Matt Sharp Law client, the family of Bill Eskew, was awarded $40 million in compensatory and $160 million in punitive damages from Sierra Health, a UnitedHeathcare company, for their denial of health insurance coverage.
Sierra Health had a hidden policy and procedure to automatically deny any claim for proton beam therapy. They denied the claim without investigation, without consideration of the insurance contract, and in knowing disregard of Nevada law.
