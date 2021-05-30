Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela. Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria. Instituto Universitario
Opinión: En el siguiente trabajo voy a exponer mi opinión con respecto a los temas tratados en la materia informática I, l
Avance Tecnológico de Interés: Samsung Bot Care Samsung le quiere ofrecer a las personas de la tercera edad o aquellas que
May. 30, 2021

informatica I

2do corte

informatica I

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela. Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria. Instituto Universitario De Tecnología. ¨Antonio José De Sucre¨ Extensión: Maracaibo. Escuela: Publicidad. Materia: Informática. Docente: Jenny Quiñonez. Realizado por: Sharlot Esis C.I.: 27.180.016. Maracaibo, Mayo del 2021.
  2. 2. Opinión: En el siguiente trabajo voy a exponer mi opinión con respecto a los temas tratados en la materia informática I, los cuales fueron Evolución de la Tecnología del Computador, Arquitectura del Computador, Diseño y Desarrollo de Sistemas, Medios de Transmisión de Datos, Riesgo y Seguridad en los Computadores. Estos conocimientos que adquirimos nos funcionaran para identificar los elementos que conforman a un computador, sus usos y aplicaciones. Así como, de los términos básicos utilizados para desarrollar sistemas de información y los medios que permiten la comunicación entre computadores. Como también unos de los temas que me pareció mas interesante fue seguridad en los computadores, ya que así en la actualidad que existen tantos casos podremos distinguir los diferentes riesgos, delitos y sabotajes realizados por computadoras. Para finalizar encuentro muy positivo todos los aspectos que investigamos ya que nos servirán de mucho en nuestra vida diaria y laboral.
  3. 3. Avance Tecnológico de Interés: Samsung Bot Care Samsung le quiere ofrecer a las personas de la tercera edad o aquellas que requieren de cuidados médicos una mejor opción con BotCare. La medicina no descansa y estos robots están diseñado para ser una especie de asistentes o unos “mini doctores” que lograrán realizar tareas como medir el ritmo cardíaco, la presión arterial, el estado de sueño, la respiración y muchas otras tareas que podrán simplificar su vida. Es una excelente opción para el apoyo a familias, aparte que se pueden usar desde diferentes hogares.

