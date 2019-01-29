Successfully reported this slideshow.
A rap created by: 6th graders from Lola Anglaa Spain team
HTTPS://YOUTU. BE/KFAO- J2WQBG
Lola Anglada anthem

A rap designed by 6th graders from Spain. This is our new anthem for the school.

Published in: Education
Lola Anglada anthem

  2. 2. This school, is very cool. In Lola Anglada we eat empanada. This is the best school you can find, So come along and sing with us Many things you have left in your mind People say their school is the best is false. Teachers have helped us in this time and they explain the things many times. In school we can play, We can dance, We can learn, In school we can make friends, School is our home, School is our throne.
