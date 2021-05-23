Copy Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B00H6ETEH8/The-World-According-to-Bob-The-further-adventures-of-one-man-and-his-street-wise-cat.pdf bWhat would life be like if cats had smart phones and could text their owners what they were thinking? This calendar will show you. bBased on the popular blog and book of the same name✔ the Texts from Mittens 2021 Calendar features imaginary✔ humorous✔ sarcastic✔ and sweet conversations shared between FULLBOOK 8220ReadMitty✔ FULLBOOK 8221Read the box-loving✔ over-anxious✔ self-absorbed housecat✔ and his owner on each full-color page.spReadOther features include:Day/date reference on each pageDaily Extra on the back of each page FULLBOOK 8212Readfun puzzles✔ trivia✔ activities✔ and moreIncludes official major holidaysRecyclable plastic easel backer for desk or tabletop displayTear-off pagesCombined weekend pages