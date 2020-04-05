Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua
1) El Juez 2) El Fiscal 3)El Defensor 4) El Imputado 5) La Victima 6) La policía 7) El Perito 8) El Testigo
Es el representante del poder judicial ante quien se expone los antecedentes de una causa en un tribunal y quien deberá de...
Juez de control: el artículo 264 del COPP establece su función. Se le denomina así ya que su misión es controlar el cumpl...
Es quien dirige en forma exclusiva la investigación. Y quien presenta los cargos en contra de los imputados ante el Juez. ...
Es el abogado que asume la representación legal del imputado. Si este no cuenta con un abogado particular tiene derecho a ...
Es la persona a quien se le presume participación en un delito . El imputado no es más que el sujeto que ha sido señalado ...
Es el sujeto (antes imputado) contra quien se a formulado una acusación en su contra El acusado no es más que una persona ...
Es el sujeto (antes acusado) sobre quien ha recaído una sentencia condenatoria por un juez. La sentencia condenatoria fija...
Es la persona que ha sufrido una pérdida, lesión o daño en su persona, propiedad o derechos como resultado de una conducta...
1. La persona directamente ofendida por el delito. 2. El o la cónyuge o la persona con quien mantenga relación estable de ...
Son funcionarios que colaboran con el Fiscal en el caso, ejecutando las diligencias de la investigación. El artículo 266 d...
El Ministerio Público realizará u ordenará la práctica de experticias cuando para el examen de una persona u objeto, o par...
El dictamen pericial deberá contener; de manera clara y precisa, el motivo por el cual se practica, la descripción de la p...
Son personas que por alguna razón cuentan con antecedentes útiles para el esclarecimiento de los hechos. Están obligados a...
Actores en el proceso penal
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Núcleo: Createc Charallave Carrera: Derecho Profesor: José Malo Materia: Practica Forense Alumna: Sharyl Valencia
  2. 2. 1) El Juez 2) El Fiscal 3)El Defensor 4) El Imputado 5) La Victima 6) La policía 7) El Perito 8) El Testigo
  3. 3. Es el representante del poder judicial ante quien se expone los antecedentes de una causa en un tribunal y quien deberá determinar la inocencia o culpabilidad del imputado Corresponde al Juez dirimir en audiencias orales, las controversias que le presenten los actores que acusan y defienden. Como ya dijimos el Juez no tiene facultades para investigar. En nuestro sistema tiene una triple función que se explicará más adelante. El articulo 5 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal Venezolano establece la autoridad del juez o jueza, siendo una de estas cumplir y hacer cumplir las sentencias y autos dictados en ejercicio de sus atribuciones legales.
  4. 4. Juez de control: el artículo 264 del COPP establece su función. Se le denomina así ya que su misión es controlar el cumplimiento de los principios y garantías establecidos en el Código Orgánico Procesal Penal, en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y en los tratatos, Convenios o Acuerdos Internacionales de la República. Juez o tribunal de juicio oral: Conduce al juicio oral, escucha los argumentos, evalúa las pruebas y dicta sentencia basándose en la evidencia. No conoce del asunto durante la etapa de investigación para preservar un criterio objetivo durante el juicio. Juez de ejecución: Se encarga de vigilar y controlar el cumplimiento de las sanciones penales La triple función que tiene el juez son:
  5. 5. Es quien dirige en forma exclusiva la investigación. Y quien presenta los cargos en contra de los imputados ante el Juez. El inicio de la investigación lo podemos encontrar en el articulo 282 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal estableciendo que: Interpuesta la denuncia o recibida la querella, por la comisión de un delito de acción pública, el o la Fiscal del Ministerio Público, ordenará, sin pérdida de tiempo, el inicio de la investigación, y dispondrá que se practiquen todas las diligencias necesarias para hacer constar las circunstancias de que trata el artículo 265 de este Código. Mediante esta orden el Ministerio Público dará comienzo a la investigación de oficio.
  6. 6. Es el abogado que asume la representación legal del imputado. Si este no cuenta con un abogado particular tiene derecho a que el Estado le proporcione uno. El Artículo 139 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece que: el imputado o imputada tiene derecho a nombrar un abogado o abogada de su confianza como defensor o defensora. Si no lo hace, el Juez o Jueza le designará un defensor público o defensora pública desde el primer acto de procedimiento o, perentoriamente, antes de prestar declaración. Para ser defensor se requiere: Ser abogado o abogada, no tener impedimento para el ejercicio libre de la profesión conforme al ordenamiento jurídico y estar en pleno goce de sus derechos civiles y políticos.
  7. 7. Es la persona a quien se le presume participación en un delito . El imputado no es más que el sujeto que ha sido señalado por el Ministerio Público como posible autor o participe de un delito. El Artículo 263 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece que el Ministerio Público en el curso de la investigación hará constar no solo los hechos y circunstancias útiles para fundar la inculpación del imputado o imputada, sino también aquellos que sirvan para exculparlo. En este último caso, está obligado a facilitar al imputado o imputada los datos que lo o la favorezcan.
  8. 8. Es el sujeto (antes imputado) contra quien se a formulado una acusación en su contra El acusado no es más que una persona presuntamente responsable del delito o conducta que es condenable conforme a nuestro ordenamiento jurídico vigente. El articulo 332 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece que en el curso del debate el acusado o acusada podrá hacer todas las declaraciones que considere pertinentes, incluso si antes se hubiera abstenido, siempre que se refieran al objeto del debate. El acusado o acusada podrá en todo momento hablar con su defensor o defensora, sin que por ello la audiencia se suspenda; a tal efecto se le ubicará a su lado. No obstante, no lo podrá hacer durante su declaración o antes de responder a preguntas que se le formulen.
  9. 9. Es el sujeto (antes acusado) sobre quien ha recaído una sentencia condenatoria por un juez. La sentencia condenatoria fijará las penas y medidas de seguridad que corresponda y, de ser procedente, las obligaciones que deberá cumplir el condenado o condenada. En las penas o medidas de seguridad fijará provisionalmente la fecha en que la condena finaliza.
  10. 10. Es la persona que ha sufrido una pérdida, lesión o daño en su persona, propiedad o derechos como resultado de una conducta que constituya una violación a la normativa penal vigente. El artículo 23 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece que las víctimas de hechos punibles tienen el derecho de acceder a los órganos de administración de justicia penal de forma gratuita, expedita, sin dilaciones indebidas o formalismos inútiles, sin menoscabo de los derechos de los imputados o imputadas o acusados o acusadas. La protección de la víctima y la reparación del daño a la que tengan derecho serán también objetivos del proceso penal.
  11. 11. 1. La persona directamente ofendida por el delito. 2. El o la cónyuge o la persona con quien mantenga relación estable de hecho, hijo o hija, o padre adoptivo o madre adoptiva, parientes dentro del cuarto grado de consanguinidad o segundo de afinidad, y al heredero o heredera, en los delitos cuyo resultado sea la incapacidad o la muerte del ofendido u ofendida; o cuando el delito sea cometido en perjuicio de una persona incapaz, o de una persona menor de dieciocho años. 3. Los socios o socias, accionistas o miembros, respecto de los delitos que afectan a una persona jurídica, cometidos por quienes la dirigen, administran o controlan. 4. Las asociaciones, fundaciones y otros entes, en los delitos que afectan intereses colectivos o difusos, siempre que el objeto de la agrupación se vincule directamente con esos intereses y se hayan constituido con anterioridad a la perpetración del delito. Si las víctimas fueren varias deberán actuar por medio de una sola representación. El artículo 121 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece que son víctimas:
  12. 12. Son funcionarios que colaboran con el Fiscal en el caso, ejecutando las diligencias de la investigación. El artículo 266 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece la investigación de la policía Si la noticia es recibida por las autoridades de policía, éstas la comunicarán al Ministerio Público dentro de las doce horas siguientes y sólo practicarán las diligencias necesarias y urgentes. Las diligencias necesarias y urgentes estarán dirigidas a identificar y ubicar a los autores o autoras y demás partícipes del hecho punible, y al aseguramiento de los objetos activos y pasivos relacionados con la perpetración.
  13. 13. El Ministerio Público realizará u ordenará la práctica de experticias cuando para el examen de una persona u objeto, o para descubrir o valorar un elemento de convicción, se requieran conocimiento o habilidades especiales en alguna ciencia, arte u oficio. El o la Fiscal del Ministerio Público, podrá señalarle a los o las peritos asignados, los aspectos más relevantes que deben ser objeto de la peritación, sin que esto sea limitativo, y el plazo dentro del cual presentarán su dictamen. Es un profesional dotado de conocimientos especializados, que suministra información u opinión fundada a los tribunales y a la investigación.
  14. 14. El dictamen pericial deberá contener; de manera clara y precisa, el motivo por el cual se practica, la descripción de la persona o cosa que sea objeto del mismo, en el estado o del modo en que se halle, la relación detallada de los exámenes practicados, los resultados obtenidos y las conclusiones que se formulen respecto del peritaje realizado, conforme a los principios o reglas de su ciencia o arte. El dictamen se presentará por escrito, firmado y sellado, sin perjuicio del informe oral en la audiencia. ¿Qué debe contener el dictamen pericial?
  15. 15. Son personas que por alguna razón cuentan con antecedentes útiles para el esclarecimiento de los hechos. Están obligados a colaborar con los fiscales y tribunales declarando sobre los hechos que conocen. Ahora bien, luego de que los o las testigos hayan prestado juramento, se les interrogará sobre su nombre, apellido, edad, estado civil, vecindad, profesión u oficio, y de sus relaciones de parentesco con el imputado o imputada, y se les examinará respecto del hecho investigado. (Articulo 213 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal) No obstante a lo anterior el articulo 210 del Código Orgánico Procesal Penal establece quienes no están obligados a declarar.

