S. paratyphi A (serogroup A) o S. paratyphi B (serogroup B) o S. choleraesuis (serogroup C1) o S. typhi (serogroup D)  Infections from Salmonella: o Overview:  Usually cultures will be from stool or blood. Hospitals will be able to determine if Salmonella is present, but to identify the serotype, the sample is sent to a state or regional reference lab.  Usually the four serotypes enter the body orally with contaminated food or drinks.  Our body’s protective factors:  Gastric acidity  Normal intestinal microbiota  Local intestinal immunity
  73. 73.  Beware of plasmid-based antibiotic resistance. Follow up treatment with susceptibility tests.  Prevention of infection via hand washing, cooking food, and typhoid vaccine o Diseases:  Enteric fever (typhoid fever)  S. typhi  Seen frequently in southeast Asia  The bacteria enters from the small intestine to the lymphatics and blood  After about 10-14 days, patients may have lesions/necrosis of lymphoid tissues (the Peyer’s patches)  Treatment: o Ciprofloxacin o Ceftriaxone o Bactrim  Bacteremia with focal lesions (lungs/bones etc)  S. choleraesuis  Treatment: o Ciprofloxacin o Ceftriaxone o Bactrim  Enterocolitis  S. typhimurium or S. enteritidis  Most common seen in US  Faster incubation period at around 8-48 hours after ingestion, resolving in around 2-3 days thereafter  Associated with N/V, Ha and profuse dh  Treatment: rehydration (nonpharmacologic therapy) S. typhi and S. paratyphi  Characteristics o Gram negative rods o Facultative anaerobe o Lactose fermentation negative o Oxidase test negative o Voges-Proskauer reaction negative o Motile o Non-spore forming o Produces H2S o NOT generally part of human microbiota
  74. 74. Shigella  Infection with shigella is often limited to the GI tract with invasion of the mucosal cells in the intestines.  Infection can cause micro abscess formation  Infection can cause necrosis, ulcerations and bleeding leading to pseudomembrane formation. Shigella dysenteriae, Shigella flexneri, Shigella boydii, Shigella sonnei Characteristics  Gram negative small rod  Facultative anaerobe  Lactose fermentation negative (ferments, but very slowly – delayed)  Oxidase test negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction test negative  Non-motile  Non-spore forming  NOT part of normal microbiota Shigellosis (caused by the Shigella family, not just one specific species)  Tested for with a stool culture or rectal swab  Upon autolysis of the Shigella, LPS endotoxin is released and irritates the intestinal wall  S. dysenteriae has a unique exotoxin that is heat labile, produces diarrhea, inhibits sugar and amino acid absorption in the SI, and can act as a neurotoxin to result in a coma or pseudomeningitis (meningism)  Treatment: o Usually self-limiting o Nonpharmacologic: rehydration o In severe cases, may use ciprofloxacin and Bactrim o Beware of plasmid-mediated resistance, follow up with susceptibility tests Proteus Proteus mirabilus Characteristics  Gram negative rod, facultative anaerobe  Lactose fermentation negative
  75. 75.  Oxidase test negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction positive  Motile (swarming, cilia)  Normal GI microbiota Morganella Morganella Morganii Characteristics  Gram negative rod, facultative anaerobe  Lactose fermentation negative  Oxidase test negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction negative  Nonmotile  Normal GI microbiota Providencia Providencia stuartii and Providencia rettgeri Characteristics  Gram-negative rods, facultative anaerobes  Lactose fermentation negative  Oxidase test negative  Voges-Proskauer reaction negative  Nonmotile  Normal GI microbiota Morganella, Providencia and Proteus are all associated with:  UTIs (more specific to Proteus mirabilis)  Bacteremia  Pneumonia  Intra-abdominal infections Morganella, Providencia and Proteus can be treated with:  Cefazolin  Cephalexin  Ceftriaxone  Bactrim  Ciprofloxacin  Ampicillin or Penicillin cannot be used.
  76. 76. Pseudomonas aeruginosa Summary Pseudomonasaeruginosa  Characteristics o Gram-negative rod, facultative anaerobe o Oxidase test positive o Catalase positive o Lactose fermentation negative o Flagella at the pole of the cell o Grows at 37-42C Continued: o Can grow as a single cell or be found in pairs o Often produces non-fluorescent bluish-green pigment. Pigment color can help determine virulence o Colony morphology can vary o Can develop biofilms o Can grow on many types of media and smell sweet like grapes or tacos (wut) o Opportunistic nosocomial pathogen o Most important pathogen concerning Cystic fibrosis patients o Many antibiotic resistance mechanisms because it has a large genome relative to other bacteria o Found in soil, water, food, skin, hospital environments, and even diesel and jet fuels!  Virulence o Pili – allow attachment to host cells o Alginate production – produces mucoid colonies in cystic fibrosis patients o LPS o Elastases, proteases, and hemolysins (extracellular enzymes) o Exotoxin A – produces by most strains, results in tissue necrosis o Type III secreted toxins (four of them) – results in host cell death and immune systemdysfunction o Quorum sensing – communication with other cells with Pseudomonas Quinolone Signal (PQS) o Resistance mechanisms  Beta-lactamase enzymes (ampC gene)  Efflux pumps  Lower outer membrane permeability  Mutation in antibiotic target sites
  77. 77.  Outer membrane changes resulting in a less net negative charge, resulting in less attractive force for positively charges antibiotics like polymyxins and aminoglycosides  Enzymes able to modify aminoglycosides  Pathogenesis o Only pathogenic when host defense is impaired  Neutropenic patients  Skin wounds  Mucosal damage  IV/Catheters o Attaches to mucous membranes, invades host locally and then systemically using pili, enzymes and toxins. LPS causes fever and sepsis  Infections o Pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, usually from contaminated respirators. May lead to lung damage and death o In cystic fibrosis and COPD patients, may cause chronic respiratory tract infections because of biofilm formation o Bloodstream infections (including febrile neutropenia) can lead to sepsis and death o Wound and burn infections o Meningitis  Treatment o Beta-lactamantibiotics that inhibit cell wall synthesis  Carbapenems (meropenem, imipenem, doripenem, not ertapenem)  Extended spectrum penicillins (piperacillin)  Cephalosporins (ceftazidime, cefepime)  Monobactams (aztreonam) o Aminoglycosides o Polymyxins o Fluoroquinolones o Fosfomycin

