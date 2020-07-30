Bahan mengajar membaca (a166451) (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP1602 Pendidikan kanak-kanak oleh ibu bapa dalam Islam Nama: Sharifah Masziana Bt Sayed Aluwi No Matrik: A166451 Nama P...
  1. 1. LMCP1602 Pendidikan kanak-kanak oleh ibu bapa dalam Islam Nama: Sharifah Masziana Bt Sayed Aluwi No Matrik: A166451 Nama Pensyarah: Prof Dato’ Ir Dr Riza Atiq Abdullah Bin O.K Rahmat
  2. 2. Ibu bapa
  3. 3. Botol susu
  4. 4. Puting bayi
  5. 5. Tidur
  6. 6. Katil Bayi
  7. 7. Bola
  8. 8. Lampin
  9. 9. Patung permainan
  10. 10. Stroller bayi
  11. 11. Pakaian bayi

