The Persian Empire is a series of imperial dynasties centered in Persia since the 6th century BC in the Achaemenid era, to the 20th century AD in the Qajar era.

List of the dynasties described as a Persian Empire

Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC)

Sasanian Empire (224–651 AD)

Safavid dynasty (1501–1736 AD)

Afsharid dynasty (1736–1796 AD)

Qajar dynasty (1785–1925 AD)