Free Training: "How To Earn A 6-Figure Side Income Online"
Register for the live Training and Learn how you can earn a 6-figure side income working online.

6 online businesses you can start with no money

  1. 1. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • In this article, I will share with you 6 Online Businesses you can start with no money and some of the Pros and Cons of some of these businesses that you can start from the comfort of your home.
  2. 2. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • 1.Affiliate Marketing: is an online business model, where you promote and sell other people products and services (physical and digital products) in exchange for a commission. • You do not keep or maintain inventory of the products, do not need to ship products to customers, handle any customer service questions, billing etc. • You pick a profitable niche for your online business and then you find an affiliate partner who has products available in that niche. The most popular affiliate sites are Amazon.com, clickbank.com, Market health.com etc. They offer about any digital products or physical products you can think of. • Each product has a tracking link that tracks back to your account with your affiliate partner. • Commissions are about 5% to 20% for physical products and 50% or more for digital products.
  3. 3. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • Your job is to promote and sell the product and to get prospects to buy. To drive traffic to the link and generate sales. • Pros • Low risk, no initial investment required. • Hands off business model • Cons • Need to drive web traffic to the affiliate link (no traffic means no money) • Need to spend on advertising and marketing.
  4. 4. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • 2.Blogging: is an online business model where you create and write online content about any niche in online journal, the most popular blogging platform is wordpress.com. • Ways you can make money blogging: • Affiliate Marketing-you can add affiliate products and links to your website and when someone click and buy the product you will receive a commission. • Google Adsense-these are ads that google placed on your website, every time somebody clicks on an ad, you make a few cents or more. • Can run banner and video ads, when a visitor clicks on them, you will earn some money.
  5. 5. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • Pros • Very low start-up costs. • You work on your own schedule. • Cons • Can take a long time before you start making money. • Creating and posting content can be time-consuming.
  6. 6. • 3.Dropshipping: is an online business model, where when a customer purchase a product on your website, your online store or from a platform like Amazon, ebay or Etsy, the dropshipper usually a manufacturer or wholesaler will deliver the product directly to the customers. This processed is normally automated. • You work with a company that specializes in dropshipping. You do not keep or maintain any inventory whatsoever of products or handle any delivery to your customers, the dropshipper does this. • Your only job is to focus on marketing and advertising to find the customers and make the sales. • You only paid the drop shipper after the sales have been made, you pocket the difference between the drop shipper price and the price you sell the product for.
  7. 7. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • Pros • Need very little money to start with. • No need to hold inventory. • You can used established market places with existing customer bases like Amazon.com. • Cons • You will be blamed for your drop shipper’s mistakes. • The market is very competitive. • Margins are normally low (selling price-purchase price). • Need to sell a lot to make a substantial income.
  8. 8. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • 4.Create Online Videos: you can start a youtube channel in a specific niche and start uploading videos. Youtube is the world’s most popular video websites, with more than 2.5 billion users watching hundreds of millions of hours of videos each day. • You will create useful content, something engaging that people want to watch. It could be a how to video on a topic of interest for people in your niche, the sky is the limit. • How to make money from youtube: • Adsense ads, these are ads that appear within your videos, when viewers click on those ads, you get paid. • Paid sponsorship, build a large following and companies will pay you to promote or mentions their products and services in your videos. • Can add affiliate links in the description of your videos, when viewers click and purchase the product, you will receive a commission.
  9. 9. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • Pros • You can use your smartphone or computer to create and upload videos. • Cons • Creating and posting videos can be time-consuming. • It may take a while before you can start making money.
  10. 10. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • 5.Information Products: digital information are one of the easiest and quickest ways to make money online. • The most popular formats include: • Audio-a recorded course or some other spoken word product. • Video-a recorded webinar, a how to. • Text-an ebook, a guide, checklist etc. • It is passive income, money you earn while you sleep because you put these products up for sale on your website and a customer can buy and download them any time of day or night automatically.
  11. 11. 6 Online Businesses You Can Start With No Money • 6.Create and Sell Online Courses: this is also known as e-learning. E- learning is learning that is done via the internet or electronic technologies to access educational programs. It refers to a course, program or degree delivered completely online. • You can educate yourself in the comfort of your own home and get a degree through the internet. • If you have the expertise, passion and interest, you can create and sell courses online on anything you feel like.
