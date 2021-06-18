Successfully reported this slideshow.
Smart Connected Devices Market Size | Industry Research Report 2023

The global smart connected devices market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart connected devices from individuals. Moreover, increasing demand for smart connected devices across various industry verticals and rise in demand for internet of things applications are other major factors driving the growth of the global smart connected devices market.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-connected-devices-market-5668

Smart Connected Devices Market Size | Industry Research Report 2023

  1. 1. Global Smart Connected Devices Market Anticipates Significant Gains Through 2023 Industry Survey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com 2 Smart Connected Devices Market Market Highlights The global smart connected devices market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart connected devices from individuals. Moreover, increasing demand for smart connected devices across various industry verticals and rise in demand for internet of things applications are other major factors driving the growth of the global smart connected devices market. The global smart connected devices market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the smart connected devices market in North America region owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Motorola Solutions Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Apple Inc., and Dell Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth of the market is also attributed to increasing focus of business organizations towards better management of business processes and growing dependency of enterprises on smart connected devices and increasing trend of bringing your own device. In the global smart connected devices market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing demand for smart connected devices across different industry verticals in different countries in the region. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Smart Connected Devices Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”. Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5668
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com 3 Smart Connected Devices Market Smart Connected Devices Market Segmentation The global smart connected devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The end user segment is classified into industrial, commercial and residential. However, the residential sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for smart and connected devices in the smart homes. Also, growing popularity of bringing your own device is further fuelling the growth of smart connected devices market. Some of the prominent players in the global smart connected devices market: Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland), LG Corporation (South Korea), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd (China), Micromax Informatics (India), Videocon Industries Ltd. (India), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hong Kong), Blackberry Ltd. (Canada), and ZTE Corporation (China) among others. Market Research Analysis North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and rise in demand for smart connected devices across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as owing to the increased demand for smart connected devices in residential as well as industrial sector. Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-connected-devices-market-5668
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com 4 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous- Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com 5 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

