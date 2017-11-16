Proyecto Los Alimentos

Proyecto: Los alimentosNombres: • Cera Kenya • Hernandez Milena • Jimenez Sharon • Pineda Keina • Viaña Melany
FUNDAMENTACIÓN +Cuando el ser humano se alimenta lleva a cabo una actividad puramente instintiva. Puede elegir con qué ali...
OBJETIVOS +Conocer y clasificar las distintas variedades de verduras y frutas y establezcan el origen de los alimentos que...
Contenidos Matematica, lengua, Artistica, Ciencias Sociales, Ciencias Naturales.
“ + Relaciones grande – pequeño + Relaciones pesado – liviano + Escritura cuantitativa MATEMÁTICAS
“ +Distintos portadores de texto. +Producción y reproducción de juegos de palabras, rimas, poesías, cuentos, relatos, lect...
“ +Reconocimiento de colores. +Textura. ARTISTICA
“ +El trabajo y las ocupaciones de las personas (diferentes tipos) verdulería, panadería, etc. +Las necesidades básicas de...
“ +Alimentación. Tipos y hábitos. +Cambios de estado en la materia. +La salud y el cuidado de uno mismo. CIENCIAS NATURALES
  1. 1. Proyecto: Los alimentosNombres: • Cera Kenya • Hernandez Milena • Jimenez Sharon • Pineda Keina • Viaña Melany
  2. 2. FUNDAMENTACIÓN +Cuando el ser humano se alimenta lleva a cabo una actividad puramente instintiva. Puede elegir con qué alimentarse motivado por diversos factores. +Poder elegir, tiene no obstante, el riesgo de equivocarse, de no optar por lo más conveniente. Por ello es necesario conocer y seguir las orientaciones sobre qué alimentos son mejores para nuestra salud, su clase, calidad, cantidad y distribución a lo largo del día y tener en cuenta otros valores que pueden influir en la elección. +Una buena alimentación es de vital importancia para el desarrollo físico e intelectual del niño. A través de este trabajo se buscará que se inicien en el conocimiento y la importancia de ingerir alimentos saludables para nuestro cuerpo. A partir de ello, alcanzarán incorporar nuevos conocimientos y tal vez algunos hábitos alimenticios que podrán compartir con su entorno próximo.
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS +Conocer y clasificar las distintas variedades de verduras y frutas y establezcan el origen de los alimentos que consumen: animal, vegetal y mineral. +Tomar conciencia de la importancia de buena dieta, experimentando vivencias de los pasos del método científico acorde a su edad. +Practicar normas de higiene antes de realizar una actividad que los ponga en contacto con la comida.
  4. 4. Contenidos Matematica, lengua, Artistica, Ciencias Sociales, Ciencias Naturales.
  5. 5. “ + Relaciones grande – pequeño + Relaciones pesado – liviano + Escritura cuantitativa MATEMÁTICAS
  7. 7. “ +Distintos portadores de texto. +Producción y reproducción de juegos de palabras, rimas, poesías, cuentos, relatos, lectura LENGUAJE
  9. 9. “ +Reconocimiento de colores. +Textura. ARTISTICA
  11. 11. “ +El trabajo y las ocupaciones de las personas (diferentes tipos) verdulería, panadería, etc. +Las necesidades básicas de los seres humanos. CIENCIAS SOCIALES
  12. 12. “ +Alimentación. Tipos y hábitos. +Cambios de estado en la materia. +La salud y el cuidado de uno mismo. CIENCIAS NATURALES
