UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR ANIMALES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN EL ECUADOR 2F HERRAMIENTAS INFORMATICAS SHAQUER ILLAPA
ANIMALES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN ECUADOR • Los ecosistemas de Ecuador se caracterizan por poseer una gran variedad de a...
ANIMALES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN ECUADOR • Tucán andino • Armadillo gigante • Delfín rosado • Águila arpía • Cóndor and...
TUCÁN ANDINO (ANDIGENA LAMINIROSTRIS) • El tucán andino o tucán pechigrís es un ave que mide unos 40 cm. de altura aproxim...
ARMADILLO GIGANTE (PRIODONTE MAXIMUS) • El armadillo gigante llega a alcanzar entre 150 y 169 cm de longitud y pesar 60 kg...
DELFÍN ROSADO (INIA GEOFFRENSIS) • Este delfín también es conocido como Bufeo, Delfín del Amazonas o Boto y se caracteriza...
ÁGUILA ARPÍA (HARPIA HARPYJA) • Esta ave posee un plumaje entre tonos negros y grises oscuro en alas y hombros, y grises m...
CÓNDOR ANDINO (VULTUR GRYPHUS) • El cóndor andino es una de las aves que vuela a grandes alturas de mayor tamaño del mundo...
COLIBRÍ PICOESPADA (ENSIFERA ENSIFERA) • Esta es una de las aves más extrañas de Ecuador, pues posee un pico más largo que...
OSO DE ANTEOJOS O ANDINO (TREMARCTOS ORNATUS) • También conocido como oso andino o frontino, posee un pelaje multicolor co...
Science
Jun. 12, 2021

Diapositivas No lineales

Animales en Peligro de extinción

Diapositivas No lineales

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR ANIMALES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN EL ECUADOR 2F HERRAMIENTAS INFORMATICAS SHAQUER ILLAPA
  2. 2. ANIMALES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN ECUADOR • Los ecosistemas de Ecuador se caracterizan por poseer una gran variedad de animales. En los últimos años, algunos de estos animales han visto comprometida su supervivencia a causa de múltiples Causas, una de las más importantes es el ser humano. Un gran número de estas especies se encuentran actualmente en peligro o en un estado de vulnerabilidad.
  3. 3. ANIMALES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN ECUADOR • Tucán andino • Armadillo gigante • Delfín rosado • Águila arpía • Cóndor andino • Colibrí picoespada • Oso de anteojos o andino
  4. 4. TUCÁN ANDINO (ANDIGENA LAMINIROSTRIS) • El tucán andino o tucán pechigrís es un ave que mide unos 40 cm. de altura aproximados y posee un plumaje muy llamativo, semejante al terciopelo. El gris es el color predominante en su pelaje, mezclado con tonos azules y pardos, lo que le permite habitar en climas fríos y húmedos, como el de la cordillera central de los Andes y gran parte de Colombia, sobre todo en regiones con 2.500 y 3.000 metros de altitud. Su alimentación está basada principalmente en frutas.
  5. 5. ARMADILLO GIGANTE (PRIODONTE MAXIMUS) • El armadillo gigante llega a alcanzar entre 150 y 169 cm de longitud y pesar 60 kg. Posee unos colores amarillos en su parte lateral y colores pardos en el dorso. Habita en gran parte de Sudamérica en bosques húmedos y se encuentra en peligro de extinción en zonas como Ecuador debido a la caza, utilizando su armadura ósea para adornos y su carne para comida. También son transportados a zoológicos.
  6. 6. DELFÍN ROSADO (INIA GEOFFRENSIS) • Este delfín también es conocido como Bufeo, Delfín del Amazonas o Boto y se caracteriza por su color rosado o marrón claro, aunque existen ejemplares de un color gris azulado. Puede alcanzar hasta 3 metros de largo y 200 kg. de peso.. Los delfines rosados habitan en el río Amazonas y Orinoco, donde las redes o la contaminación amenazan su supervivencia.
  7. 7. ÁGUILA ARPÍA (HARPIA HARPYJA) • Esta ave posee un plumaje entre tonos negros y grises oscuro en alas y hombros, y grises más claros en nuca y cabeza. El águila arpía puede alanzar hasta 2 metros con alas extendidas y 8 o 9 kg de peso. Habita en regiones de América central y Sudamérica, donde la tala de la selva y los bosques y la cacería, tanto para conseguirla viva como muerte de trofeo, son sus principales amenazas y las razones de que hoy en día esté muy cerca de estar seriamente amenazada.
  8. 8. CÓNDOR ANDINO (VULTUR GRYPHUS) • El cóndor andino es una de las aves que vuela a grandes alturas de mayor tamaño del mundo, pudiendo alcanzar los 3 metros con alas desplegadas y 15 kg de peso. Habitan en zonas bastante ventosas, ya que utilizan los vientos para elevarse, como las zonas montañosas o costeras de fuertes brisas marinas. Tienen un plumaje negro con su característico collar blanco en el cuello.
  9. 9. COLIBRÍ PICOESPADA (ENSIFERA ENSIFERA) • Esta es una de las aves más extrañas de Ecuador, pues posee un pico más largo que su cuerpo, de hasta unos 10 cm de largo y una lengua sumamente larga con las que succiona el néctar de las plantas. La principal amenaza para la supervivencia del colibrí pico de espada o picoespada son los cambios en su hábitat y la destrucción de estas zonas.
  10. 10. OSO DE ANTEOJOS O ANDINO (TREMARCTOS ORNATUS) • También conocido como oso andino o frontino, posee un pelaje multicolor con una mancha color beige en su pecho y cabeza y unos círculos en sus ojos en forma de antifaz. Es uno de los mamíferos de mayor altura de Sudamérica, pudiendo alcanzar los 2 metros. Habita en diferentes países de Sudamérica en los bosques húmedos, con abundantes lluvias.

