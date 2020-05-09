Bone morphogenetic proteins in periodontal regeneration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins SEMINAR PRESENTED BY- SHASHI KIRAN 8/5/2020 1
Contents 1. History 2. Structure of BMP 3. Classification of BMPs 4. Characteristics of BMPs 5. Mechanism of action 6. Del...
History In 1938, Levander implanted living bone fragments 1 to 1.5 cm in length either subcutaneously or intramuscularly B...
Urist and co-workers in 1965 "'discovered" that control samples of untreated decalcified bone implanted into muscle pouche...
Implantation of this protein component of bone matrix resulted in a complex series of cellular events including: mesenchym...
1. Bone-derived BMPs are manufactured starting with bovine bone- These include removal of the fat and mineral component of...
2. Recombinant DNA biotechnology process using mammalian cells- the human BMP DNA coding sequence is placed in a vector sy...
Classification The human genome encodes 20 BMPs 1. The first subclass contains BMP-2 and BMP-4, highly related molecules t...
Characteristics of BMPs 9 oRao SM, Ugale GM,Warad SB. Bone morphogenetic proteins: periodontal regeneration. North America...
Chemical structure Bone morphogenetic proteins are members of TGF- β(Transforming growth factor-β) super family, a large f...
11 oJain AP, Pundir S, Sharma A. Bone morphogenetic proteins:The anomalous molecules. Journal of Indian Society of Periodo...
BMPs act as growth and differentiation factors and chemotactic agents. They stimulate angiogenesis and migration, prolife...
Several of the BMPs appear to have indistinguishable activities, including BMP-2, BMP-7 (OP- 1), and BMP-6. These all resu...
Signalling mechanism Most of the biological action of BMPs are mediated through the BMP receptors which initiate signaling...
Signalling mechanism The type II receptor is the primary binding site of the ligand and upon its activation, phosporylatio...
Spatial and temporal regulation The activity of BMPs is tightly controlled at many levels.Outside the cell, soluble inhibi...
Inside the cell, the activity of BMPs is controlled through the combination of signal-transducing Smad proteins and inhibi...
Signalling pathway BMPs bind to their cell surface receptors on mesenchymal cells Signals are sent via specific proteins t...
Functions of BMPs 1. Role in Embryogenesis 2. Role inTooth morphogenesis 3. Role in osseoinduction 4. Role in wound healin...
Role in embryogenesis The BMPs play pivotal roles in the development of brain, eyes, heart, skin, bones and teeth Their ac...
Perhaps the greatest evidence for involvement of the BMPs in embryogenesis comes from the isolation of mRNAs for the BMPs ...
Role in tooth morphogenesis I. BMP’s are expressed during epithelial-mesenchymal interactions. II. BMP-2,4,7 expressed in ...
Role inOsseo-induction Urist first described the process of bone induction from an implant of acellular, devitalized, deca...
Osseo-induction 1. Chemotaxis initially brings polymorphonuclear leukocytes into the implant area, followed by fibroblasts...
4. Following vascular invasion by day 9, maturation of chondrocytes and mineralization of cartilage takes place. Osteoblas...
Role in wound healing The importance of BMP in experimental fracture healing of the rabbit mandible has been observed by i...
1. Initially, large numbers of positively stained mesenchymal cells migrate and proliferate in the fracture gap during the...
Delivery systems 28
Delivery systems Although utilization of a matrix is not essential, it does provide advantages: 1. immobilization of the p...
Three major strategies for growth factor delivery: 1. Protein therapy systemic or local 2. Gene therapy, 3. Cell therapy 30
Systemic protein therapy The observation of elevated serum BMP levels in growing children and decreased levels in patients...
Local protein therapy Requirements of delivery systems: Ideally, the carrier for BMP should be 1. Noncollagenous 2. Biocom...
The degradation rate of the carrier matrix should be in synch with the rate of bone regeneration. If the matrix degrades t...
The pharmacokinetics of BMP release from a matrix is generally characterised by two phases. After application, a short ini...
A fast degradation and fast release of BMP-2 induced bone formation to a greater extent, whereas cementum formation was si...
36 Inorganic : Hydroxyapatite, as an example of an inorganic matrix, has been used as a delivery vehicle alone and as a co...
An absorbable collagen sponge (ACS) was the first BMP carrier technology to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administra...
38 Synthetic polymers: Polylactide co-glycolide (PLGA) not only combines the absorptive ability of polylactide with the me...
There are some disadvantages associated with the carriers such as lack of bone induction: 1. with BMPs combined with hydro...
FDA approved products There are currently two main collagen- based products containing BMP-2 or BMP- 7 that were approved ...
Osigraft (Stryker Biotech), containing rhBMP-7, known by the designation of OP-1 (osteogenic protein-1). BMP-7Osigraft was...
Gene therapy An alternative strategy, regional gene therapy, attempts to overcome these problems by providing a time- and ...
This study utilized ex vivo BMP-7 gene transfer to stimulate tissue engineering of alveolar bone wounds. Syngeneic dermal ...
Large osteotomy defects were created in the edentulous ridge areas followed by the placement of dental implant fixtures. R...
2008:This study evaluated a novel approach to regeneration of the periodontal attachment apparatus using a combination of ...
The BMP-2/7 gene expression vector was introduced via electroporation into the target site in the periodontal tissues of t...
Role in periodontal regeneration 47
Tissue engineering Three key elements: 1. cells 2. scaffold 3. signals and growth factors Ex –vivo or In-vivo (ERM) 48 Nak...
Role in periodontal regeneration The rationale for growth factor administration in periodontics is to enhance and/or accel...
Another study reported that partially purified osteogenin, isolated from human bone matrix, when reconstituted with alloge...
Other studies using rhBMP-2 or rhOP-1 in various carriers also provide evidence of ankylosis in large experimental periodo...
Osteogenetic protein-1 (BMP-7) has been evaluated for periodontal wound healing regeneration using surgically induced mand...
1991:The purpose of this study was to determine if osteogenin combined with demineralized freeze dried bone allograft (DFD...
2004: purpose of this study was to evaluate the effect of the pool of bovine BMPs on the treatment of intrabony defects. T...
55 oLin Z, Rios HF, Cochran DL. Emerging regenerative approaches for periodontal reconstruction: a systematic review from ...
2016: A randomized double-blind controlled trial was carried out, wherein rhBMP-2 was used in the test group after open fl...
2017:A randomized controlled clinical trial conducted where in the IBDs were treated with either autologous PRF with open ...
It was found that rhBMP-2 showed statistically significant results with respect to radiographic defect resolution, CAL, an...
Alveolar ridge augmentation Three rhBMP-2 concentrations – 0.43, 0.75, and 1.5 mg/mL – were used. Mean rhBMP-2 dose ranged...
In particular, rhBMP-2/ACS combined with a titanium mesh showed comparable regenerative outcomes to an autogenous bone gra...
Peri-implant defects More recently, in an RCT, implants that were placed in bone augmented with DBBM and a collagen membra...
Maxillary sinus augmentation Three rhBMP-2 concentrations (0.43, 0.75, and 1.5 mg/mL) were used.The mean rhBMP-2 dose rang...
BMP-2 concentrations of 0.75 mg/mL and 1.50 mg/mL induced bone formation of similar quantity and quality to autogenous bon...
2014: rhBMP-2/ACS yielded clinically meaningful bone formation for maxillary sinus augmentation that would allow placement...
2016:Ten studies met the criteria for systematic review; eight studies were included in the meta-analysis. Five studies as...
Complications related to BMP use Complications of rhBMP-2 Use in Lumbar Spine Surgery Cahill reported the following compli...
Carcinogenesis The latest independent review of all published and unpublished data on safety and effectiveness of rhBMP-2 ...
Contraindications 1. Known hypersensitivity 2. Active malignant disease or history of malignant disease 3. Skeletally imma...
Future challenges Developing an Appropriate carrier technology for controlled release Conducting Well designed clinical tr...
Conclusion After decades of intense research BMPs have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to enhance periodont...
The true efficacy and safety of these agents for different scenarios must be established in carefully designed prospective...
References oWozney JM.The potential role of bone morphogenetic proteins in periodontal reconstruction. Journal of periodon...
oLee MB. Bone morphogenetic proteins: background and implications for oral reconstruction: a review. Journal of clinical p...
oKaur S, GroverV, Kaur H, Malhotra R. Evaluation of bone morphogenic proteins in periodontal practice. Indian journal of d...
oJung RE,Thoma DS, Hammerle CH. Assessment of the potential of growth factors for localized alveolar ridge augmentation: a...
Thank you! Stay safe! 76
