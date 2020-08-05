LinkedIn Confidence: Why is it important?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A RELIABLE PARTNER FOR YOUR ONLINE BUSINES Sharon Murray LinkedIn Confidence Coach
03 Why I do what I do Since I started in business I have met some amazing women (mostly in their 50s and 60s). They are ex...
Why is it so important to be LinkedIn confident? No 1 Your LinkedIn profile and your content is your brand. Would you buy ...
05 What are your fears around LinkedIn? Fear of being judged This is the number one issue that my clients have. They perce...
One of my fav testimonials
Do you want to be LinkedIn Confident? No 1 I want to be confident in my message and my service as I know will positivity w...
So many people have a fear of using LinkedIn. This is massively restricting them using the platform to its full potential. This is a brief overview of why building confidence is so important.

  1. 1. A RELIABLE PARTNER FOR YOUR ONLINE BUSINES Sharon Murray LinkedIn Confidence Coach
  2. 2. 03 Why I do what I do Since I started in business I have met some amazing women (mostly in their 50s and 60s). They are experts in their field and have a massive contribution to make to the business world. They are highly skilled in what they do but their business growth is restricted because they lack confidence in using social media (LinkedIn in particular!)
  3. 3. Why is it so important to be LinkedIn confident? No 1 Your LinkedIn profile and your content is your brand. Would you buy from someone who did not portray confidence, positivity and certainty? Probably not! No 2 LinkedIn is all about networking and engaging. Do you have the confidence to reach out and bring people into your world? More importantly do you have the confidence to join their world? No 3 Confidence = visiblity = credibility = leads = clients IT'S AS SIMPLE AS THAT! 04
  4. 4. 05 What are your fears around LinkedIn? Fear of being judged This is the number one issue that my clients have. They perceive LinkedIn as a very high- brow, intellectual and rather stuffy platform. I completely remove that fear! Fear of what to post Content is always a struggle. Knowing what to post and how to post is an important element. I completely remove that fear! Fear of engaging This was me - I get it! I have some great tips and advice on the sorts of comments and phrases you can leave on posts. I completely remove that fear!
  5. 5. One of my fav testimonials
  6. 6. Do you want to be LinkedIn Confident? No 1 I want to be confident in my message and my service as I know will positivity will shine through in my profile and my content! No 2 I want to have the confidence to take action on LinkedIn, have meaningful conversations and reach my goals. No 3 I want to have the knowledge and skills of LinkedIn training behind me, as this will 100% increase my confidence. 04

