Diapositivas Lineal

  1. 1. ZAMARRITO PECHINEGRO (ERIOCNEMIS NIGRIVESTIS) • ES UN AVE QUE ALCANZA A MEDIR ENTRE 8 Y 9 CM DE LARGO, CON UN PLUMAJE COLOR VERDE OSCURO Y NEGRO EN EL PECHO (EN MACHOS). SE ALIMENTA SOBRE TODO DE FLORES Y SOLO HABITA EN BOSQUES DE SUDAMÉRICA. EL AVE CONOCIDA COMO ZAMARRITO PECHINEGRO ESTÁ EN PELIGRO DEBIDO AL DETERIORO DE SUS HÁBITATS POR LA TALA Y LA SUSTITUCIÓN POR ZONAS DE CULTIVO.
  2. 2. PINGÜINO DE LAS GALÁPAGOS (SPHENISCUS MENDICULUS) • ES UNO DE LOS PINGÜINOS MÁS PEQUEÑOS CONOCIDOS, PUES APENAS ALCANZA LOS 20 CM DE ALTURA Y UN PESO DE 5 LIBRAS O 2,30 KG. TIENEN UN COLOR NEGRO EN SU CABEZA Y UN BORDE BLANCO DESDE LA ZONA POSTERIOR DE LOS OJOS HASTA LA BASE DE LA GARGANTA. SE ENCUENTRA EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN, DEBIDO PRINCIPALMENTE AL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO Y A DIVERSOS DESASTRES NATURALES.
  3. 3. JAGUAR (PANTHERA ONCA) • CONCRETAMENTE EN LA ZONA DE OCCIDENTE DE ECUADOR, EL JAGUAR ESTÁ EN PELIGRO CRÍTICO DE EXTINCIÓN. ES CIERTO QUE EN OTROS LUGARES SU POBLACIÓN NO ESTÁ TAN DAÑADA Y, POR ELLO, EN CONJUNTO SE CONSIDERA QUE ESTÁ EN SITUACIÓN DE CERCA DE LA AMENAZA O DEL RIESGO DE EXTINCIÓN, EN ESTADO MUY VULNERABLE.
  4. 4. CAUSAS QUE PROVOCAN LA EXTINCIÓN ACELERADA DE ANIMALES Y PLANTAS • LA DESTRUCCIÓN DEL HÁBITAT O ECOSISTEMA DONDE VIVEN LOS ANIMALES Y LAS PLANTAS. SI EL LUGAR DONDE VIVEN SE VE AFECTADO Y LOS ANIMALES NO PUEDEN ALIMENTARSE Y REPRODUCIRSE LA ESPECIE SE VERÁ AMENAZADA. SI LAS CONDICIONES DEL SUELO O LA TEMPERATURA CAMBIAN PLANTAS, ÁRBOLES Y ANIMALES SE VERÁN AFECTADOS.
  5. 5. • ESTA DESTRUCCIÓN PUEDE SER POR INCENDIOS PROVOCADOS, POR CONTAMINACIÓN. POR EL EFECTO INVERNADERO O POR RECONVERSIÓN DE ESPACIOS NATURALES PARA GANAR SUELO URBANIZABLE. • OTRO FACTOR QUE AFECTA A LA EXTINCIÓN DE ANIMALES Y PLANTAS ES LA INTRODUCCIÓN EN UN ECOSISTEMA DE UN ANIMAL O PLANTA NO NATIVO QUE PUEDE PONER EN PELIGRO EL EQUILIBRIO NATURAL. • OTRO FACTOR LA MATANZA INDISCRIMINADA DE ANIMALES CON FINES DE LUCRO (PIELES FELINOS, MARFIL, CUERNO DE RINOCERONTE).

