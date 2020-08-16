Successfully reported this slideshow.
Focused Factory

  1. 1. 1 INDEX BACK GROUND Types of Manufacturing Plant Layout, 1970 Era USA VS Japan Economy, Need for New Approach BASIC CONCEPTS & CHARACTERISTICS Study Across 50 Factories across USA by Prof Wickham Skinner and Presented New Approach TOWARDS FOCUS, HOW TO ACHIEVE Major characteristics of Focus Factory, comparison and how to achieve the objectives . FOCUSED FACTORY Study Across 50 Factories across USA by Prof Wickham Skinner and Presented New Approach INCONSISTENT POLICIES AND REASONS The topic highlights inconsistent approach in present conventional approach and reasons. CONCLUSIONS Conclusions on when and how the Focus Factory Approach works. Existing factory vs New Factory 01. 03. 05. 02. 04. 06. FOCUSED FACTORY – A NEW APPROACH ERA – 1970’S Presented by SHASHIKANTH PATIL, IIM(A) SMP BL06 20122
  2. 2. 2 Wickham Skinner is considered the father of Manufacturing Strategy. His book "Manufacturing In The Corporate Strategy", published in 1978, set out the principles on which most other work has been based. His seminal article "The Focused Factory" was published in The Harvard Business Review in 1974. Dr. Skinner, a graduate of Yale, is an emeritus professor at Harvard University, where he taught and researched in the field of industrial management. Dr. Skinner has published three books, co-authored ten case books, and has written extensively for business magazines and journals. The article according to author is an analysis based on cases written in electronic, plastics, textile, steel and industrial equipment industries supplemented by furniture industry. His research and teachings have cantered around problems and opportunities US manufacturing companies particularly in regards to relationship between production operations and total corporate results. Wickham Skinner
  3. 3. 3 BACK GROUND Job Production, Fixed Layout : In fixed layout or Job Production the Machine, Tools, Manpower and Material moved towards a fixed position for assembly. Examples are Ship building, Aero plane, Pressure Vessels, Tanks. Plant installation, Projects. Batch production : In batch production, the manufacturing or products are produced in batched following either PRODUCT LAYOUT or FUNCTIONAL Layout. Product layout is the flow of processes are arranged in sequence where as in Functional layout the set of similar processes are arranged in sequence or may be differently but the products / components are produced in batches and brought in place for assembly. Examples : Pharmaceuticals. Chemical Industry, Beer industry, Auto components, Electronic, Mass production : In Mass Production is the manufacturing of large quantities of standardized products, often using assembly lines or automation technology. Mass production facilitates the efficient production of a large number of similar products. Examples : Automobile, Food Industry, Electronic, Home appliances. Product design is generally similar, automation is major characteristic but still human intervention is essential at various stages Continuous Production: Continuous production system involves a continuous or almost continuous physical flow of materials. It makes use of special purpose machines and produces standardized items in large quantities. The examples are petrochemical, cement, steel, sugar and fertilizer industries, refineries, Chemical Industries, Mass customization is a marketing and manufacturing technique which combines the flexibility and personalization of custom-made products with the low / Moderate unit costs associated with mass production. Other names for mass customization include made-to-order or built-to-order JAPAN : Japan was able to soar from the 1950s to the 1970s. Furthermore, Japan also completed its process toward industrialization and became one of the first developed countries in East Asia. Japan's economic growth in the 1960s and 1970s was based on the rapid expansion of heavy manufacturing in such areas as automobiles, steel, shipbuilding, chemicals, and electronics. The secondary sector (manufacturing, construction, and mining) expanded to 35.6% of the work force by 1970. USA : The 1970s saw some of the highest rates of inflation in the United States in recent history, with interest rates rising in turn to nearly 20%. It was a traumatic economic decade of stagflation, a three day week and the return of unemployment. ECONOMY OF JAPAN VS USA 1970’S Productivity : The definition of “productivity” from a manufacturing perspective is “the ratio of output to input in production” and is a measure of efficiency
  4. 4. 4 BASIC CONCEPTS AND CHARACTERISTICS The conventional factory attempts to do too many conflicting production tasks within one inconsistent set of manufacturing policies. The chief result is the plant is likely to be non competitive because of its policies are not focused on the one key manufacturing tasks essential for successfully competing in its industry. 1. The perspective here is how can we increase productivity rather how can we increase competency 2. Looking at efficiency of entire manufacturing organization 3. Learning to focus on each plant in limited concise, manageable set of products, technologies, volumes and markets 4. Learning to structure manufacturing policies and supporting services so that they focus on one explicit manufacturing task instead of many inconsistent, conflicting implicit tasks 5. The factory that focuses on narrow product mix for a particular niche market will outperform the conventional plant which attempts broader mission. Basic Concepts 1. There are many ways to compete besides by producing at low cost 2. A factory cannot perform well on every Yardstick 3. Simplicity and repetition breeds competence Major characteristics 1. Process Technologies 2. Market Demands 3. Product Volumes 4. Quality Levels 5. Manufacturing Tools Lack of consistent policies 1. Size of the Plant and its capacity 2. Location of the Plant 3. Choice of equipment 4. Plant Layout 5. Selection of Production Process 6. Production scheduling system 7. Use of inventories 8. Wage system 9. Training and supervisory approaches 10.Control system 11.Organization Structure Reasons for inconsistency 1. Functional Goals not aligned to Organizational goals, MFG task not made explicit 2. Manufacturing variability while supporting department on same course 3. Inconsistency not recognized and acted upon 4. Management was focusing on plant utilization than core MFG competence TOWARDS MANUFACTURING FOCUS 1. New Management Approach with emphasis on core manufacturing competence 2. Focus on ENTIRE manufacturing system on limited task defined by competitive strategy with common objective 3. Centralize the factory’s focus on relative competitive ability 4. Avoid the common tendency to add staff an overhead to save on direct labor and capital investment 5. Let each manufacturing unit work on limited task instead of usual complex mix of conflicting objectives, products, technologies 6. Centripetal Force that pulls inward towards once central focus How to Achieve 1. Develop an Explicit brief statement of Corporate Objectives and strategy 2. Translate the Objectives and strategy statement onto what this means to Manufacturing – SMART GOALS 3. Make careful examination of each element of the production system 4. Re organize the Elements of structure to produce congruent focus 5. If there are Multiple Products that presently being managed through same set up, evaluate for Multiple Plant within Plant (PWP) 6. PWP are plant within plant that focuses its own manufacturing processes / task with its own work force management, production control, organization structure, workers training and incentive with clear focus. The engineering of processes , equipment and materials handling are specialized as needed
  5. 5. 5 Production system element Present Approach (Conventional Factory) Implicit Manufacturing Tasks of Present approach Changed Approach (Focused Factory) Equipment and Process policies One Large Plant : Special purpose equipment : High Volume tooling ; balanced capacity with functional layout Low manufacturing costs on steady runs of a new large products with minimal investment Separate Old, Standardized products and new customized products into two plants within plants (PWP). For new PWP provide general purpose equipment, temporary tooling and modest excess capacity with product oriented layout Work Force Management Specialized Jobs with Narrow job content : Incentive wages: few supervisors : Focus on Volume of production per hour Low cost and efficiency Create fewer jobs with more versatility. Pay for breadth of skills and ability to perform a variety of jobs, provide more foremen for solving technical problems at work place Production scheduling and control Detailed; frequent sales forecasts; produce for inventory economic lot sizes of finished goods; small decentralized production shceduling group short delivery lead times Produce to order special parts and stock of common parts based on semi annual; forecasts. Staff production control ti closely schedule and centralize parts movements Quality Control Control Engineers and Large inspection groups in each department Extremely reliable quality No change Organization Structure Functional; production control under superitendents of each area; Inspection reports to top Top performance of the objectives of each functional department, i, e many tasks Organize each PWP by program and project in order to focus organizational efforts on bringing new products into production smoothly and on time EXHIBIT 1 CONCLUSIONS 1. The prevalent use of COST VS EFFICIENCY as yardstick for planning, controlling, and evaluating US plants has helped developing the focused approach. 2. The increased pressure on US industries due to low cost and stagnant economy, the US industries with conventional approach were not able to compete in many industries 3. Productivity and economies of scale cannot be the ONLY guiding principle when any Unit is not making enough profits. 4. Reversing any Existing Business for BUSINESS reprocessing to evaluate whether FOCUSED approach is viable or not a completely impossible approach. 5. Manufacturing as USP or competitive weapon could be used to offset additional capital investment while FOCUS approach is implemented. 6. With CLEAR SENSE of direction, PROVIDES PUNCH AND POWER which can easily understood and assimilated by member of organization.

